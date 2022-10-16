Statistics after 6 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Winston
|115
|73
|63.5
|858
|7.46
|4
|3.5
|5
|4.3
|51
|79.5
|Dalton
|84
|53
|63.1
|585
|6.96
|3
|3.6
|1
|1.2
|54
|90.6
|Hill
|5
|3
|60.0
|38
|7.6
|1
|20.0
|0
|0.0
|22t
|123.3
|TEAM
|204
|129
|63.2
|1385
|7.26
|8
|3.9
|6
|2.9
|54
|85.8
|OPPONENTS
|193
|120
|62.2
|1332
|7.4
|9
|4.7
|1
|0.5
|67t
|98.1
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kamara
|66
|302
|4.6
|27
|0
|Hill
|26
|267
|10.3
|60t
|5
|Ingram
|47
|190
|4.0
|14
|1
|Murray
|11
|57
|5.2
|10
|1
|Shaheed
|1
|44
|44.0
|44t
|1
|Washington
|4
|18
|4.5
|8
|0
|Winston
|5
|16
|3.2
|6
|0
|Jones Jr.
|2
|8
|4.0
|6
|0
|Dalton
|8
|7
|0.9
|5
|0
|TEAM
|170
|909
|5.3
|60t
|8
|OPPONENTS
|159
|725
|4.6
|69t
|5
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Olave
|25
|389
|15.6
|51
|2
|Kamara
|17
|135
|7.9
|54
|0
|Thomas
|16
|171
|10.7
|21
|3
|Landry
|15
|168
|11.2
|40
|0
|Johnson
|14
|170
|12.1
|26
|0
|Callaway
|9
|98
|10.9
|33
|1
|Smith
|9
|176
|19.6
|48
|1
|Ingram
|7
|28
|4.0
|11
|0
|Trautman
|7
|86
|12.3
|22t
|1
|Harty
|2
|13
|6.5
|9
|0
|Jones Jr.
|2
|12
|6.0
|7
|0
|Kirkwood
|2
|18
|9.0
|14
|0
|Hill
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|Murray
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|Prentice
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|Vannett
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|TEAM
|129
|1481
|11.5
|54
|8
|OPPONENTS
|120
|1429
|11.9
|67t
|9
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Mathieu
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|TEAM
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|OPPONENTS
|6
|92
|15.3
|68t
|1
|SACKS
|NO.
|D.Davis
|4.0
|Jordan
|3.5
|Gray
|1.5
|Elliss
|1.0
|Street
|1.0
|Davenport
|0.5
|Granderson
|0.5
|Onyemata
|0.5
|Tuttle
|0.5
|TEAM
|13.0
|OPPONENTS
|15.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Gillikin
|27
|1307
|48.4
|40.8
|6
|63
|0
|TEAM
|27
|1307
|48.4
|40.8
|6
|63
|0
|OPPONENTS
|27
|1180
|43.7
|41.6
|14
|59
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Callaway
|2
|0
|25
|12.5
|21
|0
|Landry
|2
|0
|17
|8.5
|14
|0
|Shaheed
|1
|0
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|Harty
|3
|0
|8
|2.7
|12
|0
|TEAM
|8
|0
|56
|7.0
|21
|0
|OPPONENTS
|12
|0
|137
|11.4
|23
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Hill
|3
|69
|23.0
|26
|0
|Harty
|6
|137
|22.8
|33
|0
|Shaheed
|1
|20
|20.0
|20
|0
|Washington
|3
|56
|18.7
|24
|0
|TEAM
|13
|282
|21.7
|33
|0
|OPPONENTS
|9
|204
|22.7
|36
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Dalton
|1
|0
|0
|D.Davis
|0
|0
|1
|Harty
|1
|0
|0
|Hill
|1
|1
|0
|Hurst
|0
|1
|0
|Ingram
|2
|0
|0
|Kamara
|2
|0
|0
|Mathieu
|0
|0
|1
|Olave
|1
|0
|0
|Onyemata
|0
|0
|1
|Prentice
|1
|0
|0
|Roby
|0
|0
|1
|Trautman
|0
|0
|1
|Winston
|3
|2
|0
|TEAM
|12
|4
|5
|OPPONENTS
|7
|1
|7
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|20
|34
|27
|60
|0
|141
|OPPONENTS
|34
|41
|20
|63
|0
|158
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|XP
|XPA
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Lutz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|12
|9
|13
|60
|0
|39
|Hill
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Thomas
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Olave
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Ingram
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Callaway
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Murray
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Shaheed
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Smith
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Trautman
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Dalton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Landry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Winston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM
|16
|8
|8
|0
|12
|12
|9
|13
|60
|0
|123
|OPPONENTS
|16
|5
|9
|1
|11
|13
|17
|18
|56
|0
|147
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Lutz
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|5/
|6
|1/
|3
|3/
|4
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|5/
|6
|1/
|3
|3/
|4
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|3/
|3
|3/
|3
|7/
|7
|4/
|5
