Statistics after 17 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
J.Winston1619559.011707.27148.731.972t102.8
Siemian18810857.411546.14115.931.64688.4
Hill1347858.29787.343.053.770t75.4
Book201260.01356.7500.0210.05640.6
Gillikin100.000.000.000.0039.6
TEAM50429358.131866.82295.8132.672t87.4
OPPONENTS59236962.338216.98203.4183.084t81.7

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Kamara2408983.7304
Hill703745.344t5
Ingram682603.8281
J.Winston321665.2201
Jones541422.6110
Montgomery15442.990
Harris5418.2220
Armah5214.290
Siemian9202.217t1
Washington4164.050
Book362.030
Prentice351.720
Stills111.010
Ozigbo1-3-3.0-30
TEAM51019913.944t12
OPPONENTS42615893.758t12

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Kamara474399.3315
Callaway4669815.2586
Harris3657015.872t3
Smith3237711.8343
Trautman272639.7322
Ingram201386.9340
Montgomery16955.9210
Humphrey1324919.2562
Johnson1315912.2274
Vannett913314.8301
Stills66811.3221
Jones5295.8190
Griffin4399.8140
Hill45213.0150
Hogan44110.3161
Prentice3165.3100
Washington2126.060
Wolf284.040
Armah111.01t1
Ozigbo177.070
White13838.0380
E.Winston155.050
TEAM293343711.772t29
OPPONENTS369413111.284t20

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Lattimore4358.8200
P.Williams38628.7461
Adebo35016.7330
Gardner-Johnson34515.0260
M.Williams25628.0530
Jenkins13434.034t1
Roach155.050
Roby122.020
Alexander100.000
TEAM1931316.5532
OPPONENTS1319615.151t3

SACKSNO.
Jordan12.5
Davenport9.0
Kpassagnon4.0
Alexander3.5
Davis3.0
Granderson3.0
Gardner-Johnson2.0
Onyemata2.0
P.Williams2.0
Elliss1.0
Heath1.0
Jenkins1.0
Roby1.0
Turner1.0
TEAM46.0
OPPONENTS36.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Gillikin83395647.742.029630
TEAM83395647.742.029630
OPPONENTS80364445.640.327681

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
E.Winston10011911.9340
Kamara30299.7140
Harris2101999.5260
Callaway1022.020
TEAM35034910.0340
OPPONENTS4303919.1280

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Montgomery25929.5330
Harris2969023.8390
Washington35618.7210
Armah22814.0170
Jones155.050
TEAM3783822.6390
OPPONENTS3266020.6420

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Alexander101
Davenport001
Elliss001
Griffin100
Harris210
Hill220
Ingram100
Kamara010
Lattimore001
Onyemata001
Ringo001
Siemian310
Smith100
Trautman100
Tuttle001
J.Winston210
TEAM1467
OPPONENTS1695

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM40116461620364
OPPONENTS778581866335

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Maher00001012161842058
Kamara945000000054
Callaway606000000036
Hill550000000030
Johnson0000588852029
Johnson404000000024
Harris303000000018
Smith303000000018
Rosas000013131444016
Humphrey202000000012
Trautman202000000012
Armah10100000006
Hogan10100000006
Ingram11000000006
Jenkins10000000006
Siemian11000000006
Stills10100000006
Vannett10100000006
P.Williams10000000006
J.Winston11000000006
Parkey00003500003
TEAM431229031382530520333
OPPONENTS351220030313138550303

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Rosas0/00/00/11/10/2
Maher0/04/48/94/40/1
Johnson0/04/43/30/01/1
TEAM0/08/811/135/51/4
OPPONENTS0/07/712/138/114/7

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you