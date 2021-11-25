Statistics after 11 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Winston
|161
|95
|59.0
|1170
|7.27
|14
|8.7
|3
|1.9
|72t
|102.8
|Siemian
|173
|99
|57.2
|1083
|6.26
|9
|5.2
|3
|1.7
|46
|86.0
|Hill
|8
|7
|87.5
|56
|7.0
|0
|0.0
|1
|12.5
|19
|56.3
|Gillikin
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|39.6
|TEAM
|343
|201
|58.6
|2180
|6.73
|23
|6.7
|7
|2.0
|72t
|92.8
|OPPONENTS
|377
|242
|64.2
|2770
|7.78
|17
|4.5
|13
|3.4
|84t
|88.6
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kamara
|146
|530
|3.6
|23t
|3
|Ingram
|45
|205
|4.6
|28
|1
|Winston
|32
|166
|5.2
|20
|1
|Jones
|38
|106
|2.8
|11
|0
|Hill
|20
|104
|5.2
|14
|3
|Harris
|3
|29
|9.7
|22
|0
|Montgomery
|10
|27
|2.7
|8
|0
|Armah
|5
|21
|4.2
|9
|0
|Siemian
|7
|21
|3.0
|17t
|1
|Washington
|4
|16
|4.0
|5
|0
|Stills
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Ozigbo
|1
|-3
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|TEAM
|312
|1223
|3.9
|28
|9
|OPPONENTS
|296
|1011
|3.4
|25
|9
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kamara
|32
|310
|9.7
|31
|4
|Callaway
|27
|396
|14.7
|58
|6
|Harris
|27
|427
|15.8
|72t
|2
|Trautman
|25
|241
|9.6
|32
|1
|Smith
|20
|236
|11.8
|22
|2
|Ingram
|17
|132
|7.8
|34
|0
|Montgomery
|11
|85
|7.7
|21
|0
|Johnson
|9
|108
|12.0
|26
|3
|Humphrey
|5
|78
|15.6
|27
|1
|Stills
|5
|64
|12.8
|22
|1
|Hill
|4
|52
|13.0
|15
|0
|Hogan
|4
|41
|10.3
|16
|1
|Jones
|4
|10
|2.5
|6
|0
|Griffin
|3
|30
|10.0
|14
|0
|Vannett
|2
|31
|15.5
|20
|1
|Washington
|2
|12
|6.0
|6
|0
|Armah
|1
|1
|1.0
|1t
|1
|Ozigbo
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|Prentice
|1
|10
|10.0
|10
|0
|White
|1
|38
|38.0
|38
|0
|TEAM
|201
|2309
|11.5
|72t
|23
|OPPONENTS
|242
|2931
|12.1
|84t
|17
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|P.Williams
|3
|86
|28.7
|46
|1
|M.Williams
|2
|56
|28.0
|53
|0
|Adebo
|2
|33
|16.5
|33
|0
|Jenkins
|1
|34
|34.0
|34t
|1
|Gardner-Johnson
|1
|26
|26.0
|26
|0
|Lattimore
|1
|20
|20.0
|20
|0
|Roach
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|Roby
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|Alexander
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|13
|262
|20.2
|53
|2
|OPPONENTS
|7
|123
|17.6
|51t
|1
|SACKS
|NO.
|Davenport
|5.5
|Jordan
|4.0
|Kpassagnon
|4.0
|Davis
|3.0
|Granderson
|2.0
|Alexander
|1.0
|Elliss
|1.0
|Gardner-Johnson
|1.0
|Jenkins
|1.0
|Roby
|1.0
|Turner
|1.0
|Onyemata
|0.5
|TEAM
|25.0
|OPPONENTS
|19.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Gillikin
|49
|2347
|47.9
|41.8
|17
|63
|0
|TEAM
|49
|2347
|47.9
|41.8
|17
|63
|0
|OPPONENTS
|46
|2075
|45.1
|39.8
|16
|68
|1
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Harris
|13
|0
|154
|11.8
|26
|0
|Kamara
|3
|0
|29
|9.7
|14
|0
|Callaway
|1
|0
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|17
|0
|185
|10.9
|26
|0
|OPPONENTS
|25
|0
|241
|9.6
|26
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Montgomery
|1
|33
|33.0
|33
|0
|Harris
|25
|591
|23.6
|39
|0
|Washington
|3
|56
|18.7
|21
|0
|Armah
|2
|28
|14.0
|17
|0
|TEAM
|31
|708
|22.8
|39
|0
|OPPONENTS
|18
|332
|18.4
|27
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Elliss
|0
|0
|1
|Harris
|2
|1
|0
|Ingram
|1
|0
|0
|Onyemata
|0
|0
|1
|Ringo
|0
|0
|1
|Siemian
|2
|1
|0
|Trautman
|1
|0
|0
|Winston
|2
|1
|0
|TEAM
|8
|3
|3
|OPPONENTS
|10
|7
|5
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|24
|73
|37
|123
|0
|257
|OPPONENTS
|54
|63
|60
|66
|6
|249
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Kamara
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Callaway
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|8
|52
|0
|29
|Hill
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Johnson
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Rosas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|44
|0
|16
|Harris
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Smith
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Armah
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hogan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Humphrey
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Ingram
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Jenkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Siemian
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Stills
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Trautman
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Vannett
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|P.Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Winston
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Maher
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|0
|5
|Parkey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|TEAM
|34
|9
|23
|0
|10
|13
|52
|0
|234
|OPPONENTS
|27
|9
|17
|0
|21
|25
|50
|0
|225
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Rosas
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|0/
|1
|1/
|1
|0/
|2
|Maher
|0/
|0
|1/
|1
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|Johnson
|0/
|0
|4/
|4
|3/
|3
|0/
|0
|1/
|1
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|3/
|4
|1/
|1
|1/
|3
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|7/
|7
|7/
|8
|5/
|6
|2/
|4
