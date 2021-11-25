Statistics after 11 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Winston1619559.011707.27148.731.972t102.8
Siemian1739957.210836.2695.231.74686.0
Hill8787.5567.000.0112.51956.3
Gillikin100.000.000.000.0039.6
TEAM34320158.621806.73236.772.072t92.8
OPPONENTS37724264.227707.78174.5133.484t88.6

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Kamara1465303.623t3
Ingram452054.6281
Winston321665.2201
Jones381062.8110
Hill201045.2143
Harris3299.7220
Montgomery10272.780
Armah5214.290
Siemian7213.017t1
Washington4164.050
Stills111.010
Ozigbo1-3-3.0-30
TEAM31212233.9289
OPPONENTS29610113.4259

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Kamara323109.7314
Callaway2739614.7586
Harris2742715.872t2
Trautman252419.6321
Smith2023611.8222
Ingram171327.8340
Montgomery11857.7210
Johnson910812.0263
Humphrey57815.6271
Stills56412.8221
Hill45213.0150
Hogan44110.3161
Jones4102.560
Griffin33010.0140
Vannett23115.5201
Washington2126.060
Armah111.01t1
Ozigbo177.070
Prentice11010.0100
White13838.0380
TEAM201230911.572t23
OPPONENTS242293112.184t17

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
P.Williams38628.7461
M.Williams25628.0530
Adebo23316.5330
Jenkins13434.034t1
Gardner-Johnson12626.0260
Lattimore12020.0200
Roach155.050
Roby122.020
Alexander100.000
TEAM1326220.2532
OPPONENTS712317.651t1

SACKSNO.
Davenport5.5
Jordan4.0
Kpassagnon4.0
Davis3.0
Granderson2.0
Alexander1.0
Elliss1.0
Gardner-Johnson1.0
Jenkins1.0
Roby1.0
Turner1.0
Onyemata0.5
TEAM25.0
OPPONENTS19.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Gillikin49234747.941.817630
TEAM49234747.941.817630
OPPONENTS46207545.139.816681

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Harris13015411.8260
Kamara30299.7140
Callaway1022.020
TEAM17018510.9260
OPPONENTS2502419.6260

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Montgomery13333.0330
Harris2559123.6390
Washington35618.7210
Armah22814.0170
TEAM3170822.8390
OPPONENTS1833218.4270

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Elliss001
Harris210
Ingram100
Onyemata001
Ringo001
Siemian210
Trautman100
Winston210
TEAM833
OPPONENTS1075

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM2473371230257
OPPONENTS546360666249

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Kamara734000000042
Callaway606000000036
Johnson0000588852029
Hill330000000018
Johnson303000000018
Rosas000013131444016
Harris202000000012
Smith202000000012
Armah10100000006
Hogan10100000006
Humphrey10100000006
Ingram11000000006
Jenkins10000000006
Siemian11000000006
Stills10100000006
Trautman10100000006
Vannett10100000006
P.Williams10000000006
Winston11000000006
Maher000023112805
Parkey00003500003
TEAM34923023291013520234
OPPONENTS27917022232125500225

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Rosas0/00/00/11/10/2
Maher0/01/10/00/00/0
Johnson0/04/43/30/01/1
TEAM0/05/53/41/11/3
OPPONENTS0/07/77/85/62/4

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

