Statistics after 16 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|J.Winston
|161
|95
|59.0
|1170
|7.27
|14
|8.7
|3
|1.9
|72t
|102.8
|Siemian
|173
|99
|57.2
|1083
|6.26
|9
|5.2
|3
|1.7
|46
|86.0
|Hill
|125
|71
|56.8
|871
|6.97
|3
|2.4
|5
|4.0
|70t
|69.8
|Book
|20
|12
|60.0
|135
|6.75
|0
|0.0
|2
|10.0
|56
|40.6
|Gillikin
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|39.6
|TEAM
|480
|277
|57.7
|3012
|6.79
|26
|5.4
|13
|2.7
|72t
|85.2
|OPPONENTS
|559
|349
|62.4
|3626
|7.0
|19
|3.4
|17
|3.0
|84t
|82.0
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kamara
|210
|752
|3.6
|30
|4
|Hill
|65
|356
|5.5
|44t
|5
|Ingram
|68
|260
|3.8
|28
|1
|J.Winston
|32
|166
|5.2
|20
|1
|Jones
|47
|120
|2.6
|11
|0
|Montgomery
|15
|44
|2.9
|9
|0
|Harris
|4
|32
|8.0
|22
|0
|Armah
|5
|21
|4.2
|9
|0
|Siemian
|7
|21
|3.0
|17t
|1
|Washington
|4
|16
|4.0
|5
|0
|Book
|3
|6
|2.0
|3
|0
|Prentice
|2
|4
|2.0
|2
|0
|Stills
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Ozigbo
|1
|-3
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|TEAM
|464
|1796
|3.9
|44t
|12
|OPPONENTS
|414
|1527
|3.7
|58t
|11
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Callaway
|46
|698
|15.2
|58
|6
|Kamara
|45
|423
|9.4
|31
|5
|Harris
|33
|546
|16.5
|72t
|3
|Smith
|27
|301
|11.1
|22
|2
|Trautman
|26
|245
|9.4
|32
|1
|Ingram
|20
|138
|6.9
|34
|0
|Montgomery
|15
|94
|6.3
|21
|0
|Humphrey
|12
|223
|18.6
|56
|2
|Johnson
|12
|154
|12.8
|27
|3
|Vannett
|8
|123
|15.4
|30
|1
|Stills
|6
|68
|11.3
|22
|1
|Jones
|5
|29
|5.8
|19
|0
|Griffin
|4
|39
|9.8
|14
|0
|Hill
|4
|52
|13.0
|15
|0
|Hogan
|4
|41
|10.3
|16
|1
|Prentice
|2
|14
|7.0
|10
|0
|Washington
|2
|12
|6.0
|6
|0
|Wolf
|2
|8
|4.0
|4
|0
|Armah
|1
|1
|1.0
|1t
|1
|Ozigbo
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|White
|1
|38
|38.0
|38
|0
|E.Winston
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|TEAM
|277
|3259
|11.8
|72t
|26
|OPPONENTS
|349
|3915
|11.2
|84t
|19
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Lattimore
|4
|35
|8.8
|20
|0
|P.Williams
|3
|86
|28.7
|46
|1
|Gardner-Johnson
|3
|45
|15.0
|26
|0
|M.Williams
|2
|56
|28.0
|53
|0
|Adebo
|2
|33
|16.5
|33
|0
|Jenkins
|1
|34
|34.0
|34t
|1
|Roach
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|Roby
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|Alexander
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|18
|296
|16.4
|53
|2
|OPPONENTS
|13
|196
|15.1
|51t
|3
|SACKS
|NO.
|Jordan
|11.5
|Davenport
|7.5
|Kpassagnon
|4.0
|Alexander
|3.5
|Davis
|3.0
|Granderson
|3.0
|Gardner-Johnson
|2.0
|P.Williams
|2.0
|Onyemata
|1.5
|Elliss
|1.0
|Heath
|1.0
|Jenkins
|1.0
|Roby
|1.0
|Turner
|1.0
|TEAM
|43.0
|OPPONENTS
|36.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Gillikin
|81
|3856
|47.6
|41.9
|28
|63
|0
|TEAM
|81
|3856
|47.6
|41.9
|28
|63
|0
|OPPONENTS
|78
|3551
|45.5
|40.1
|26
|68
|1
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|E.Winston
|10
|0
|119
|11.9
|34
|0
|Kamara
|3
|0
|29
|9.7
|14
|0
|Harris
|21
|0
|199
|9.5
|26
|0
|Callaway
|1
|0
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|35
|0
|349
|10.0
|34
|0
|OPPONENTS
|42
|0
|379
|9.0
|28
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Montgomery
|2
|59
|29.5
|33
|0
|Harris
|27
|654
|24.2
|39
|0
|Washington
|3
|56
|18.7
|21
|0
|Armah
|2
|28
|14.0
|17
|0
|TEAM
|34
|797
|23.4
|39
|0
|OPPONENTS
|28
|567
|20.2
|42
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Davenport
|0
|0
|1
|Elliss
|0
|0
|1
|Griffin
|1
|0
|0
|Harris
|2
|1
|0
|Hill
|2
|2
|0
|Ingram
|1
|0
|0
|Lattimore
|0
|0
|1
|Onyemata
|0
|0
|1
|Ringo
|0
|0
|1
|Siemian
|2
|1
|0
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|Trautman
|1
|0
|0
|J.Winston
|2
|1
|0
|TEAM
|12
|5
|5
|OPPONENTS
|13
|8
|5
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|33
|99
|46
|156
|0
|334
|OPPONENTS
|74
|82
|74
|79
|6
|315
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Kamara
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Maher
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|14
|42
|0
|46
|Callaway
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Hill
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|8
|52
|0
|29
|Harris
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Johnson
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Rosas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|44
|0
|16
|Humphrey
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Smith
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Armah
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hogan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Ingram
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Jenkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Siemian
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Stills
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Trautman
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Vannett
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|P.Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|J.Winston
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Parkey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|TEAM
|40
|12
|26
|0
|22
|26
|52
|0
|306
|OPPONENTS
|33
|11
|19
|0
|29
|36
|55
|0
|285
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Rosas
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|0/
|1
|1/
|1
|0/
|2
|Maher
|0/
|0
|3/
|3
|6/
|6
|4/
|4
|0/
|1
|Johnson
|0/
|0
|4/
|4
|3/
|3
|0/
|0
|1/
|1
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|7/
|7
|9/
|10
|5/
|5
|1/
|4
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|7/
|7
|12/
|13
|7/
|10
|3/
|6
