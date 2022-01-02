Statistics after 16 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
J.Winston1619559.011707.27148.731.972t102.8
Siemian1739957.210836.2695.231.74686.0
Hill1257156.88716.9732.454.070t69.8
Book201260.01356.7500.0210.05640.6
Gillikin100.000.000.000.0039.6
TEAM48027757.730126.79265.4132.772t85.2
OPPONENTS55934962.436267.0193.4173.084t82.0

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Kamara2107523.6304
Hill653565.544t5
Ingram682603.8281
J.Winston321665.2201
Jones471202.6110
Montgomery15442.990
Harris4328.0220
Armah5214.290
Siemian7213.017t1
Washington4164.050
Book362.030
Prentice242.020
Stills111.010
Ozigbo1-3-3.0-30
TEAM46417963.944t12
OPPONENTS41415273.758t11

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Callaway4669815.2586
Kamara454239.4315
Harris3354616.572t3
Smith2730111.1222
Trautman262459.4321
Ingram201386.9340
Montgomery15946.3210
Humphrey1222318.6562
Johnson1215412.8273
Vannett812315.4301
Stills66811.3221
Jones5295.8190
Griffin4399.8140
Hill45213.0150
Hogan44110.3161
Prentice2147.0100
Washington2126.060
Wolf284.040
Armah111.01t1
Ozigbo177.070
White13838.0380
E.Winston155.050
TEAM277325911.872t26
OPPONENTS349391511.284t19

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Lattimore4358.8200
P.Williams38628.7461
Gardner-Johnson34515.0260
M.Williams25628.0530
Adebo23316.5330
Jenkins13434.034t1
Roach155.050
Roby122.020
Alexander100.000
TEAM1829616.4532
OPPONENTS1319615.151t3

SACKSNO.
Jordan11.5
Davenport7.5
Kpassagnon4.0
Alexander3.5
Davis3.0
Granderson3.0
Gardner-Johnson2.0
P.Williams2.0
Onyemata1.5
Elliss1.0
Heath1.0
Jenkins1.0
Roby1.0
Turner1.0
TEAM43.0
OPPONENTS36.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Gillikin81385647.641.928630
TEAM81385647.641.928630
OPPONENTS78355145.540.126681

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
E.Winston10011911.9340
Kamara30299.7140
Harris2101999.5260
Callaway1022.020
TEAM35034910.0340
OPPONENTS4203799.0280

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Montgomery25929.5330
Harris2765424.2390
Washington35618.7210
Armah22814.0170
TEAM3479723.4390
OPPONENTS2856720.2420

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Davenport001
Elliss001
Griffin100
Harris210
Hill220
Ingram100
Lattimore001
Onyemata001
Ringo001
Siemian210
Smith100
Trautman100
J.Winston210
TEAM1255
OPPONENTS1385

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM3399461560334
OPPONENTS748274796315

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Kamara945000000054
Maher000079131442046
Callaway606000000036
Hill550000000030
Johnson0000588852029
Harris303000000018
Johnson303000000018
Rosas000013131444016
Humphrey202000000012
Smith202000000012
Armah10100000006
Hogan10100000006
Ingram11000000006
Jenkins10000000006
Siemian11000000006
Stills10100000006
Trautman10100000006
Vannett10100000006
P.Williams10000000006
J.Winston11000000006
Parkey00003500003
TEAM401226028352226520306
OPPONENTS331119028292936550285

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Rosas0/00/00/11/10/2
Maher0/03/36/64/40/1
Johnson0/04/43/30/01/1
TEAM0/07/79/105/51/4
OPPONENTS0/07/712/137/103/6

