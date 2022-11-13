Statistics after 10 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Dalton21714165.015597.18115.173.26489.6
Winston1157363.58587.4643.554.35179.5
Hill10770.010110.1110.000.041135.8
TEAM34222164.623777.36164.7123.56487.6
OPPONENTS31319361.719596.83113.520.667t91.0

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Kamara1124694.2271
Hill433448.060t5
Ingram511963.8141
Murray11575.2101
Shaheed14444.044t1
Washington11383.580
Dalton17342.0140
Winston5163.260
Jones Jr.284.060
Howard111.010
TEAM25412074.860t9
OPPONENTS28413054.669t11

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Olave4665814.3512
Kamara393388.7542
Johnson2830210.841t4
Landry1820511.4400
Smith1726415.5481
Thomas1617110.7213
Callaway1515210.1331
Ingram11464.2110
Trautman1011611.622t1
Shaheed510320.653t1
Hill3165.3111
Harty2136.590
Jones Jr.2126.070
Kirkwood2189.0140
Vannett2136.580
White27437.0640
Murray188.080
Prentice122.020
Washington177.070
TEAM221251811.46416
OPPONENTS193213811.167t11

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Mathieu231.530
TEAM231.530
OPPONENTS1219316.168t3

SACKSNO.
Davis6.0
Jordan5.5
Onyemata3.5
Elliss3.0
Turner2.0
Gray1.5
Street1.5
Granderson1.0
Harris1.0
Kpassagnon1.0
Roach1.0
Davenport0.5
Tuttle0.5
TEAM28.0
OPPONENTS21.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Gillikin41197248.142.514630
TEAM41197248.142.514630
OPPONENTS43190244.241.322670

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Callaway202512.5210
Shaheed60579.5140
Landry20178.5140
Harty3082.7120
TEAM1301078.2210
OPPONENTS14014310.2230

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Hill36923.0260
Harty613722.8330
Shaheed816921.1310
Washington35618.7240
TEAM2043121.6330
OPPONENTS1533022.0360

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Dalton320
Davis001
Harty100
Hill110
Hurst010
Ingram200
Kamara200
Mathieu001
Olave100
Onyemata001
Prentice100
Roby001
Trautman001
Winston320
TEAM1465
OPPONENTS1157

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM346440840222
OPPONENTS517630900247

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Lutz00002121152060066
Hill651000000036
Johnson404000000024
Kamara312000000018
Thomas303000000018
Olave202000000014
Shaheed211000000012
Ingram11000000008
Callaway10100000006
Murray11000000006
Smith10100000006
Trautman10100000006
Dalton00000000002
Landry00000000002
Winston00000000002
TEAM25916021211520600195
OPPONENTS261111118212326560225

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Lutz0/01/18/103/53/4
TEAM0/01/18/103/53/4
OPPONENTS0/04/46/78/95/6

