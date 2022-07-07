|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Howard
|29:47
|5-12
|7-9
|1-6
|3
|4
|18
|Johannes
|31:25
|4-12
|0-0
|0-1
|9
|1
|11
|Dolson
|18:42
|4-6
|3-3
|0-1
|3
|3
|11
|Dangerfield
|8:53
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|6
|Ionescu
|36:15
|10-13
|4-4
|2-13
|10
|3
|31
|Onyenwere
|20:04
|3-7
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|6
|Xu
|19:53
|11-12
|0-0
|2-8
|3
|3
|24
|Richards
|17:37
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|3
|3
|Whitcomb
|17:24
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|6
|Totals
|200:00
|42-73
|14-16
|6-35
|35
|19
|116
Percentages: FG .575, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 18-31, .581 (Ionescu 7-8, Johannes 3-8, Dangerfield 2-2, Xu 2-2, Whitcomb 2-5, Howard 1-2, Richards 1-2, Onyenwere 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Howard, Onyenwere, Richards).
Turnovers: 8 (Howard 4, Richards 2, Dolson, Johannes).
Steals: 2 (Johannes, Richards).
Technical Fouls: Onyenwere, 1:01 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hamby
|17:35
|0-5
|3-4
|1-4
|1
|0
|3
|Young
|36:58
|8-11
|6-6
|0-4
|2
|4
|24
|Wilson
|28:13
|7-12
|13-15
|2-9
|4
|3
|29
|Gray
|28:39
|3-9
|2-2
|1-3
|6
|1
|9
|Plum
|29:57
|7-17
|1-1
|0-2
|5
|2
|18
|Rupert
|23:26
|5-7
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|13
|Williams
|22:35
|2-5
|1-2
|1-1
|2
|0
|7
|Stokes
|12:37
|2-3
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|0
|4
|Totals
|200:00
|34-69
|26-30
|6-31
|22
|13
|107
Percentages: FG .493, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (Rupert 3-4, Plum 3-8, Wilson 2-2, Young 2-2, Williams 2-5, Gray 1-2, Stokes 0-1, Hamby 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Stokes).
Turnovers: 7 (Hamby 2, Young 2, Plum, Williams, Wilson).
Steals: 4 (Rupert 2, Gray, Wilson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|New York
|32
|23
|28
|33
|—
|116
|Las Vegas
|30
|33
|21
|23
|—
|107
A_8,405 (12,000). T_1:55.
