FGFTReb
NEW YORKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Howard29:475-127-91-63418
Johannes31:254-120-00-19111
Dolson18:424-63-30-13311
Dangerfield8:532-20-00-0006
Ionescu36:1510-134-42-1310331
Onyenwere20:043-70-01-4126
Xu19:5311-120-02-83324
Richards17:371-30-00-1433
Whitcomb17:242-60-00-1206
Totals200:0042-7314-166-353519116

Percentages: FG .575, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 18-31, .581 (Ionescu 7-8, Johannes 3-8, Dangerfield 2-2, Xu 2-2, Whitcomb 2-5, Howard 1-2, Richards 1-2, Onyenwere 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Howard, Onyenwere, Richards).

Turnovers: 8 (Howard 4, Richards 2, Dolson, Johannes).

Steals: 2 (Johannes, Richards).

Technical Fouls: Onyenwere, 1:01 second.

FGFTReb
LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hamby17:350-53-41-4103
Young36:588-116-60-42424
Wilson28:137-1213-152-94329
Gray28:393-92-21-3619
Plum29:577-171-10-25218
Rupert23:265-70-00-22313
Williams22:352-51-21-1207
Stokes12:372-30-01-6004
Totals200:0034-6926-306-312213107

Percentages: FG .493, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (Rupert 3-4, Plum 3-8, Wilson 2-2, Young 2-2, Williams 2-5, Gray 1-2, Stokes 0-1, Hamby 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Stokes).

Turnovers: 7 (Hamby 2, Young 2, Plum, Williams, Wilson).

Steals: 4 (Rupert 2, Gray, Wilson).

Technical Fouls: None.

New York32232833116
Las Vegas30332123107

A_8,405 (12,000). T_1:55.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you