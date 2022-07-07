NEW YORK (116)
Howard 5-12 7-9 18, Johannes 4-12 0-0 11, Dolson 4-6 3-3 11, Dangerfield 2-2 0-0 6, Ionescu 10-13 4-4 31, Onyenwere 3-7 0-0 6, Richards 1-3 0-0 3, Xu 11-12 0-0 24, Whitcomb 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 42-73 14-16 116.
LAS VEGAS (107)
Hamby 0-5 3-4 3, Young 8-11 6-6 24, Wilson 7-12 13-15 29, Gray 3-9 2-2 9, Plum 7-17 1-1 18, Rupert 5-7 0-0 13, Stokes 2-3 0-0 4, Williams 2-5 1-2 7. Totals 34-69 26-30 107.
|New York
|32
|23
|28
|33
|—
|116
|Las Vegas
|30
|33
|21
|23
|—
|107
3-Point Goals_New York 18-31 (Ionescu 7-8, Johannes 3-8, Dangerfield 2-2, Xu 2-2, Whitcomb 2-5, Howard 1-2, Richards 1-2, Onyenwere 0-2), Las Vegas 13-27 (Rupert 3-4, Plum 3-8, Wilson 2-2, Young 2-2, Williams 2-5, Gray 1-2, Stokes 0-1, Hamby 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 35 (Ionescu 13), Las Vegas 31 (Wilson 9). Assists_New York 35 (Ionescu 10), Las Vegas 22 (Gray 6). Total Fouls_New York 19, Las Vegas 13. A_8,405 (12,000)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.