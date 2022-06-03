NEW YORK (74)
Allen 3-6 4-4 11, Howard 7-20 2-3 17, Dolson 0-2 4-4 4, Dangerfield 1-5 0-0 3, Ionescu 6-15 7-7 24, Onyenwere 0-2 0-0 0, Xu 2-5 0-0 4, Durr 1-1 0-0 2, Whitcomb 3-7 0-0 9. Totals 23-63 17-18 74.
WASHINGTON (70)
Burke 2-7 0-0 5, Delle Donne 7-13 0-0 15, Austin 2-4 2-3 6, Atkins 5-10 3-4 15, Cloud 6-16 4-5 17, Hines-Allen 2-6 0-2 4, Williams 3-8 0-0 6, Machida 0-3 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 28-70 9-14 70.
|New York
|16
|14
|21
|23
|—
|74
|Washington
|13
|15
|19
|23
|—
|70
3-Point Goals_New York 11-34 (Ionescu 5-10, Whitcomb 3-6, Allen 1-3, Dangerfield 1-4, Howard 1-8, Dolson 0-1, Onyenwere 0-1, Xu 0-1), Washington 5-21 (Atkins 2-4, Delle Donne 1-1, Burke 1-3, Cloud 1-8, Machida 0-1, Hines-Allen 0-2, Walker-Kimbrough 0-2). Fouled Out_New York None, Washington 1 (Atkins). Rebounds_New York 34 (Dolson 8), Washington 39 (Delle Donne 8). Assists_New York 15 (Dangerfield 4), Washington 16 (Cloud 8). Total Fouls_New York 16, Washington 15. A_3,857 (4,200)
