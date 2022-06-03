|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allen
|29:25
|3-6
|4-4
|0-5
|2
|4
|11
|Howard
|33:04
|7-20
|2-3
|2-7
|1
|4
|17
|Dolson
|25:12
|0-2
|4-4
|1-8
|3
|4
|4
|Dangerfield
|26:41
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|4
|2
|3
|Ionescu
|34:20
|6-15
|7-7
|0-2
|3
|0
|24
|Whitcomb
|24:12
|3-7
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|9
|Xu
|16:18
|2-5
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|4
|Onyenwere
|7:17
|0-2
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|Durr
|3:31
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|23-63
|17-18
|7-34
|15
|16
|74
Percentages: FG .365, FT .944.
3-Point Goals: 11-34, .324 (Ionescu 5-10, Whitcomb 3-6, Allen 1-3, Dangerfield 1-4, Howard 1-8, Dolson 0-1, Onyenwere 0-1, Xu 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Dolson, Howard, Onyenwere, Whitcomb, Xu).
Turnovers: 12 (Dolson 3, Whitcomb 3, Howard 2, Ionescu 2, Allen, Xu).
Steals: 10 (Howard 3, Allen 2, Dolson, Durr, Ionescu, Whitcomb, Xu).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burke
|22:03
|2-7
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|1
|5
|Delle Donne
|29:53
|7-13
|0-0
|4-8
|1
|1
|15
|Austin
|19:33
|2-4
|2-3
|0-4
|0
|1
|6
|Atkins
|30:39
|5-10
|3-4
|1-3
|1
|6
|15
|Cloud
|31:50
|6-16
|4-5
|0-5
|8
|1
|17
|Walker-Kimbrough
|24:55
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|2
|Hines-Allen
|17:58
|2-6
|0-2
|2-3
|2
|1
|4
|Williams
|12:36
|3-8
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|2
|6
|Machida
|10:33
|0-3
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|28-70
|9-14
|11-39
|16
|15
|70
Percentages: FG .400, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Atkins 2-4, Delle Donne 1-1, Burke 1-3, Cloud 1-8, Machida 0-1, Hines-Allen 0-2, Walker-Kimbrough 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Austin, Williams).
Turnovers: 14 (Cloud 6, Burke 3, Williams 2, Atkins, Delle Donne, Hines-Allen).
Steals: 6 (Atkins 2, Austin, Burke, Machida, Williams).
Technical Fouls: Cloud, 4:53 third.
|New York
|16
|14
|21
|23
|—
|74
|Washington
|13
|15
|19
|23
|—
|70
A_3,857 (4,200). T_1:58.
