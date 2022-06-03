FGFTReb
NEW YORKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Allen29:253-64-40-52411
Howard33:047-202-32-71417
Dolson25:120-24-41-8344
Dangerfield26:411-50-01-2423
Ionescu34:206-157-70-23024
Whitcomb24:123-70-00-3009
Xu16:182-50-01-4014
Onyenwere7:170-20-02-3110
Durr3:311-10-00-0102
Totals200:0023-6317-187-34151674

Percentages: FG .365, FT .944.

3-Point Goals: 11-34, .324 (Ionescu 5-10, Whitcomb 3-6, Allen 1-3, Dangerfield 1-4, Howard 1-8, Dolson 0-1, Onyenwere 0-1, Xu 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Dolson, Howard, Onyenwere, Whitcomb, Xu).

Turnovers: 12 (Dolson 3, Whitcomb 3, Howard 2, Ionescu 2, Allen, Xu).

Steals: 10 (Howard 3, Allen 2, Dolson, Durr, Ionescu, Whitcomb, Xu).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Burke22:032-70-01-5115
Delle Donne29:537-130-04-81115
Austin19:332-42-30-4016
Atkins30:395-103-41-31615
Cloud31:506-164-50-58117
Walker-Kimbrough24:551-30-00-3222
Hines-Allen17:582-60-22-3214
Williams12:363-80-03-4026
Machida10:330-30-00-4100
Totals200:0028-709-1411-39161570

Percentages: FG .400, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Atkins 2-4, Delle Donne 1-1, Burke 1-3, Cloud 1-8, Machida 0-1, Hines-Allen 0-2, Walker-Kimbrough 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Austin, Williams).

Turnovers: 14 (Cloud 6, Burke 3, Williams 2, Atkins, Delle Donne, Hines-Allen).

Steals: 6 (Atkins 2, Austin, Burke, Machida, Williams).

Technical Fouls: Cloud, 4:53 third.

New York1614212374
Washington1315192370

A_3,857 (4,200). T_1:58.

