SEATTLE (76)
Magbegor 5-11 0-0 10, Nurse 1-6 0-0 3, Fankam Mendjiadeu 5-7 2-4 12, Dojkic 2-8 2-2 8, Loyd 3-17 7-7 14, Horston 4-11 0-0 8, Russell 1-1 0-0 2, Whitcomb 8-14 1-1 19. Totals 29-75 12-14 76.
NEW YORK (80)
Laney 3-6 0-0 7, Stewart 8-17 5-5 25, Jones 4-8 0-1 9, Ionescu 6-13 2-2 20, Vandersloot 4-11 0-1 9, Sabally 2-6 4-4 8, Thornton 0-1 2-2 2, Johannès 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 13-15 80.
|Seattle
|16
|20
|18
|22
|—
|76
|New York
|18
|17
|25
|20
|—
|80
3-Point Goals_Seattle 6-32 (Dojkic 2-6, Whitcomb 2-7, Nurse 1-6, Loyd 1-10, Magbegor 0-1, Horston 0-2), New York 13-30 (Ionescu 6-12, Stewart 4-7, Laney 1-1, Jones 1-3, Vandersloot 1-4, Thornton 0-1, Johannès 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 48 (Fankam Mendjiadeu 14), New York 30 (Stewart 8). Assists_Seattle 19 (Magbegor 6), New York 23 (Ionescu 8). Total Fouls_Seattle 17, New York 15. A_6,789 (17,732)
