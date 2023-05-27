FGFTReb
CONNECTICUTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bonner29:144-134-54-72014
Thomas33:010-55-62-8245
B.Jones35:095-92-22-82312
Hayes33:136-132-30-43316
Hiedeman32:353-130-01-4228
Allen16:251-40-01-1102
Harris7:243-50-00-0008
Brown6:580-10-00-1020
Nelson-Ododa4:510-00-00-0110
Carrington1:070-00-00-0000
Totals200:0022-6313-1610-33131565

Percentages: FG .349, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Harris 2-2, Bonner 2-5, Hayes 2-5, Hiedeman 2-7, Brown 0-1, Allen 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 4 (B.Jones 2, Bonner 2).

Turnovers: 14 (Thomas 4, B.Jones 3, Hiedeman 3, Hayes 2, Brown, Harris).

Steals: 8 (B.Jones 4, Hiedeman 3, Hayes).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NEW YORKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Laney26:521-30-00-4122
Stewart33:097-164-72-65221
J.Jones16:273-71-21-3057
Ionescu31:156-161-21-73117
Vandersloot34:047-102-20-610118
Thornton26:283-50-03-7216
Dolson15:131-30-01-2432
Sabally13:503-60-02-3026
Willoughby1:200-00-00-0000
Xu1:201-20-01-1002
Totals200:0032-688-1311-39251781

Percentages: FG .471, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Ionescu 4-9, Stewart 3-6, Vandersloot 2-3, Laney 0-1, Xu 0-1, Dolson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Stewart 4, J.Jones).

Turnovers: 13 (Vandersloot 4, Dolson 2, Laney 2, Ionescu, J.Jones, Sabally, Stewart, Thornton).

Steals: 10 (Stewart 6, Vandersloot 2, Laney, Thornton).

Technical Fouls: None.

Connecticut2315131465
New York1715252481

A_7,102 (17,732). T_1:58.

