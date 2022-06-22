|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Howard
|34:07
|5-13
|3-4
|0-3
|4
|2
|14
|Johannes
|34:46
|4-10
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|2
|11
|Dolson
|30:53
|7-9
|0-0
|0-6
|4
|2
|16
|Dangerfield
|13:59
|2-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|5
|Ionescu
|31:31
|3-16
|3-4
|3-11
|6
|1
|11
|Whitcomb
|24:23
|5-9
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|2
|14
|Richards
|15:12
|1-3
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|2
|Cubaj
|7:38
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Onyenwere
|7:31
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|4
|Totals
|200:00
|31-69
|6-8
|5-33
|25
|14
|81
Percentages: FG .449, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Whitcomb 4-6, Johannes 3-7, Dolson 2-3, Ionescu 2-9, Dangerfield 1-1, Howard 1-4, Onyenwere 0-1, Richards 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Howard 2, Dolson, Ionescu, Richards, Whitcomb).
Turnovers: 11 (Howard 4, Ionescu 2, Johannes 2, Dolson, Richards, Whitcomb).
Steals: 2 (Ionescu, Johannes).
Technical Fouls: Ionescu, 4:49 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CONNECTICUT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bonner
|28:53
|5-13
|1-2
|0-4
|3
|2
|12
|A.Thomas
|30:08
|2-7
|2-3
|1-5
|5
|5
|6
|Jo.Jones
|31:16
|6-14
|0-0
|4-11
|2
|2
|12
|Hiedeman
|33:26
|5-12
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|0
|11
|Williams
|29:01
|7-13
|0-0
|1-7
|3
|1
|16
|B.Jones
|24:53
|4-9
|4-4
|1-1
|1
|0
|12
|Carrington
|17:46
|2-6
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|6
|Holmes
|4:36
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|31-74
|10-12
|8-34
|16
|12
|77
Percentages: FG .419, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Carrington 2-2, Williams 2-3, Bonner 1-3, Hiedeman 0-3, Jo.Jones 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bonner, Williams).
Turnovers: 10 (A.Thomas 3, Hiedeman 2, Bonner, Carrington, Holmes, Jo.Jones, Williams).
Steals: 4 (Hiedeman 2, A.Thomas, Williams).
Technical Fouls: Hiedeman, 4:49 second.
|New York
|27
|24
|14
|16
|—
|81
|Connecticut
|17
|25
|16
|19
|—
|77
A_4,652 (9,323). T_1:57.
