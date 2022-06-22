FGFTReb
NEW YORKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Howard34:075-133-40-34214
Johannes34:464-100-00-25211
Dolson30:537-90-00-64216
Dangerfield13:592-30-01-2105
Ionescu31:313-163-43-116111
Whitcomb24:235-90-00-34214
Richards15:121-30-01-4122
Cubaj7:382-20-00-1014
Onyenwere7:312-40-00-1024
Totals200:0031-696-85-33251481

Percentages: FG .449, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Whitcomb 4-6, Johannes 3-7, Dolson 2-3, Ionescu 2-9, Dangerfield 1-1, Howard 1-4, Onyenwere 0-1, Richards 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Howard 2, Dolson, Ionescu, Richards, Whitcomb).

Turnovers: 11 (Howard 4, Ionescu 2, Johannes 2, Dolson, Richards, Whitcomb).

Steals: 2 (Ionescu, Johannes).

Technical Fouls: Ionescu, 4:49 second.

FGFTReb
CONNECTICUTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bonner28:535-131-20-43212
A.Thomas30:082-72-31-5556
Jo.Jones31:166-140-04-112212
Hiedeman33:265-121-10-21011
Williams29:017-130-01-73116
B.Jones24:534-94-41-11012
Carrington17:462-60-01-4126
Holmes4:360-02-20-0002
Totals200:0031-7410-128-34161277

Percentages: FG .419, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Carrington 2-2, Williams 2-3, Bonner 1-3, Hiedeman 0-3, Jo.Jones 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bonner, Williams).

Turnovers: 10 (A.Thomas 3, Hiedeman 2, Bonner, Carrington, Holmes, Jo.Jones, Williams).

Steals: 4 (Hiedeman 2, A.Thomas, Williams).

Technical Fouls: Hiedeman, 4:49 second.

New York2724141681
Connecticut1725161977

A_4,652 (9,323). T_1:57.

