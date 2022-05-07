|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CONNECTICUT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Jones
|32:20
|6-17
|1-1
|1-7
|2
|3
|15
|A.Thomas
|35:30
|10-16
|5-9
|3-7
|2
|3
|25
|B.Jones
|36:07
|4-9
|3-4
|3-5
|0
|1
|11
|Carrington
|32:28
|2-8
|5-6
|4-4
|2
|5
|10
|J.Thomas
|28:55
|3-7
|6-7
|0-4
|3
|5
|13
|Hiedeman
|17:25
|2-5
|1-1
|0-3
|6
|1
|5
|Clouden
|9:37
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Holmes
|7:38
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|27-64
|21-28
|11-34
|16
|19
|79
Percentages: FG .422, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (J.Jones 2-7, Carrington 1-3, J.Thomas 1-4, B.Jones 0-1, Clouden 0-1, Hiedeman 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (B.Jones 3, J.Jones 2, J.Thomas).
Turnovers: 15 (J.Jones 6, J.Thomas 4, A.Thomas 3, Hiedeman 2).
Steals: 10 (A.Thomas 4, B.Jones 2, J.Jones 2, Clouden, Hiedeman).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Howard
|36:25
|5-14
|3-4
|1-6
|3
|4
|16
|Willoughby
|28:38
|5-10
|2-5
|1-5
|1
|1
|13
|Dolson
|26:40
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|4
|4
|Ionescu
|34:54
|10-18
|2-2
|1-4
|6
|4
|25
|Whitcomb
|33:07
|4-8
|5-6
|2-5
|5
|4
|15
|Cubaj
|17:53
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|4
|2
|Onyenwere
|16:38
|1-1
|3-4
|1-1
|0
|4
|6
|Durr
|5:45
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|28-59
|15-21
|7-27
|17
|25
|81
Percentages: FG .475, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Ionescu 3-6, Howard 3-7, Whitcomb 2-6, Onyenwere 1-1, Willoughby 1-4, Dolson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Howard 2, Onyenwere, Willoughby).
Turnovers: 15 (Ionescu 4, Whitcomb 4, Cubaj 3, Howard 3, Willoughby).
Steals: 9 (Whitcomb 3, Ionescu 2, Willoughby 2, Howard, Onyenwere).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Connecticut
|19
|11
|29
|20
|—
|79
|New York
|12
|26
|20
|23
|—
|81
A_6,829 (17,732). T_2:07.
