J.Jones32:206-171-11-72315
A.Thomas35:3010-165-93-72325
B.Jones36:074-93-43-50111
Carrington32:282-85-64-42510
J.Thomas28:553-76-70-43513
Hiedeman17:252-51-10-3615
Clouden9:370-20-00-2110
Holmes7:380-00-00-2000
Totals200:0027-6421-2811-34161979

Percentages: FG .422, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (J.Jones 2-7, Carrington 1-3, J.Thomas 1-4, B.Jones 0-1, Clouden 0-1, Hiedeman 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (B.Jones 3, J.Jones 2, J.Thomas).

Turnovers: 15 (J.Jones 6, J.Thomas 4, A.Thomas 3, Hiedeman 2).

Steals: 10 (A.Thomas 4, B.Jones 2, J.Jones 2, Clouden, Hiedeman).

Technical Fouls: None.

Howard36:255-143-41-63416
Willoughby28:385-102-51-51113
Dolson26:402-50-01-3044
Ionescu34:5410-182-21-46425
Whitcomb33:074-85-62-55415
Cubaj17:531-30-00-3242
Onyenwere16:381-13-41-1046
Durr5:450-00-00-0000
Totals200:0028-5915-217-27172581

Percentages: FG .475, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Ionescu 3-6, Howard 3-7, Whitcomb 2-6, Onyenwere 1-1, Willoughby 1-4, Dolson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Howard 2, Onyenwere, Willoughby).

Turnovers: 15 (Ionescu 4, Whitcomb 4, Cubaj 3, Howard 3, Willoughby).

Steals: 9 (Whitcomb 3, Ionescu 2, Willoughby 2, Howard, Onyenwere).

Technical Fouls: None.

Connecticut1911292079
New York1226202381

A_6,829 (17,732). T_2:07.

