NEW YORK (82)
Laney 0-5 2-2 2, Stewart 4-16 3-4 13, Jones 5-10 5-7 16, Ionescu 4-14 1-2 12, Vandersloot 5-9 0-2 11, Sabally 0-0 0-0 0, Thornton 3-6 0-0 8, Willoughby 1-1 0-0 3, Dolson 0-0 0-0 0, Johannès 6-8 0-0 17. Totals 28-69 11-17 82.
LAS VEGAS (63)
Wilson 2-10 5-6 9, Young 7-19 0-0 16, Stokes 0-1 0-0 0, Gray 6-14 2-2 15, Plum 4-11 5-6 15, Clark 2-8 0-0 4, George 1-3 0-0 2, Coates 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Colson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-69 12-14 63.
|New York
|17
|15
|24
|26
|—
|82
|Las Vegas
|11
|23
|14
|15
|—
|63
3-Point Goals_New York 15-35 (Johannès 5-7, Ionescu 3-8, Thornton 2-4, Stewart 2-5, Willoughby 1-1, Jones 1-4, Vandersloot 1-4, Laney 0-2), Las Vegas 5-26 (Plum 2-6, Young 2-8, Gray 1-4, Bell 0-1, George 0-2, Clark 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 49 (Jones 15), Las Vegas 28 (Gray, Stokes 6). Assists_New York 20 (Vandersloot 10), Las Vegas 14 (Plum 6). Total Fouls_New York 17, Las Vegas 16. A_8,967 (12,000)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.