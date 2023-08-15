FGFTReb
NEW YORKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Laney23:270-52-21-5242
Stewart35:554-163-41-71213
Jones32:535-105-77-151316
Ionescu33:234-141-20-82312
Vandersloot34:425-90-22-610111
Thornton16:273-60-01-4208
Johannès14:206-80-00-32217
Willoughby4:051-10-00-0003
Dolson3:010-00-00-1010
Sabally1:470-00-00-0010
Totals200:0028-6911-1712-49201782

Percentages: FG .406, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 15-35, .429 (Johannès 5-7, Ionescu 3-8, Thornton 2-4, Stewart 2-5, Willoughby 1-1, Jones 1-4, Vandersloot 1-4, Laney 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Jones 2, Stewart 2, Ionescu, Vandersloot).

Turnovers: 16 (Johannès 4, Jones 4, Vandersloot 3, Laney 2, Sabally 2, Ionescu).

Steals: 3 (Vandersloot 2, Jones).

Technical Fouls: Liberty, 00:56 first.

FGFTReb
LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Wilson35:252-105-60-5019
Young35:207-190-01-41116
Stokes15:490-10-02-6030
Gray36:536-142-20-65215
Plum32:564-115-60-36515
Clark25:392-80-00-2134
Bell10:520-10-00-1000
Coates2:220-00-01-1000
Colson2:221-20-00-0112
George2:221-30-00-0002
Totals200:0023-6912-144-28141663

Percentages: FG .333, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Plum 2-6, Young 2-8, Gray 1-4, Bell 0-1, George 0-2, Clark 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Stokes, Wilson, Young).

Turnovers: 9 (Gray 4, Plum 2, Stokes 2, Bell).

Steals: 9 (Colson 2, Plum 2, Young 2, Clark, George, Gray).

Technical Fouls: None.

New York1715242682
Las Vegas1123141563

A_8,967 (12,000). T_1:55.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you