|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Laney
|23:27
|0-5
|2-2
|1-5
|2
|4
|2
|Stewart
|35:55
|4-16
|3-4
|1-7
|1
|2
|13
|Jones
|32:53
|5-10
|5-7
|7-15
|1
|3
|16
|Ionescu
|33:23
|4-14
|1-2
|0-8
|2
|3
|12
|Vandersloot
|34:42
|5-9
|0-2
|2-6
|10
|1
|11
|Thornton
|16:27
|3-6
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|0
|8
|Johannès
|14:20
|6-8
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|17
|Willoughby
|4:05
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Dolson
|3:01
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Sabally
|1:47
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|28-69
|11-17
|12-49
|20
|17
|82
Percentages: FG .406, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 15-35, .429 (Johannès 5-7, Ionescu 3-8, Thornton 2-4, Stewart 2-5, Willoughby 1-1, Jones 1-4, Vandersloot 1-4, Laney 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Jones 2, Stewart 2, Ionescu, Vandersloot).
Turnovers: 16 (Johannès 4, Jones 4, Vandersloot 3, Laney 2, Sabally 2, Ionescu).
Steals: 3 (Vandersloot 2, Jones).
Technical Fouls: Liberty, 00:56 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wilson
|35:25
|2-10
|5-6
|0-5
|0
|1
|9
|Young
|35:20
|7-19
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|1
|16
|Stokes
|15:49
|0-1
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|3
|0
|Gray
|36:53
|6-14
|2-2
|0-6
|5
|2
|15
|Plum
|32:56
|4-11
|5-6
|0-3
|6
|5
|15
|Clark
|25:39
|2-8
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|4
|Bell
|10:52
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Coates
|2:22
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Colson
|2:22
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|George
|2:22
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|23-69
|12-14
|4-28
|14
|16
|63
Percentages: FG .333, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Plum 2-6, Young 2-8, Gray 1-4, Bell 0-1, George 0-2, Clark 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Stokes, Wilson, Young).
Turnovers: 9 (Gray 4, Plum 2, Stokes 2, Bell).
Steals: 9 (Colson 2, Plum 2, Young 2, Clark, George, Gray).
Technical Fouls: None.
|New York
|17
|15
|24
|26
|—
|82
|Las Vegas
|11
|23
|14
|15
|—
|63
A_8,967 (12,000). T_1:55.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.