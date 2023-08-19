NEW YORK (85)
Laney 9-13 3-5 22, Stewart 4-10 2-2 12, Jones 2-7 2-2 6, Ionescu 7-13 2-2 18, Vandersloot 1-9 0-0 2, Sabally 0-2 0-0 0, Thornton 1-2 0-0 3, Willoughby 1-1 0-0 2, Dolson 1-3 0-0 2, Johannès 7-13 0-0 18. Totals 33-73 9-11 85.
PHOENIX (63)
Cunningham 6-13 1-2 14, Onyenwere 4-10 1-2 9, Turner 4-5 0-0 8, Jefferson 4-12 0-0 8, Taurasi 3-16 5-5 14, Dixon 2-3 2-2 6, Sissoko 0-1 0-0 0, Henderson 0-2 0-0 0, Joens 1-2 0-0 2, Sutton 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 25-71 9-11 63.
|New York
|16
|27
|32
|10
|—
|85
|Phoenix
|19
|19
|16
|9
|—
|63
3-Point Goals_New York 10-29 (Johannès 4-7, Stewart 2-4, Ionescu 2-6, Thornton 1-2, Laney 1-3, Dolson 0-1, Jones 0-1, Vandersloot 0-5), Phoenix 4-23 (Taurasi 3-8, Cunningham 1-7, Henderson 0-1, Joens 0-1, Sutton 0-1, Onyenwere 0-2, Jefferson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 40 (Stewart 8), Phoenix 36 (Turner 8). Assists_New York 17 (Vandersloot 8), Phoenix 16 (Jefferson 7). Total Fouls_New York 10, Phoenix 11. A_9,652 (18,422)
