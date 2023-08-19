|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Laney
|29:51
|9-13
|3-5
|1-4
|2
|3
|22
|Stewart
|30:16
|4-10
|2-2
|0-8
|0
|1
|12
|Jones
|20:06
|2-7
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|1
|6
|Ionescu
|27:53
|7-13
|2-2
|1-7
|2
|1
|18
|Vandersloot
|27:11
|1-9
|0-0
|1-7
|8
|1
|2
|Johannès
|27:52
|7-13
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|0
|18
|Thornton
|21:12
|1-2
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|2
|3
|Dolson
|9:05
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|2
|Sabally
|3:17
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Willoughby
|3:17
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|33-73
|9-11
|8-40
|17
|10
|85
Percentages: FG .452, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Johannès 4-7, Stewart 2-4, Ionescu 2-6, Thornton 1-2, Laney 1-3, Dolson 0-1, Jones 0-1, Vandersloot 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Stewart 2, Johannès, Jones).
Turnovers: 12 (Laney 4, Ionescu 2, Jones 2, Sabally 2, Johannès, Vandersloot).
Steals: 10 (Ionescu 3, Laney 2, Stewart 2, Johannès, Jones, Sabally).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHOENIX
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cunningham
|31:18
|6-13
|1-2
|2-7
|1
|3
|14
|Onyenwere
|26:04
|4-10
|1-2
|3-6
|1
|2
|9
|Turner
|29:37
|4-5
|0-0
|2-8
|1
|1
|8
|Jefferson
|28:48
|4-12
|0-0
|0-2
|7
|1
|8
|Taurasi
|25:03
|3-16
|5-5
|0-6
|4
|1
|14
|Sutton
|21:59
|1-7
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|2
|Sissoko
|16:19
|0-1
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|1
|0
|Dixon
|12:45
|2-3
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|6
|Joens
|4:11
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Henderson
|3:56
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|25-71
|9-11
|11-36
|16
|11
|63
Percentages: FG .352, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Taurasi 3-8, Cunningham 1-7, Henderson 0-1, Joens 0-1, Sutton 0-1, Onyenwere 0-2, Jefferson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Turner 2, Dixon, Jefferson).
Turnovers: 14 (Onyenwere 3, Jefferson 2, Sissoko 2, Taurasi 2, Turner 2, Cunningham, Joens, Sutton).
Steals: 4 (Cunningham, Onyenwere, Sutton, Turner).
Technical Fouls: Taurasi, 3:35 second.
|New York
|16
|27
|32
|10
|—
|85
|Phoenix
|19
|19
|16
|9
|—
|63
A_9,652 (18,422). T_1:51.
