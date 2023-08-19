FGFTReb
NEW YORKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Laney29:519-133-51-42322
Stewart30:164-102-20-80112
Jones20:062-72-22-5016
Ionescu27:537-132-21-72118
Vandersloot27:111-90-01-7812
Johannès27:527-130-01-12018
Thornton21:121-20-01-5223
Dolson9:051-30-00-2102
Sabally3:170-20-01-1000
Willoughby3:171-10-00-0012
Totals200:0033-739-118-40171085

Percentages: FG .452, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Johannès 4-7, Stewart 2-4, Ionescu 2-6, Thornton 1-2, Laney 1-3, Dolson 0-1, Jones 0-1, Vandersloot 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Stewart 2, Johannès, Jones).

Turnovers: 12 (Laney 4, Ionescu 2, Jones 2, Sabally 2, Johannès, Vandersloot).

Steals: 10 (Ionescu 3, Laney 2, Stewart 2, Johannès, Jones, Sabally).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PHOENIXMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cunningham31:186-131-22-71314
Onyenwere26:044-101-23-6129
Turner29:374-50-02-8118
Jefferson28:484-120-00-2718
Taurasi25:033-165-50-64114
Sutton21:591-70-00-2222
Sissoko16:190-10-02-2010
Dixon12:452-32-22-3006
Joens4:111-20-00-0002
Henderson3:560-20-00-0000
Totals200:0025-719-1111-36161163

Percentages: FG .352, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Taurasi 3-8, Cunningham 1-7, Henderson 0-1, Joens 0-1, Sutton 0-1, Onyenwere 0-2, Jefferson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Turner 2, Dixon, Jefferson).

Turnovers: 14 (Onyenwere 3, Jefferson 2, Sissoko 2, Taurasi 2, Turner 2, Cunningham, Joens, Sutton).

Steals: 4 (Cunningham, Onyenwere, Sutton, Turner).

Technical Fouls: Taurasi, 3:35 second.

New York1627321085
Phoenix191916963

A_9,652 (18,422). T_1:51.

