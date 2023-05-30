FGFTReb
NEW YORKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Laney31:473-70-00-3316
Stewart37:248-148-91-111225
Jones17:374-60-02-5029
Ionescu36:536-132-20-63220
Vandersloot35:330-60-00-41120
Dolson17:382-26-60-15510
Thornton15:473-52-20-2019
Sabally7:212-43-40-0027
Totals200:0028-5721-233-32231786

Percentages: FG .491, FT .913.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Ionescu 6-10, Jones 1-2, Stewart 1-3, Thornton 1-3, Sabally 0-1, Laney 0-2, Vandersloot 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 11 (Jones 3, Vandersloot 3, Stewart 2, Thornton 2, Dolson).

Turnovers: 13 (Jones 4, Vandersloot 3, Dolson 2, Ionescu, Laney, Sabally, Stewart).

Steals: 3 (Stewart 2, Thornton).

Technical Fouls: Liberty, 1:32 second.

FGFTReb
SEATTLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Magbegor37:435-162-35-142312
Nurse33:552-90-01-5355
Russell23:312-56-81-44210
Loyd35:249-166-61-31326
Turner11:372-32-20-1116
Whitcomb21:154-80-01-10211
Horston18:202-110-22-5224
Melbourne15:002-50-01-2334
Guirantes2:490-00-00-0010
Charles0:260-00-00-0000
Totals200:0028-7316-2112-35162278

Percentages: FG .384, FT .762.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Whitcomb 3-5, Loyd 2-7, Nurse 1-4, Horston 0-1, Magbegor 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Magbegor 3).

Turnovers: 7 (Loyd 2, Whitcomb 2, Horston, Magbegor, Nurse).

Steals: 3 (Magbegor 2, Nurse).

Technical Fouls: None.

New York2719221886
Seattle2118172278

A_8,340 (15,354). T_2:05.

