|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Laney
|31:47
|3-7
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|1
|6
|Stewart
|37:24
|8-14
|8-9
|1-11
|1
|2
|25
|Jones
|17:37
|4-6
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|2
|9
|Ionescu
|36:53
|6-13
|2-2
|0-6
|3
|2
|20
|Vandersloot
|35:33
|0-6
|0-0
|0-4
|11
|2
|0
|Dolson
|17:38
|2-2
|6-6
|0-1
|5
|5
|10
|Thornton
|15:47
|3-5
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|9
|Sabally
|7:21
|2-4
|3-4
|0-0
|0
|2
|7
|Totals
|200:00
|28-57
|21-23
|3-32
|23
|17
|86
Percentages: FG .491, FT .913.
3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Ionescu 6-10, Jones 1-2, Stewart 1-3, Thornton 1-3, Sabally 0-1, Laney 0-2, Vandersloot 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 11 (Jones 3, Vandersloot 3, Stewart 2, Thornton 2, Dolson).
Turnovers: 13 (Jones 4, Vandersloot 3, Dolson 2, Ionescu, Laney, Sabally, Stewart).
Steals: 3 (Stewart 2, Thornton).
Technical Fouls: Liberty, 1:32 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SEATTLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Magbegor
|37:43
|5-16
|2-3
|5-14
|2
|3
|12
|Nurse
|33:55
|2-9
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|5
|5
|Russell
|23:31
|2-5
|6-8
|1-4
|4
|2
|10
|Loyd
|35:24
|9-16
|6-6
|1-3
|1
|3
|26
|Turner
|11:37
|2-3
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|6
|Whitcomb
|21:15
|4-8
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|11
|Horston
|18:20
|2-11
|0-2
|2-5
|2
|2
|4
|Melbourne
|15:00
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|3
|4
|Guirantes
|2:49
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Charles
|0:26
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|28-73
|16-21
|12-35
|16
|22
|78
Percentages: FG .384, FT .762.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Whitcomb 3-5, Loyd 2-7, Nurse 1-4, Horston 0-1, Magbegor 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Magbegor 3).
Turnovers: 7 (Loyd 2, Whitcomb 2, Horston, Magbegor, Nurse).
Steals: 3 (Magbegor 2, Nurse).
Technical Fouls: None.
|New York
|27
|19
|22
|18
|—
|86
|Seattle
|21
|18
|17
|22
|—
|78
A_8,340 (15,354). T_2:05.
