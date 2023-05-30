NEW YORK (86)
Laney 3-7 0-0 6, Stewart 8-14 8-9 25, Jones 4-6 0-0 9, Ionescu 6-13 2-2 20, Vandersloot 0-6 0-0 0, Sabally 2-4 3-4 7, Thornton 3-5 2-2 9, Dolson 2-2 6-6 10. Totals 28-57 21-23 86.
SEATTLE (78)
Magbegor 5-16 2-3 12, Nurse 2-9 0-0 5, Russell 2-5 6-8 10, Loyd 9-16 6-6 26, Turner 2-3 2-2 6, Charles 0-0 0-0 0, Horston 2-11 0-2 4, Guirantes 0-0 0-0 0, Melbourne 2-5 0-0 4, Whitcomb 4-8 0-0 11. Totals 28-73 16-21 78.
|New York
|27
|19
|22
|18
|—
|86
|Seattle
|21
|18
|17
|22
|—
|78
3-Point Goals_New York 9-24 (Ionescu 6-10, Jones 1-2, Stewart 1-3, Thornton 1-3, Sabally 0-1, Laney 0-2, Vandersloot 0-3), Seattle 6-18 (Whitcomb 3-5, Loyd 2-7, Nurse 1-4, Horston 0-1, Magbegor 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 32 (Stewart 11), Seattle 35 (Magbegor 14). Assists_New York 23 (Vandersloot 11), Seattle 16 (Russell 4). Total Fouls_New York 17, Seattle 22. A_8,340 (15,354)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.