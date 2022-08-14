|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hillmon
|21:05
|0-4
|0-0
|1-7
|2
|1
|0
|R.Howard
|36:57
|6-18
|7-8
|2-4
|7
|5
|24
|Parker
|24:18
|3-8
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|4
|7
|Caldwell
|20:06
|5-7
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|1
|14
|Wheeler
|35:03
|3-13
|3-4
|2-6
|4
|3
|9
|McDonald
|27:54
|4-16
|3-3
|0-1
|4
|1
|11
|Billings
|20:17
|5-6
|5-5
|4-6
|2
|4
|15
|Vaughn
|14:20
|1-2
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200:00
|27-74
|19-22
|13-38
|20
|20
|83
Percentages: FG .365, FT .864.
3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (R.Howard 5-12, Caldwell 4-5, Parker 1-3, McDonald 0-4, Wheeler 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (R.Howard).
Turnovers: 10 (Billings 3, Parker 3, Hillmon 2, Caldwell, Wheeler).
Steals: 9 (Wheeler 3, Caldwell 2, R.Howard 2, Hillmon, McDonald).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|N.Howard
|29:44
|5-8
|7-10
|1-9
|3
|3
|18
|Laney
|26:48
|3-8
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|9
|Dolson
|30:31
|6-11
|0-0
|3-12
|5
|2
|15
|Dangerfield
|22:28
|1-3
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|4
|Ionescu
|33:12
|1-12
|2-2
|0-5
|7
|4
|5
|Johannes
|24:20
|6-8
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|1
|18
|Allen
|18:03
|3-7
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|7
|Onyenwere
|7:25
|1-1
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|3
|5
|Xu
|5:48
|1-2
|3-4
|0-0
|1
|1
|6
|Whitcomb
|1:41
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|27-60
|18-22
|4-34
|23
|18
|87
Percentages: FG .450, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 15-32, .469 (Johannes 6-8, Dolson 3-5, Onyenwere 1-1, Xu 1-1, N.Howard 1-2, Allen 1-4, Laney 1-4, Ionescu 1-7).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Allen 2, Dolson, N.Howard).
Turnovers: 16 (Ionescu 6, N.Howard 4, Johannes 2, Dangerfield, Dolson, Laney, Onyenwere).
Steals: 3 (Allen, Dangerfield, N.Howard).
Technical Fouls: Xu, 00:26 first.
|Atlanta
|22
|27
|16
|18
|—
|83
|New York
|26
|26
|15
|20
|—
|87
A_7,561 (17,732). T_2:00.
