FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hillmon21:050-40-01-7210
R.Howard36:576-187-82-47524
Parker24:183-80-02-5047
Caldwell20:065-70-00-41114
Wheeler35:033-133-42-6439
McDonald27:544-163-30-14111
Billings20:175-65-54-62415
Vaughn14:201-21-22-5013
Totals200:0027-7419-2213-38202083

Percentages: FG .365, FT .864.

3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (R.Howard 5-12, Caldwell 4-5, Parker 1-3, McDonald 0-4, Wheeler 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (R.Howard).

Turnovers: 10 (Billings 3, Parker 3, Hillmon 2, Caldwell, Wheeler).

Steals: 9 (Wheeler 3, Caldwell 2, R.Howard 2, Hillmon, McDonald).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NEW YORKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
N.Howard29:445-87-101-93318
Laney26:483-82-20-3029
Dolson30:316-110-03-125215
Dangerfield22:281-32-20-1114
Ionescu33:121-122-20-5745
Johannes24:206-80-00-14118
Allen18:033-70-00-2117
Onyenwere7:251-12-20-1135
Xu5:481-23-40-0116
Whitcomb1:410-00-00-0000
Totals200:0027-6018-224-34231887

Percentages: FG .450, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 15-32, .469 (Johannes 6-8, Dolson 3-5, Onyenwere 1-1, Xu 1-1, N.Howard 1-2, Allen 1-4, Laney 1-4, Ionescu 1-7).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Allen 2, Dolson, N.Howard).

Turnovers: 16 (Ionescu 6, N.Howard 4, Johannes 2, Dangerfield, Dolson, Laney, Onyenwere).

Steals: 3 (Allen, Dangerfield, N.Howard).

Technical Fouls: Xu, 00:26 first.

Atlanta2227161883
New York2626152087

A_7,561 (17,732). T_2:00.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

