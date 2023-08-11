|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Copper
|29:40
|3-9
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|5
|8
|Smith
|31:49
|7-14
|3-3
|2-6
|2
|2
|19
|E.Williams
|27:08
|3-8
|2-3
|2-2
|2
|2
|8
|Mabrey
|32:10
|5-13
|0-0
|1-2
|4
|1
|12
|C.Williams
|28:14
|5-10
|0-0
|1-10
|6
|1
|10
|Evans
|16:54
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|5
|Parks
|14:44
|0-2
|3-3
|0-1
|1
|1
|3
|Hebard
|12:52
|4-6
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|0
|8
|Bertsch
|4:39
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Soule
|1:50
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|29-70
|8-9
|7-33
|21
|12
|73
Percentages: FG .414, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Copper 2-4, Mabrey 2-6, Smith 2-6, Evans 1-3, Soule 0-1, C.Williams 0-2, Parks 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Hebard, Smith).
Turnovers: 17 (Evans 4, C.Williams 3, Copper 3, Smith 3, E.Williams 2, Mabrey 2).
Steals: 7 (Hebard 2, Mabrey 2, C.Williams, E.Williams, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Laney
|28:08
|4-6
|1-2
|0-1
|3
|2
|11
|Stewart
|31:36
|8-16
|3-4
|2-12
|6
|2
|21
|Jones
|28:40
|7-12
|2-2
|2-7
|4
|2
|18
|Ionescu
|32:50
|7-13
|0-0
|0-5
|8
|3
|19
|Vandersloot
|28:35
|2-6
|1-2
|0-3
|6
|2
|5
|Johannès
|18:35
|2-5
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|6
|Thornton
|16:36
|3-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|7
|Dolson
|11:20
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Sabally
|1:50
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Willoughby
|1:50
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|34-66
|8-12
|5-34
|28
|13
|89
Percentages: FG .515, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (Ionescu 5-8, Jones 2-3, Laney 2-3, Stewart 2-4, Thornton 1-1, Johannès 1-3, Dolson 0-1, Vandersloot 0-1, Willoughby 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones 2, Stewart, Vandersloot).
Turnovers: 14 (Jones 3, Laney 3, Vandersloot 3, Johannès 2, Dolson, Stewart, Willoughby).
Steals: 9 (Vandersloot 4, Johannès 2, Laney, Stewart, Thornton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Chicago
|16
|24
|15
|18
|—
|73
|New York
|28
|20
|16
|25
|—
|89
A_8,070 (17,732). T_1:47.
