FGFTReb
CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Copper29:403-90-00-5358
Smith31:497-143-32-62219
E.Williams27:083-82-32-2228
Mabrey32:105-130-01-24112
C.Williams28:145-100-01-106110
Evans16:542-70-00-1105
Parks14:440-23-30-1113
Hebard12:524-60-01-6208
Bertsch4:390-00-00-0000
Soule1:500-10-00-0000
Totals200:0029-708-97-33211273

Percentages: FG .414, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Copper 2-4, Mabrey 2-6, Smith 2-6, Evans 1-3, Soule 0-1, C.Williams 0-2, Parks 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hebard, Smith).

Turnovers: 17 (Evans 4, C.Williams 3, Copper 3, Smith 3, E.Williams 2, Mabrey 2).

Steals: 7 (Hebard 2, Mabrey 2, C.Williams, E.Williams, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NEW YORKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Laney28:084-61-20-13211
Stewart31:368-163-42-126221
Jones28:407-122-22-74218
Ionescu32:507-130-00-58319
Vandersloot28:352-61-20-3625
Johannès18:352-51-20-2116
Thornton16:363-30-00-1007
Dolson11:201-40-01-1012
Sabally1:500-00-00-1000
Willoughby1:500-10-00-1000
Totals200:0034-668-125-34281389

Percentages: FG .515, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (Ionescu 5-8, Jones 2-3, Laney 2-3, Stewart 2-4, Thornton 1-1, Johannès 1-3, Dolson 0-1, Vandersloot 0-1, Willoughby 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones 2, Stewart, Vandersloot).

Turnovers: 14 (Jones 3, Laney 3, Vandersloot 3, Johannès 2, Dolson, Stewart, Willoughby).

Steals: 9 (Vandersloot 4, Johannès 2, Laney, Stewart, Thornton).

Technical Fouls: None.

Chicago1624151873
New York2820162589

A_8,070 (17,732). T_1:47.

