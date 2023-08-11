CHICAGO (73)
Copper 3-9 0-0 8, Smith 7-14 3-3 19, E.Williams 3-8 2-3 8, C.Williams 5-10 0-0 10, Mabrey 5-13 0-0 12, Bertsch 0-0 0-0 0, Hebard 4-6 0-0 8, Parks 0-2 3-3 3, Soule 0-1 0-0 0, Evans 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 29-70 8-9 73.
NEW YORK (89)
Laney 4-6 1-2 11, Stewart 8-16 3-4 21, Jones 7-12 2-2 18, Ionescu 7-13 0-0 19, Vandersloot 2-6 1-2 5, Sabally 0-0 0-0 0, Thornton 3-3 0-0 7, Willoughby 0-1 0-0 0, Dolson 1-4 0-0 2, Johannès 2-5 1-2 6. Totals 34-66 8-12 89.
|Chicago
|16
|24
|15
|18
|—
|73
|New York
|28
|20
|16
|25
|—
|89
3-Point Goals_Chicago 7-24 (Copper 2-4, Mabrey 2-6, Smith 2-6, Evans 1-3, Soule 0-1, C.Williams 0-2, Parks 0-2), New York 13-25 (Ionescu 5-8, Jones 2-3, Laney 2-3, Stewart 2-4, Thornton 1-1, Johannès 1-3, Dolson 0-1, Vandersloot 0-1, Willoughby 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 33 (C.Williams 10), New York 34 (Stewart 12). Assists_Chicago 21 (C.Williams 6), New York 28 (Ionescu 8). Total Fouls_Chicago 12, New York 13. A_8,070 (17,732)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.