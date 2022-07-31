FGFTReb
PHOENIXMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cunningham36:397-164-40-21121
Peddy33:514-105-53-123213
Turner33:515-60-01-42310
Diggins-Smith35:154-184-40-411213
Taurasi31:294-122-31-31212
Simms11:280-00-00-0210
Gray7:450-10-00-0030
Gustafson5:070-10-00-1000
Thomas3:310-00-00-0000
Davis1:040-00-00-0000
Totals200:0024-6415-165-26201469

Percentages: FG .375, FT .938.

3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Cunningham 3-9, Taurasi 2-6, Diggins-Smith 1-6, Gray 0-1, Peddy 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Cunningham 2, Diggins-Smith 2, Turner 2).

Turnovers: 12 (Diggins-Smith 3, Gray 3, Peddy 2, Taurasi 2, Cunningham, Simms).

Steals: 5 (Cunningham, Gray, Peddy, Simms, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: coach Vanessa Nygaard, 4:14 fourth.

FGFTReb
NEW YORKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Allen25:516-81-20-52217
Howard31:0710-132-33-126323
Dolson29:094-111-14-73110
Dangerfield31:147-120-00-45317
Ionescu34:083-143-31-816110
Johannes14:150-30-00-0010
Xu10:513-50-01-3027
Whitcomb10:061-30-01-1003
Onyenwere8:531-10-00-1022
Willoughby4:260-10-00-1000
Totals200:0035-717-910-42321589

Percentages: FG .493, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Allen 4-5, Dangerfield 3-5, Howard 1-1, Xu 1-1, Dolson 1-2, Whitcomb 1-3, Ionescu 1-6, Johannes 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 0

Turnovers: 16 (Howard 6, Ionescu 3, Allen 2, Dangerfield, Dolson, Onyenwere, Whitcomb, Xu).

Steals: 5 (Ionescu 2, Allen, Howard, Johannes).

Technical Fouls: None.

Phoenix1413231969
New York1916243089

A_6,433 (17,732). T_1:57.

