|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHOENIX
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cunningham
|36:39
|7-16
|4-4
|0-2
|1
|1
|21
|Peddy
|33:51
|4-10
|5-5
|3-12
|3
|2
|13
|Turner
|33:51
|5-6
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|3
|10
|Diggins-Smith
|35:15
|4-18
|4-4
|0-4
|11
|2
|13
|Taurasi
|31:29
|4-12
|2-3
|1-3
|1
|2
|12
|Simms
|11:28
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|Gray
|7:45
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Gustafson
|5:07
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas
|3:31
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Davis
|1:04
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|24-64
|15-16
|5-26
|20
|14
|69
Percentages: FG .375, FT .938.
3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Cunningham 3-9, Taurasi 2-6, Diggins-Smith 1-6, Gray 0-1, Peddy 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Cunningham 2, Diggins-Smith 2, Turner 2).
Turnovers: 12 (Diggins-Smith 3, Gray 3, Peddy 2, Taurasi 2, Cunningham, Simms).
Steals: 5 (Cunningham, Gray, Peddy, Simms, Thomas).
Technical Fouls: coach Vanessa Nygaard, 4:14 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allen
|25:51
|6-8
|1-2
|0-5
|2
|2
|17
|Howard
|31:07
|10-13
|2-3
|3-12
|6
|3
|23
|Dolson
|29:09
|4-11
|1-1
|4-7
|3
|1
|10
|Dangerfield
|31:14
|7-12
|0-0
|0-4
|5
|3
|17
|Ionescu
|34:08
|3-14
|3-3
|1-8
|16
|1
|10
|Johannes
|14:15
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Xu
|10:51
|3-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|7
|Whitcomb
|10:06
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Onyenwere
|8:53
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Willoughby
|4:26
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|35-71
|7-9
|10-42
|32
|15
|89
Percentages: FG .493, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Allen 4-5, Dangerfield 3-5, Howard 1-1, Xu 1-1, Dolson 1-2, Whitcomb 1-3, Ionescu 1-6, Johannes 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 0
Turnovers: 16 (Howard 6, Ionescu 3, Allen 2, Dangerfield, Dolson, Onyenwere, Whitcomb, Xu).
Steals: 5 (Ionescu 2, Allen, Howard, Johannes).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Phoenix
|14
|13
|23
|19
|—
|69
|New York
|19
|16
|24
|30
|—
|89
A_6,433 (17,732). T_1:57.
