|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Delle Donne
|36:28
|6-15
|2-2
|0-6
|3
|4
|15
|Sykes
|37:24
|6-8
|1-3
|0-2
|4
|5
|13
|Austin
|21:31
|3-8
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|6
|Atkins
|37:09
|9-16
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|4
|24
|Cloud
|38:20
|6-12
|10-11
|0-6
|11
|1
|23
|Hawkins
|21:16
|1-1
|0-2
|0-4
|1
|6
|2
|Hines-Allen
|14:24
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|5
|Walker-Kimbrough
|12:42
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Meyers
|5:43
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|225:00
|33-69
|13-18
|2-29
|19
|26
|88
Percentages: FG .478, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Atkins 6-7, Hines-Allen 1-1, Delle Donne 1-3, Cloud 1-5, Meyers 0-1, Sykes 0-2, Walker-Kimbrough 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Austin, Delle Donne, Sykes).
Turnovers: 13 (Sykes 4, Austin 3, Hines-Allen 2, Cloud, Delle Donne, Hawkins, Walker-Kimbrough).
Steals: 7 (Cloud 2, Sykes 2, Austin, Delle Donne, Hawkins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Laney
|35:56
|6-11
|1-2
|1-6
|2
|4
|17
|Stewart
|40:15
|4-17
|10-11
|2-6
|3
|5
|18
|Jones
|23:21
|0-3
|0-0
|4-10
|1
|2
|0
|Ionescu
|38:05
|9-19
|6-7
|0-3
|6
|3
|31
|Vandersloot
|32:21
|5-12
|1-3
|3-7
|6
|6
|11
|Thornton
|24:28
|1-4
|3-4
|2-4
|1
|1
|5
|Johannès
|17:30
|1-4
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|3
|Sabally
|13:03
|1-3
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|1
|4
|Totals
|225:00
|27-73
|23-29
|14-45
|19
|24
|89
Percentages: FG .370, FT .793.
3-Point Goals: 12-35, .343 (Ionescu 7-12, Laney 4-6, Johannès 1-4, Jones 0-1, Sabally 0-1, Thornton 0-3, Vandersloot 0-3, Stewart 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones, Stewart).
Turnovers: 17 (Jones 4, Stewart 4, Ionescu 3, Laney 3, Vandersloot 3).
Steals: 9 (Ionescu 3, Thornton 2, Johannès, Jones, Sabally, Stewart).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Washington
|27
|18
|17
|16
|10
|—
|88
|New York
|17
|22
|19
|20
|11
|—
|89
A_7,285 (17,732).
