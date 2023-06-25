FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Delle Donne36:286-152-20-63415
Sykes37:246-81-30-24513
Austin21:313-80-01-5026
Atkins37:099-160-01-40424
Cloud38:206-1210-110-611123
Hawkins21:161-10-20-4162
Hines-Allen14:242-60-00-2015
Walker-Kimbrough12:420-20-00-0010
Meyers5:430-10-00-0020
Totals225:0033-6913-182-29192688

Percentages: FG .478, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Atkins 6-7, Hines-Allen 1-1, Delle Donne 1-3, Cloud 1-5, Meyers 0-1, Sykes 0-2, Walker-Kimbrough 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Austin, Delle Donne, Sykes).

Turnovers: 13 (Sykes 4, Austin 3, Hines-Allen 2, Cloud, Delle Donne, Hawkins, Walker-Kimbrough).

Steals: 7 (Cloud 2, Sykes 2, Austin, Delle Donne, Hawkins).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NEW YORKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Laney35:566-111-21-62417
Stewart40:154-1710-112-63518
Jones23:210-30-04-10120
Ionescu38:059-196-70-36331
Vandersloot32:215-121-33-76611
Thornton24:281-43-42-4115
Johannès17:301-40-01-5023
Sabally13:031-32-21-4014
Totals225:0027-7323-2914-45192489

Percentages: FG .370, FT .793.

3-Point Goals: 12-35, .343 (Ionescu 7-12, Laney 4-6, Johannès 1-4, Jones 0-1, Sabally 0-1, Thornton 0-3, Vandersloot 0-3, Stewart 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones, Stewart).

Turnovers: 17 (Jones 4, Stewart 4, Ionescu 3, Laney 3, Vandersloot 3).

Steals: 9 (Ionescu 3, Thornton 2, Johannès, Jones, Sabally, Stewart).

Technical Fouls: None.

Washington271817161088
New York172219201189

A_7,285 (17,732).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you