WASHINGTON (88)
Delle Donne 6-15 2-2 15, Sykes 6-8 1-3 13, Austin 3-8 0-0 6, Atkins 9-16 0-0 24, Cloud 6-12 10-11 23, Hawkins 1-1 0-2 2, Hines-Allen 2-6 0-0 5, Meyers 0-1 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 33-69 13-18 88.
NEW YORK (89)
Laney 6-11 1-2 17, Stewart 4-17 10-11 18, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Ionescu 9-19 6-7 31, Vandersloot 5-12 1-3 11, Sabally 1-3 2-2 4, Thornton 1-4 3-4 5, Johannès 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 27-73 23-29 89.
|Washington
|27
|18
|17
|16
|10
|—
|88
|New York
|17
|22
|19
|20
|11
|—
|89
3-Point Goals_Washington 9-21 (Atkins 6-7, Hines-Allen 1-1, Delle Donne 1-3, Cloud 1-5, Meyers 0-1, Sykes 0-2, Walker-Kimbrough 0-2), New York 12-35 (Ionescu 7-12, Laney 4-6, Johannès 1-4, Jones 0-1, Sabally 0-1, Thornton 0-3, Vandersloot 0-3, Stewart 0-5). Fouled Out_Washington 1 (Hawkins), New York 1 (Vandersloot). Rebounds_Washington 29 (Cloud, Delle Donne 6), New York 45 (Jones 10). Assists_Washington 19 (Cloud 11), New York 19 (Ionescu, Vandersloot 6). Total Fouls_Washington 26, New York 24. A_7,285 (17,732)
