NEW YORK (97)
Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Howard 12-16 0-0 25, Dolson 3-6 2-2 9, Dangerfield 3-8 0-0 7, Ionescu 4-10 4-4 13, Cubaj 1-1 0-0 2, Onyenwere 2-3 0-0 5, Xu 6-8 2-2 16, Johannes 4-7 0-0 11, Whitcomb 3-5 0-0 9. Totals 38-65 8-8 97.
INDIANA (83)
Smith 7-13 1-2 15, Vivians 3-12 4-4 11, Egbo 2-8 0-0 4, K.Mitchell 8-17 5-5 23, Robinson 1-2 1-2 3, Cannon 2-3 1-2 5, Engstler 3-7 0-0 6, Hartley 0-2 3-4 3, Henderson 2-6 0-0 4, Hull 1-2 0-0 2, T.Mitchell 2-3 2-2 7. Totals 31-75 17-21 83.
|New York
|18
|20
|34
|25
|—
|97
|Indiana
|22
|21
|20
|20
|—
|83
3-Point Goals_New York 13-28 (Johannes 3-5, Whitcomb 3-5, Xu 2-2, Howard 1-2, Onyenwere 1-2, Dangerfield 1-3, Dolson 1-3, Ionescu 1-5, Allen 0-1), Indiana 4-14 (K.Mitchell 2-4, T.Mitchell 1-1, Vivians 1-4, Engstler 0-1, Henderson 0-2, Smith 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 33 (Howard 10), Indiana 29 (Smith 9). Assists_New York 31 (Ionescu 7), Indiana 19 (K.Mitchell, Vivians 4). Total Fouls_New York 14, Indiana 13. A_1,393 (6,500)
