LAS VEGAS (61)
Wilson 2-14 5-6 9, Young 6-9 2-2 16, Stokes 0-1 0-0 0, Gray 7-14 0-0 15, Plum 4-16 2-2 12, Clark 1-4 0-0 3, George 0-2 0-0 0, Coates 1-1 0-0 2, Bell 2-7 0-0 4, Colson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-70 9-10 61.
NEW YORK (99)
Laney 5-10 0-0 13, Stewart 8-20 3-3 23, Jones 5-12 2-2 12, Ionescu 12-19 1-1 31, Vandersloot 4-5 0-0 10, Sabally 0-0 0-0 0, Thornton 3-6 0-0 8, Willoughby 0-1 0-0 0, Johannès 0-2 0-0 0, Prince 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 38-76 6-6 99.
|Las Vegas
|22
|22
|9
|8
|—
|61
|New York
|19
|30
|30
|20
|—
|99
3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 6-23 (Young 2-5, Plum 2-6, Clark 1-3, Gray 1-3, Colson 0-1, Stokes 0-1, Bell 0-2, George 0-2), New York 17-38 (Ionescu 6-10, Stewart 4-9, Laney 3-6, Vandersloot 2-3, Thornton 2-5, Johannès 0-2, Jones 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 24 (Wilson 7), New York 48 (Jones 14). Assists_Las Vegas 14 (Gray 6), New York 28 (Ionescu 7). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 9, New York 6. A_11,418 (17,732)
