|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wilson
|25:27
|2-14
|5-6
|0-7
|2
|1
|9
|Young
|30:17
|6-9
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|16
|Stokes
|17:27
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|0
|Gray
|34:55
|7-14
|0-0
|0-3
|6
|0
|15
|Plum
|29:31
|4-16
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|3
|12
|Clark
|19:59
|1-4
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|0
|3
|Bell
|16:42
|2-7
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|George
|10:00
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Colson
|8:33
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Coates
|7:09
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|23-70
|9-10
|2-24
|14
|9
|61
Percentages: FG .329, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Young 2-5, Plum 2-6, Clark 1-3, Gray 1-3, Colson 0-1, Stokes 0-1, Bell 0-2, George 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 3, Gray).
Turnovers: 10 (Gray 5, Plum 3, Coates 2).
Steals: 7 (George 3, Clark, Coates, Wilson, Young).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Laney
|31:42
|5-10
|0-0
|3-9
|3
|1
|13
|Stewart
|33:35
|8-20
|3-3
|0-6
|5
|0
|23
|Jones
|29:12
|5-12
|2-2
|5-14
|4
|3
|12
|Ionescu
|31:55
|12-19
|1-1
|1-5
|7
|1
|31
|Vandersloot
|30:20
|4-5
|0-0
|0-4
|6
|0
|10
|Thornton
|21:30
|3-6
|0-0
|2-7
|3
|1
|8
|Johannès
|9:31
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Prince
|4:05
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Sabally
|4:05
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Willoughby
|4:05
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|38-76
|6-6
|11-48
|28
|6
|99
Percentages: FG .500, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 17-38, .447 (Ionescu 6-10, Stewart 4-9, Laney 3-6, Vandersloot 2-3, Thornton 2-5, Johannès 0-2, Jones 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Stewart 3, Jones).
Turnovers: 13 (Laney 4, Johannès 2, Jones 2, Vandersloot 2, Ionescu, Sabally, Thornton).
Steals: 7 (Stewart 3, Ionescu, Johannès, Jones, Laney).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Las Vegas
|22
|22
|9
|8
|—
|61
|New York
|19
|30
|30
|20
|—
|99
A_11,418 (17,732).
