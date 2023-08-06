FGFTReb
LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Wilson25:272-145-60-7219
Young30:176-92-20-01216
Stokes17:270-10-00-2120
Gray34:557-140-00-36015
Plum29:314-162-20-33312
Clark19:591-40-01-5003
Bell16:422-70-00-0004
George10:000-20-00-1000
Colson8:330-20-00-0110
Coates7:091-10-01-3002
Totals200:0023-709-102-2414961

Percentages: FG .329, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Young 2-5, Plum 2-6, Clark 1-3, Gray 1-3, Colson 0-1, Stokes 0-1, Bell 0-2, George 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 3, Gray).

Turnovers: 10 (Gray 5, Plum 3, Coates 2).

Steals: 7 (George 3, Clark, Coates, Wilson, Young).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NEW YORKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Laney31:425-100-03-93113
Stewart33:358-203-30-65023
Jones29:125-122-25-144312
Ionescu31:5512-191-11-57131
Vandersloot30:204-50-00-46010
Thornton21:303-60-02-7318
Johannès9:310-20-00-1000
Prince4:051-10-00-0002
Sabally4:050-00-00-1000
Willoughby4:050-10-00-1000
Totals200:0038-766-611-4828699

Percentages: FG .500, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 17-38, .447 (Ionescu 6-10, Stewart 4-9, Laney 3-6, Vandersloot 2-3, Thornton 2-5, Johannès 0-2, Jones 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Stewart 3, Jones).

Turnovers: 13 (Laney 4, Johannès 2, Jones 2, Vandersloot 2, Ionescu, Sabally, Thornton).

Steals: 7 (Stewart 3, Ionescu, Johannès, Jones, Laney).

Technical Fouls: None.

Las Vegas22229861
New York1930302099

A_11,418 (17,732).

