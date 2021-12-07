Statistics after 12 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Jones36123264.324286.73102.871.954t84.8
Glennon693956.53835.5511.434.33559.0
Toney3133.3196.3300.000.01956.3
Pettis11100.01616.000.000.016118.8
TEAM43427362.926526.56112.5102.354t80.7
OPPONENTS46030766.729106.65204.3132.85888.1

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Booker973763.9202
Barkley843153.8412
Jones622984.8462
Penny22894.0121
Ross11616.0160
Board166.060
Toney362.070
Brightwell144.040
Cooper133.030
Glennon221.020
Engram1-3-3.0-30
Shepard1-9-9.0-90
Slayton1-13-13.0-130
TEAM27710903.9467
OPPONENTS33114734.470t9

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Engram353349.530t2
Toney3539211.2380
Shepard3232410.137t1
Barkley301936.454t1
Booker262017.7411
Golladay2640915.7280
Slayton2128013.3421
Rudolph191658.7281
C.Johnson10898.9160
Pettis10878.7271
Ross1021721.7511
Board45112.8380
Penny492.3160
Cooper3279.0150
K.Smith33311.0210
Myarick2115.5101
Brightwell166.060
Jones11616.0160
Thomas122.02t1
TEAM273284610.454t11
OPPONENTS307306010.05820

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
X.McKinney56412.841t1
Bradberry3196.3140
Holmes11515.0150
Jackson11010.0100
Crowder199.090
Carter111.010
Love100.000
TEAM131189.141t1
OPPONENTS1011111.145t1

SACKSNO.
Ojulari6.5
L.Williams5.5
A.Johnson3.5
Roche2.0
Lawrence1.5
Crossen1.0
R.Johnson1.0
Peppers1.0
Love0.5
Shelton0.5
TEAM23.0
OPPONENTS26.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Dixon49219844.939.617630
TEAM49219844.939.617630
OPPONENTS45203245.241.321650

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Board203316.5260
Cooper60579.5150
Peppers90586.4190
Pettis2000.000
Toney1000.000
TEAM2001487.4260
OPPONENTS1901638.6170

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Board1127324.8380
Holmes59719.4230
Cooper46716.8220
Ross11212.0120
TEAM2144921.4380
OPPONENTS2849517.7320

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Barkley100
Bradberry111
Carter001
Crossen010
Crowder100
Engram100
Glennon110
Hernandez010
Jones720
Love001
Pettis100
Price010
Ragland001
Ross110
Rudolph010
Ryan001
Slayton100
L.Williams001
TEAM1596
OPPONENTS1045

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM265840816211
OPPONENTS2711343900273

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Gano00001414252955089
Barkley321000000018
Booker321000000018
Jones220000000018
Engram202000000012
Rudolph10100000008
X.McKinney10000000006
Myarick10100000006
Penny11000000006
Pettis10100000006
Ross10100000006
Shepard10100000006
Slayton10100000006
Thomas10100000006
TEAM19711014142529551191
OPPONENTS30920030302124490243

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Gano0/05/510/114/46/9
TEAM0/05/510/114/46/9
OPPONENTS0/04/510/107/80/2

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you