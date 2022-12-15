Statistics after 13 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Jones37424766.025346.78123.241.165t91.6
Taylor8675.0587.25112.5112.519t94.8
TEAM38225366.223466.78133.451.365t91.4
OPPONENTS42926160.828096.97163.740.95690.4

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Barkley25110834.3688
Jones955485.8245
Breida371183.2131
Brightwell14735.2151
Taylor57014.0320
Toney22311.5190
James263.040
Bellinger122.02t1
W.Robinson2-1-0.540
Gillan1-3-3.0-30
TEAM41019194.76816
OPPONENTS36319465.44915

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Barkley422616.2410
James383619.5203
Slayton3560817.4552
Bellinger241958.1202
W.Robinson232279.9191
Hodgins1718310.8262
Shepard1315411.865t1
Breida11928.4160
Sills111069.6240
Hudson1013213.2270
Myarick7659.3231
Johnson66310.5180
Cager5499.8201
Brightwell4369.0120
Golladay45112.8150
Toney200.020
Vannett199.090
TEAM253259210.265t13
OPPONENTS261299111.55616

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Love24422.0270
R.Williams111.010
Belton100.000
TEAM44511.2270
OPPONENTS56212.4380

SACKSNO.
Lawrence6.0
Ojulari4.0
Ward3.0
Thibodeaux2.0
Ximines2.0
Pinnock1.5
L.Williams1.5
R.Anderson1.0
Crowder1.0
Ellis1.0
Fox1.0
Gilbert1.0
Love1.0
McFadden1.0
McKinney1.0
TEAM29.0
OPPONENTS44.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Gillan60281046.839.720690
TEAM60281046.839.720690
OPPONENTS51243347.743.321661

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
James2001346.7220
Jackson3051.730
Holmes1000.000
Pinnock1000.000
TEAM2501395.6220
OPPONENTS2402369.8460

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Brightwell2040420.2470
TEAM2040420.2470
OPPONENTS2356124.4660

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Barkley100
Belton002
Brightwell001
Hodgins100
Jackson002
James300
Jones520
Love001
Ojulari010
Pinnock101
J.Smith001
Taylor200
Thibodeaux001
L.Williams001
Ximines101
TEAM14311
OPPONENTS24118

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM396770910267
OPPONENTS549574770300

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Gano00002325222557089
Barkley880000000050
Jones550000000032
Bellinger312000000018
James303000000018
Hodgins202000000014
Slayton202000000012
Breida11000000006
Brightwell11000000006
Cager10100000006
Myarick10100000006
W.Robinson10100000006
Shepard10100000006
Taylor00000000002
TEAM291613023252225570240
OPPONENTS311516029302732511269

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Gano0/01/18/98/95/6
TEAM0/01/18/98/95/6
OPPONENTS0/010/109/97/91/4

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you