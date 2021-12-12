Statistics after 13 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Jones
|361
|232
|64.3
|2428
|6.73
|10
|2.8
|7
|1.9
|54t
|84.8
|Glennon
|105
|56
|53.3
|574
|5.47
|3
|2.9
|4
|3.8
|60
|63.0
|Toney
|3
|1
|33.3
|19
|6.33
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|19
|56.3
|Pettis
|1
|1
|100.0
|16
|16.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|16
|118.8
|Dixon
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|39.6
|TEAM
|471
|290
|61.6
|2833
|6.45
|13
|2.8
|11
|2.3
|60
|79.7
|OPPONENTS
|491
|330
|67.2
|3181
|6.79
|23
|4.7
|13
|2.6
|59t
|91.0
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Booker
|105
|432
|4.1
|20
|2
|Barkley
|100
|379
|3.8
|41
|2
|Jones
|62
|298
|4.8
|46
|2
|Penny
|23
|97
|4.2
|12
|1
|Ross
|1
|16
|16.0
|16
|0
|Glennon
|3
|9
|3.0
|7t
|1
|Board
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|Toney
|3
|6
|2.0
|7
|0
|Brightwell
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|Cooper
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|Engram
|1
|-3
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|Shepard
|1
|-9
|-9.0
|-9
|0
|Slayton
|1
|-13
|-13.0
|-13
|0
|TEAM
|303
|1225
|4.0
|46
|8
|OPPONENTS
|368
|1625
|4.4
|70t
|10
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Engram
|36
|342
|9.5
|30t
|2
|Toney
|35
|392
|11.2
|38
|0
|Shepard
|34
|351
|10.3
|37t
|1
|Barkley
|33
|224
|6.8
|54t
|2
|Booker
|30
|229
|7.6
|41
|1
|Golladay
|28
|424
|15.1
|28
|0
|Rudolph
|21
|231
|11.0
|60
|1
|Slayton
|21
|280
|13.3
|42
|1
|Ross
|11
|224
|20.4
|51
|1
|C.Johnson
|10
|89
|8.9
|16
|0
|Pettis
|10
|87
|8.7
|27
|1
|Penny
|5
|12
|2.4
|16
|1
|Board
|4
|51
|12.8
|38
|0
|Cooper
|4
|33
|8.3
|15
|0
|K.Smith
|3
|33
|11.0
|21
|0
|Myarick
|2
|11
|5.5
|10
|1
|Brightwell
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|Jones
|1
|16
|16.0
|16
|0
|Thomas
|1
|2
|2.0
|2t
|1
|TEAM
|290
|3037
|10.5
|60
|13
|OPPONENTS
|330
|3335
|10.1
|59t
|23
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|X.McKinney
|5
|64
|12.8
|41t
|1
|Bradberry
|3
|19
|6.3
|14
|0
|Holmes
|1
|15
|15.0
|15
|0
|Jackson
|1
|10
|10.0
|10
|0
|Crowder
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|Carter
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Love
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|13
|118
|9.1
|41t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|11
|111
|10.1
|45t
|1
|SACKS
|NO.
|Ojulari
|7.5
|L.Williams
|5.5
|A.Johnson
|3.5
|Lawrence
|2.5
|Roche
|2.0
|Crossen
|1.0
|R.Johnson
|1.0
|Peppers
|1.0
|Love
|0.5
|Shelton
|0.5
|TEAM
|25.0
|OPPONENTS
|28.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Dixon
|54
|2426
|44.9
|39.7
|18
|63
|0
|TEAM
|54
|2426
|44.9
|39.7
|18
|63
|0
|OPPONENTS
|48
|2110
|44.0
|40.4
|21
|65
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Board
|2
|0
|33
|16.5
|26
|0
|Cooper
|7
|0
|57
|8.1
|15
|0
|Peppers
|9
|0
|58
|6.4
|19
|0
|Pettis
|2
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Toney
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|21
|0
|148
|7.0
|26
|0
|OPPONENTS
|19
|0
|163
|8.6
|17
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Board
|11
|273
|24.8
|38
|0
|Holmes
|5
|97
|19.4
|23
|0
|Cooper
|6
|101
|16.8
|22
|0
|Ross
|1
|12
|12.0
|12
|0
|TEAM
|23
|483
|21.0
|38
|0
|OPPONENTS
|29
|524
|18.1
|32
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Barkley
|1
|0
|0
|Bradberry
|1
|1
|1
|Carter
|0
|0
|1
|Crossen
|0
|1
|0
|Crowder
|1
|0
|0
|Engram
|1
|0
|0
|Glennon
|2
|1
|0
|Hernandez
|0
|1
|0
|Jones
|7
|2
|0
|Love
|0
|0
|1
|Pettis
|1
|0
|0
|Price
|0
|1
|0
|Ragland
|0
|0
|1
|Ross
|1
|1
|0
|Rudolph
|0
|1
|0
|Ryan
|0
|0
|1
|Slayton
|1
|0
|0
|L.Williams
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|16
|9
|6
|OPPONENTS
|10
|4
|6
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|33
|58
|40
|95
|6
|232
|OPPONENTS
|34
|130
|49
|97
|0
|310
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Gano
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|29
|55
|0
|90
|Barkley
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Booker
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Jones
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Penny
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Engram
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Rudolph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Glennon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|X.McKinney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Myarick
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Pettis
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Ross
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Shepard
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Slayton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Thomas
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|22
|8
|13
|0
|25
|29
|55
|1
|209
|OPPONENTS
|34
|10
|23
|0
|24
|27
|49
|0
|276
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Gano
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|10/
|11
|4/
|4
|6/
|9
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|10/
|11
|4/
|4
|6/
|9
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|6/
|7
|11/
|11
|7/
|8
|0/
|2
