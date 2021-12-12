Statistics after 13 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Jones36123264.324286.73102.871.954t84.8
Glennon1055653.35745.4732.943.86063.0
Toney3133.3196.3300.000.01956.3
Pettis11100.01616.000.000.016118.8
Dixon100.000.000.000.0039.6
TEAM47129061.628336.45132.8112.36079.7
OPPONENTS49133067.231816.79234.7132.659t91.0

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Booker1054324.1202
Barkley1003793.8412
Jones622984.8462
Penny23974.2121
Ross11616.0160
Glennon393.07t1
Board166.060
Toney362.070
Brightwell144.040
Cooper133.030
Engram1-3-3.0-30
Shepard1-9-9.0-90
Slayton1-13-13.0-130
TEAM30312254.0468
OPPONENTS36816254.470t10

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Engram363429.530t2
Toney3539211.2380
Shepard3435110.337t1
Barkley332246.854t2
Booker302297.6411
Golladay2842415.1280
Rudolph2123111.0601
Slayton2128013.3421
Ross1122420.4511
C.Johnson10898.9160
Pettis10878.7271
Penny5122.4161
Board45112.8380
Cooper4338.3150
K.Smith33311.0210
Myarick2115.5101
Brightwell166.060
Jones11616.0160
Thomas122.02t1
TEAM290303710.56013
OPPONENTS330333510.159t23

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
X.McKinney56412.841t1
Bradberry3196.3140
Holmes11515.0150
Jackson11010.0100
Crowder199.090
Carter111.010
Love100.000
TEAM131189.141t1
OPPONENTS1111110.145t1

SACKSNO.
Ojulari7.5
L.Williams5.5
A.Johnson3.5
Lawrence2.5
Roche2.0
Crossen1.0
R.Johnson1.0
Peppers1.0
Love0.5
Shelton0.5
TEAM25.0
OPPONENTS28.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Dixon54242644.939.718630
TEAM54242644.939.718630
OPPONENTS48211044.040.421650

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Board203316.5260
Cooper70578.1150
Peppers90586.4190
Pettis2000.000
Toney1000.000
TEAM2101487.0260
OPPONENTS1901638.6170

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Board1127324.8380
Holmes59719.4230
Cooper610116.8220
Ross11212.0120
TEAM2348321.0380
OPPONENTS2952418.1320

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Barkley100
Bradberry111
Carter001
Crossen010
Crowder100
Engram100
Glennon210
Hernandez010
Jones720
Love001
Pettis100
Price010
Ragland001
Ross110
Rudolph010
Ryan001
Slayton100
L.Williams001
TEAM1696
OPPONENTS1046

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM335840956232
OPPONENTS3413049970310

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Gano00001515252955090
Barkley422000000024
Booker321000000018
Jones220000000018
Penny211000000014
Engram202000000012
Rudolph10100000008
Glennon11000000006
X.McKinney10000000006
Myarick10100000006
Pettis10100000006
Ross10100000006
Shepard10100000006
Slayton10100000006
Thomas10100000006
TEAM22813015152529551209
OPPONENTS341023034342427490276

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Gano0/05/510/114/46/9
TEAM0/05/510/114/46/9
OPPONENTS0/06/711/117/80/2

