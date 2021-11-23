Statistics after 10 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Jones33121364.422266.7292.772.154t84.0
Glennon251664.01967.8414.028.03568.1
Toney3133.3196.3300.000.01956.3
Pettis11100.01616.000.000.016118.8
TEAM36023164.222996.82102.892.554t82.8
OPPONENTS38826367.825576.92184.6102.65892.1

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Booker883303.8202
Jones532685.1462
Barkley602203.7412
Penny22894.0121
Ross11616.0160
Board166.060
Toney362.070
Brightwell144.040
Glennon221.020
Engram1-3-3.0-30
Shepard1-9-9.0-90
TEAM2339294.0467
OPPONENTS27311974.470t8

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Toney3539211.2380
Shepard3232410.137t1
Engram282368.430t2
Booker211667.9411
Barkley201618.154t1
Golladay2032216.1280
Rudolph171478.6281
Slayton1622714.2421
C.Johnson10898.9160
Pettis10878.7271
Ross818923.6511
Board45112.8380
Penny492.3160
K.Smith33311.0210
Brightwell166.060
Jones11616.0160
Thomas122.02t1
TEAM231245710.654t10
OPPONENTS263268710.25818

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
X.McKinney46416.041t1
Bradberry3196.3140
Jackson11010.0100
Carter111.010
Love100.000
TEAM10949.441t1
OPPONENTS911112.345t1

SACKSNO.
Ojulari5.5
L.Williams5.5
A.Johnson3.0
Lawrence1.5
Crossen1.0
R.Johnson1.0
Peppers1.0
Roche1.0
Shelton0.5
TEAM20.0
OPPONENTS22.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Dixon38175446.240.514630
TEAM38175446.240.514630
OPPONENTS36161244.840.916610

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Board203316.5260
Cooper202613.0140
Peppers90586.4190
Pettis2000.000
Toney1000.000
TEAM1601177.3260
OPPONENTS1401389.9170

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Board1127324.8380
Holmes59719.4230
Cooper34515.0180
Ross11212.0120
TEAM2042721.4380
OPPONENTS2340917.8320

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Barkley100
Bradberry111
Carter001
Cooper100
Crossen010
Engram100
Glennon110
Hernandez010
Jones720
Pettis100
Price010
Ragland001
Ross110
Rudolph010
Ryan001
Slayton100
L.Williams001
TEAM1595
OPPONENTS945

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM235530756189
OPPONENTS2710343730246

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Gano00001313202255073
Barkley321000000018
Booker321000000018
Jones220000000018
Engram202000000012
Rudolph10100000008
X.McKinney10000000006
Penny11000000006
Pettis10100000006
Ross10100000006
Shepard10100000006
Slayton10100000006
Thomas10100000006
TEAM18710013132022551170
OPPONENTS27818027271921490219

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Gano0/05/56/74/45/6
TEAM0/05/56/74/45/6
OPPONENTS0/04/510/105/60/1

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you