Statistics after 10 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Jones
|331
|213
|64.4
|2226
|6.72
|9
|2.7
|7
|2.1
|54t
|84.0
|Glennon
|25
|16
|64.0
|196
|7.84
|1
|4.0
|2
|8.0
|35
|68.1
|Toney
|3
|1
|33.3
|19
|6.33
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|19
|56.3
|Pettis
|1
|1
|100.0
|16
|16.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|16
|118.8
|TEAM
|360
|231
|64.2
|2299
|6.82
|10
|2.8
|9
|2.5
|54t
|82.8
|OPPONENTS
|388
|263
|67.8
|2557
|6.92
|18
|4.6
|10
|2.6
|58
|92.1
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Booker
|88
|330
|3.8
|20
|2
|Jones
|53
|268
|5.1
|46
|2
|Barkley
|60
|220
|3.7
|41
|2
|Penny
|22
|89
|4.0
|12
|1
|Ross
|1
|16
|16.0
|16
|0
|Board
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|Toney
|3
|6
|2.0
|7
|0
|Brightwell
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|Glennon
|2
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
|Engram
|1
|-3
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|Shepard
|1
|-9
|-9.0
|-9
|0
|TEAM
|233
|929
|4.0
|46
|7
|OPPONENTS
|273
|1197
|4.4
|70t
|8
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Toney
|35
|392
|11.2
|38
|0
|Shepard
|32
|324
|10.1
|37t
|1
|Engram
|28
|236
|8.4
|30t
|2
|Booker
|21
|166
|7.9
|41
|1
|Barkley
|20
|161
|8.1
|54t
|1
|Golladay
|20
|322
|16.1
|28
|0
|Rudolph
|17
|147
|8.6
|28
|1
|Slayton
|16
|227
|14.2
|42
|1
|C.Johnson
|10
|89
|8.9
|16
|0
|Pettis
|10
|87
|8.7
|27
|1
|Ross
|8
|189
|23.6
|51
|1
|Board
|4
|51
|12.8
|38
|0
|Penny
|4
|9
|2.3
|16
|0
|K.Smith
|3
|33
|11.0
|21
|0
|Brightwell
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|Jones
|1
|16
|16.0
|16
|0
|Thomas
|1
|2
|2.0
|2t
|1
|TEAM
|231
|2457
|10.6
|54t
|10
|OPPONENTS
|263
|2687
|10.2
|58
|18
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|X.McKinney
|4
|64
|16.0
|41t
|1
|Bradberry
|3
|19
|6.3
|14
|0
|Jackson
|1
|10
|10.0
|10
|0
|Carter
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Love
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|10
|94
|9.4
|41t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|9
|111
|12.3
|45t
|1
|SACKS
|NO.
|Ojulari
|5.5
|L.Williams
|5.5
|A.Johnson
|3.0
|Lawrence
|1.5
|Crossen
|1.0
|R.Johnson
|1.0
|Peppers
|1.0
|Roche
|1.0
|Shelton
|0.5
|TEAM
|20.0
|OPPONENTS
|22.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Dixon
|38
|1754
|46.2
|40.5
|14
|63
|0
|TEAM
|38
|1754
|46.2
|40.5
|14
|63
|0
|OPPONENTS
|36
|1612
|44.8
|40.9
|16
|61
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Board
|2
|0
|33
|16.5
|26
|0
|Cooper
|2
|0
|26
|13.0
|14
|0
|Peppers
|9
|0
|58
|6.4
|19
|0
|Pettis
|2
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Toney
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|16
|0
|117
|7.3
|26
|0
|OPPONENTS
|14
|0
|138
|9.9
|17
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Board
|11
|273
|24.8
|38
|0
|Holmes
|5
|97
|19.4
|23
|0
|Cooper
|3
|45
|15.0
|18
|0
|Ross
|1
|12
|12.0
|12
|0
|TEAM
|20
|427
|21.4
|38
|0
|OPPONENTS
|23
|409
|17.8
|32
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Barkley
|1
|0
|0
|Bradberry
|1
|1
|1
|Carter
|0
|0
|1
|Cooper
|1
|0
|0
|Crossen
|0
|1
|0
|Engram
|1
|0
|0
|Glennon
|1
|1
|0
|Hernandez
|0
|1
|0
|Jones
|7
|2
|0
|Pettis
|1
|0
|0
|Price
|0
|1
|0
|Ragland
|0
|0
|1
|Ross
|1
|1
|0
|Rudolph
|0
|1
|0
|Ryan
|0
|0
|1
|Slayton
|1
|0
|0
|L.Williams
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|15
|9
|5
|OPPONENTS
|9
|4
|5
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|23
|55
|30
|75
|6
|189
|OPPONENTS
|27
|103
|43
|73
|0
|246
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Gano
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|22
|55
|0
|73
|Barkley
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Booker
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Jones
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Engram
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Rudolph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|X.McKinney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Penny
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Pettis
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Ross
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Shepard
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Slayton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Thomas
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|18
|7
|10
|0
|20
|22
|55
|1
|170
|OPPONENTS
|27
|8
|18
|0
|19
|21
|49
|0
|219
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Gano
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|6/
|7
|4/
|4
|5/
|6
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|6/
|7
|4/
|4
|5/
|6
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|4/
|5
|10/
|10
|5/
|6
|0/
|1
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.