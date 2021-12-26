Statistics after 15 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Wilson
|330
|187
|56.7
|2013
|6.1
|7
|2.1
|11
|3.3
|54
|67.9
|White
|132
|88
|66.7
|953
|7.22
|5
|3.8
|8
|6.1
|28
|75.1
|Flacco
|42
|27
|64.3
|338
|8.05
|3
|7.1
|0
|0.0
|62t
|113.0
|Johnson
|45
|29
|64.4
|334
|7.42
|3
|6.7
|1
|2.2
|26
|99.7
|Cole
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|39.6
|TEAM
|550
|331
|60.2
|3312
|6.62
|18
|3.3
|20
|3.6
|62t
|75.6
|OPPONENTS
|491
|342
|69.7
|3750
|8.18
|23
|4.7
|6
|1.2
|65t
|104.7
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Carter
|135
|566
|4.2
|39
|4
|Coleman
|79
|350
|4.4
|20
|0
|Johnson
|55
|204
|3.7
|24
|1
|Wilson
|25
|161
|6.4
|52t
|4
|Moore
|5
|54
|10.8
|19t
|1
|Walter
|12
|52
|4.3
|13
|1
|Perine
|8
|31
|3.9
|14
|0
|Berrios
|5
|28
|5.6
|9
|1
|Johnson
|4
|18
|4.5
|11
|0
|Mann
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|Flacco
|2
|3
|1.5
|2
|0
|J.Smith
|1
|-1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|White
|5
|-1
|-0.2
|2
|0
|TEAM
|337
|1469
|4.4
|52t
|12
|OPPONENTS
|471
|2119
|4.5
|78t
|27
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Crowder
|50
|431
|8.6
|29
|2
|Moore
|43
|538
|12.5
|62t
|5
|Berrios
|38
|366
|9.6
|46
|1
|Carter
|35
|316
|9.0
|23
|0
|C.Davis
|34
|492
|14.5
|53t
|4
|Johnson
|31
|325
|10.5
|22t
|2
|Griffin
|27
|261
|9.7
|29
|2
|Cole
|23
|360
|15.7
|54
|0
|Kroft
|15
|168
|11.2
|26
|1
|Coleman
|11
|49
|4.5
|11
|0
|Mims
|8
|133
|16.6
|40
|0
|J.Smith
|6
|98
|16.3
|35
|0
|Montgomery
|3
|36
|12.0
|14
|0
|Wesco
|3
|35
|11.7
|19
|0
|Walter
|2
|9
|4.5
|11
|0
|Bawden
|1
|20
|20.0
|20
|0
|McDermott
|1
|1
|1.0
|1t
|1
|TEAM
|331
|3638
|11.0
|62t
|18
|OPPONENTS
|342
|4018
|11.7
|65t
|23
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|A.Davis
|2
|18
|9.0
|18
|0
|Franklin-Myers
|1
|32
|32.0
|32
|0
|Echols
|1
|20
|20.0
|20t
|1
|Neasman
|1
|13
|13.0
|13
|0
|Lawson
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|6
|84
|14.0
|32
|1
|OPPONENTS
|20
|264
|13.2
|65
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Franklin-Myers
|6.0
|Quinn.Williams
|6.0
|Rankins
|3.0
|Huff
|2.0
|Mosley
|2.0
|Quinc.Williams
|2.0
|Blair
|1.0
|Lawson
|1.0
|Maye
|1.0
|D.Phillips
|1.0
|K.Phillips
|1.0
|Riley
|1.0
|Wilson
|1.0
|Zuniga
|1.0
|A.Davis
|0.5
|Hall
|0.5
|TEAM
|32.0
|OPPONENTS
|43.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Ammendola
|6
|291
|48.5
|42.5
|2
|65
|0
|Morstead
|23
|1108
|48.2
|43.0
|7
|59
|0
|Mann
|27
|1224
|45.3
|40.9
|9
|63
|0
|TEAM
|56
|2623
|46.8
|41.9
|18
|65
|0
|OPPONENTS
|49
|2134
|43.6
|39.4
|21
|63
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Berrios
|15
|0
|201
|13.4
|28
|0
|TEAM
|15
|0
|201
|13.4
|28
|0
|OPPONENTS
|23
|0
|275
|12.0
|26
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Berrios
|26
|797
|30.7
|102t
|1
|Coleman
|11
|317
|28.8
|65
|0
|Cole
|3
|66
|22.0
|25
|0
|Johnson
|3
|57
|19.0
|26
|0
|Griffin
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|TEAM
|44
|1245
|28.3
|102t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|21
|385
|18.3
|31
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Blair
|0
|0
|1
|Carter
|0
|0
|2
|Carter
|1
|0
|0
|Crowder
|1
|0
|0
|C.Davis
|2
|1
|0
|Flacco
|1
|0
|0
|Griffin
|1
|1
|0
|Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|Lawson
|0
|0
|1
|D.Phillips
|0
|0
|1
|Rankins
|0
|0
|2
|Wesco
|0
|1
|0
|Wilson
|4
|2
|0
|TEAM
|12
|5
|7
|OPPONENTS
|23
|14
|6
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|52
|67
|49
|105
|3
|276
|OPPONENTS
|81
|164
|80
|124
|0
|449
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Ammendola
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|19
|49
|0
|53
|Moore
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Wilson
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Carter
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|C.Davis
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Pineiro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|46
|0
|23
|Berrios
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Johnson
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Crowder
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Griffin
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Echols
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Kroft
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|McDermott
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Walter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|White
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM
|32
|12
|18
|1
|19
|25
|49
|0
|249
|OPPONENTS
|51
|27
|23
|1
|32
|35
|52
|0
|402
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Pineiro
|0/
|0
|2/
|2
|2/
|2
|2/
|2
|0/
|0
|Ammendola
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|7/
|7
|2/
|5
|0/
|3
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|7/
|7
|9/
|9
|4/
|7
|0/
|3
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|10/
|10
|10/
|11
|10/
|11
|2/
|3
