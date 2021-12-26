Statistics after 15 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Wilson33018756.720136.172.1113.35467.9
White1328866.79537.2253.886.12875.1
Flacco422764.33388.0537.100.062t113.0
Johnson452964.43347.4236.712.22699.7
Cole100.000.000.000.0039.6
TEAM55033160.233126.62183.3203.662t75.6
OPPONENTS49134269.737508.18234.761.265t104.7

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Carter1355664.2394
Coleman793504.4200
Johnson552043.7241
Wilson251616.452t4
Moore55410.819t1
Walter12524.3131
Perine8313.9140
Berrios5285.691
Johnson4184.5110
Mann144.040
Flacco231.520
J.Smith1-1-1.0-10
White5-1-0.220
TEAM33714694.452t12
OPPONENTS47121194.578t27

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Crowder504318.6292
Moore4353812.562t5
Berrios383669.6461
Carter353169.0230
C.Davis3449214.553t4
Johnson3132510.522t2
Griffin272619.7292
Cole2336015.7540
Kroft1516811.2261
Coleman11494.5110
Mims813316.6400
J.Smith69816.3350
Montgomery33612.0140
Wesco33511.7190
Walter294.5110
Bawden12020.0200
McDermott111.01t1
TEAM331363811.062t18
OPPONENTS342401811.765t23

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
A.Davis2189.0180
Franklin-Myers13232.0320
Echols12020.020t1
Neasman11313.0130
Lawson111.010
TEAM68414.0321
OPPONENTS2026413.2650

SACKSNO.
Franklin-Myers6.0
Quinn.Williams6.0
Rankins3.0
Huff2.0
Mosley2.0
Quinc.Williams2.0
Blair1.0
Lawson1.0
Maye1.0
D.Phillips1.0
K.Phillips1.0
Riley1.0
Wilson1.0
Zuniga1.0
A.Davis0.5
Hall0.5
TEAM32.0
OPPONENTS43.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Ammendola629148.542.52650
Morstead23110848.243.07590
Mann27122445.340.99630
TEAM56262346.841.918650
OPPONENTS49213443.639.421630

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Berrios15020113.4280
TEAM15020113.4280
OPPONENTS23027512.0260

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Berrios2679730.7102t1
Coleman1131728.8650
Cole36622.0250
Johnson35719.0260
Griffin188.080
TEAM44124528.3102t1
OPPONENTS2138518.3310

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Blair001
Carter002
Carter100
Crowder100
C.Davis210
Flacco100
Griffin110
Johnson200
Lawson001
D.Phillips001
Rankins002
Wesco010
Wilson420
TEAM1257
OPPONENTS23146

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM5267491053276
OPPONENTS81164801240449

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Ammendola00001415131949053
Moore615000000036
Wilson440000000028
Carter440000000024
C.Davis404000000024
Pineiro0000566646023
Berrios311100000018
Johnson312000000018
Crowder202000000016
Griffin202000000012
Echols10000000006
Kroft10100000006
McDermott10100000006
Walter11000000006
Johnson00000000002
White00000000002
TEAM321218119231925490249
OPPONENTS512723145483235520402

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Pineiro0/02/22/22/20/0
Ammendola0/05/57/72/50/3
TEAM0/07/79/94/70/3
OPPONENTS0/010/1010/1110/112/3

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you