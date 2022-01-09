Statistics after 17 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Wilson
|383
|213
|55.6
|2334
|6.09
|9
|2.3
|11
|2.9
|54
|69.7
|M.White
|132
|88
|66.7
|953
|7.22
|5
|3.8
|8
|6.1
|28
|75.1
|Flacco
|42
|27
|64.3
|338
|8.05
|3
|7.1
|0
|0.0
|62t
|113.0
|Johnson
|45
|29
|64.4
|334
|7.42
|3
|6.7
|1
|2.2
|26
|99.7
|Cole
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|39.6
|Crowder
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|603
|357
|59.2
|3541
|6.57
|20
|3.3
|20
|3.3
|62t
|76.0
|OPPONENTS
|587
|401
|68.3
|4409
|7.98
|28
|4.8
|7
|1.2
|65t
|103.2
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Carter
|147
|639
|4.3
|55
|4
|Coleman
|84
|356
|4.2
|20
|0
|Johnson
|61
|238
|3.9
|24
|2
|Wilson
|29
|185
|6.4
|52t
|4
|Walter
|26
|101
|3.9
|14
|1
|Moore
|5
|54
|10.8
|19t
|1
|Berrios
|7
|40
|5.7
|11
|2
|Perine
|8
|31
|3.9
|14
|0
|Johnson
|4
|18
|4.5
|11
|0
|Mann
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|Flacco
|2
|3
|1.5
|2
|0
|J.Smith
|1
|-1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|M.White
|5
|-1
|-0.2
|2
|0
|TEAM
|380
|1667
|4.4
|55
|14
|OPPONENTS
|525
|2351
|4.5
|78t
|28
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Crowder
|51
|447
|8.8
|29
|2
|Berrios
|46
|431
|9.4
|46
|2
|Moore
|43
|538
|12.5
|62t
|5
|Carter
|36
|325
|9.0
|23
|0
|C.Davis
|34
|492
|14.5
|53t
|4
|Johnson
|34
|372
|10.9
|23
|2
|Cole
|28
|449
|16.0
|54
|1
|Griffin
|27
|261
|9.7
|29
|2
|Kroft
|16
|173
|10.8
|26
|1
|Coleman
|11
|49
|4.5
|11
|0
|Mims
|8
|133
|16.6
|40
|0
|J.Smith
|8
|113
|14.1
|35
|0
|Montgomery
|3
|36
|12.0
|14
|0
|Wesco
|3
|35
|11.7
|19
|0
|Brown
|2
|29
|14.5
|24
|0
|Walter
|2
|9
|4.5
|11
|0
|Yeboah
|2
|36
|18.0
|24
|0
|Bawden
|1
|20
|20.0
|20
|0
|Black
|1
|10
|10.0
|10
|0
|McDermott
|1
|1
|1.0
|1t
|1
|TEAM
|357
|3959
|11.1
|62t
|20
|OPPONENTS
|401
|4682
|11.7
|65t
|28
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Echols
|2
|50
|25.0
|30
|1
|A.Davis
|2
|18
|9.0
|18
|0
|Franklin-Myers
|1
|32
|32.0
|32
|0
|Neasman
|1
|13
|13.0
|13
|0
|Lawson
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|7
|114
|16.3
|32
|1
|OPPONENTS
|20
|264
|13.2
|65
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Franklin-Myers
|6.0
|Quinn.Williams
|6.0
|Rankins
|3.0
|Huff
|2.0
|Mosley
|2.0
|Quinc.Williams
|2.0
|Blair
|1.0
|Carter
|1.0
|Lawson
|1.0
|Maye
|1.0
|D.Phillips
|1.0
|K.Phillips
|1.0
|Riley
|1.0
|Wilson
|1.0
|Zuniga
|1.0
|A.Davis
|0.5
|Hall
|0.5
|TEAM
|33.0
|OPPONENTS
|53.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Ammendola
|6
|291
|48.5
|42.5
|2
|65
|0
|Morstead
|23
|1108
|48.2
|43.0
|7
|59
|0
|Mann
|41
|1875
|45.7
|41.9
|14
|63
|1
|TEAM
|71
|3274
|46.1
|41.7
|23
|65
|1
|OPPONENTS
|59
|2475
|41.9
|38.1
|25
|63
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Berrios
|15
|0
|201
|13.4
|28
|0
|Cole
|1
|0
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|J.White
|1
|0
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|17
|0
|206
|12.1
|28
|0
|OPPONENTS
|29
|0
|306
|10.6
|26
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Berrios
|28
|852
|30.4
|102t
|1
|Coleman
|11
|317
|28.8
|65
|0
|Cole
|7
|137
|19.6
|26
|0
|Johnson
|3
|57
|19.0
|26
|0
|Griffin
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|TEAM
|50
|1371
|27.4
|102t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|22
|392
|17.8
|31
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Berrios
|1
|0
|0
|Blair
|0
|0
|1
|Carter
|0
|0
|2
|Carter
|1
|0
|0
|Crowder
|1
|0
|0
|C.Davis
|2
|1
|0
|Flacco
|1
|0
|0
|Griffin
|1
|1
|0
|Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|Lawson
|0
|0
|1
|D.Phillips
|0
|0
|1
|Rankins
|0
|0
|2
|Wesco
|0
|1
|0
|Wilson
|5
|3
|0
|TEAM
|14
|6
|7
|OPPONENTS
|26
|16
|7
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|59
|84
|59
|105
|3
|310
|OPPONENTS
|98
|170
|87
|149
|0
|504
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Ammendola
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|19
|49
|0
|53
|Moore
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Pineiro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|8
|51
|0
|33
|Berrios
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Wilson
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Carter
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|C.Davis
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Johnson
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Crowder
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Griffin
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Cole
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Echols
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Kroft
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|McDermott
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Walter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M.White
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM
|36
|14
|20
|1
|21
|27
|51
|0
|279
|OPPONENTS
|57
|28
|28
|1
|36
|39
|52
|0
|450
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Pineiro
|0/
|0
|2/
|2
|2/
|2
|3/
|3
|1/
|1
|Ammendola
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|7/
|7
|2/
|5
|0/
|3
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|7/
|7
|9/
|9
|5/
|8
|1/
|4
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|12/
|12
|11/
|12
|11/
|12
|2/
|3
