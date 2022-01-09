Statistics after 17 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Wilson38321355.623346.0992.3112.95469.7
M.White1328866.79537.2253.886.12875.1
Flacco422764.33388.0537.100.062t113.0
Johnson452964.43347.4236.712.22699.7
Cole100.000.000.000.0039.6
Crowder000.000.000.000.000
TEAM60335759.235416.57203.3203.362t76.0
OPPONENTS58740168.344097.98284.871.265t103.2

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Carter1476394.3554
Coleman843564.2200
Johnson612383.9242
Wilson291856.452t4
Walter261013.9141
Moore55410.819t1
Berrios7405.7112
Perine8313.9140
Johnson4184.5110
Mann144.040
Flacco231.520
J.Smith1-1-1.0-10
M.White5-1-0.220
TEAM38016674.45514
OPPONENTS52523514.578t28

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Crowder514478.8292
Berrios464319.4462
Moore4353812.562t5
Carter363259.0230
C.Davis3449214.553t4
Johnson3437210.9232
Cole2844916.0541
Griffin272619.7292
Kroft1617310.8261
Coleman11494.5110
Mims813316.6400
J.Smith811314.1350
Montgomery33612.0140
Wesco33511.7190
Brown22914.5240
Walter294.5110
Yeboah23618.0240
Bawden12020.0200
Black11010.0100
McDermott111.01t1
TEAM357395911.162t20
OPPONENTS401468211.765t28

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Echols25025.0301
A.Davis2189.0180
Franklin-Myers13232.0320
Neasman11313.0130
Lawson111.010
TEAM711416.3321
OPPONENTS2026413.2650

SACKSNO.
Franklin-Myers6.0
Quinn.Williams6.0
Rankins3.0
Huff2.0
Mosley2.0
Quinc.Williams2.0
Blair1.0
Carter1.0
Lawson1.0
Maye1.0
D.Phillips1.0
K.Phillips1.0
Riley1.0
Wilson1.0
Zuniga1.0
A.Davis0.5
Hall0.5
TEAM33.0
OPPONENTS53.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Ammendola629148.542.52650
Morstead23110848.243.07590
Mann41187545.741.914631
TEAM71327446.141.723651
OPPONENTS59247541.938.125630

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Berrios15020113.4280
Cole1033.030
J.White1022.020
TEAM17020612.1280
OPPONENTS29030610.6260

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Berrios2885230.4102t1
Coleman1131728.8650
Cole713719.6260
Johnson35719.0260
Griffin188.080
TEAM50137127.4102t1
OPPONENTS2239217.8310

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Berrios100
Blair001
Carter002
Carter100
Crowder100
C.Davis210
Flacco100
Griffin110
Johnson200
Lawson001
D.Phillips001
Rankins002
Wesco010
Wilson530
TEAM1467
OPPONENTS26167

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM5984591053310
OPPONENTS98170871490504

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Ammendola00001415131949053
Moore615000000036
Pineiro00009108851033
Berrios522100000030
Wilson440000000028
Carter440000000024
C.Davis404000000024
Johnson422000000024
Crowder202000000016
Griffin202000000012
Cole10100000006
Echols10000000006
Kroft10100000006
McDermott10100000006
Walter11000000006
Johnson00000000002
M.White00000000002
TEAM361420123272127510279
OPPONENTS572828150533639520450

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Pineiro0/02/22/23/31/1
Ammendola0/05/57/72/50/3
TEAM0/07/79/95/81/4
OPPONENTS0/012/1211/1211/122/3

