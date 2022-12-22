Statistics after 15 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Z.Wilson24213254.516886.9862.572.97972.8
White1298062.09527.3832.321.66085.8
Flacco1589258.29025.7153.231.966t77.0
Streveler151066.7906.000.000.03082.6
Mann2150.0178.500.000.01779.2
Berrios11100.022.01100.000.02t118.8
G.Wilson100.000.000.000.0039.6
TEAM54831657.733706.66152.7122.27977.9
OPPONENTS49630962.329326.43132.6122.456t79.5

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Bre.Hall804635.862t4
Carter1103963.6253
Knight652513.9481
T.Johnson171026.032t1
Z.Wilson281023.6181
Berrios99110.1252
Robinson29852.9160
Streveler9546.0140
White691.541
Flacco362.070
Moore551.0100
G.Wilson441.070
Conklin231.520
A.Davis122.020
TEAM36815734.362t13
OPPONENTS42217084.036t14

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
G.Wilson7199614.0604
Conklin504599.2293
Carter372847.7370
Moore3441712.3421
C.Davis2847416.966t2
Bre.Hall1921811.5791
Uzomah1820811.640t2
Berrios171217.1250
Knight11837.5160
Mims1118616.9630
T.Johnson9647.1160
Smith813416.8500
Robinson252.57t1
Z.Wilson122.02t1
TEAM316365111.67915
OPPONENTS309319110.356t13

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Joyner33110.3270
Gardner2199.5160
Whitehead252.550
Carter200.000
A.Davis11414.0140
Mosley100.000
Reed100.000
TEAM12695.8270
OPPONENTS1224820.7410

SACKSNO.
Quinn.Williams12.0
Lawson6.0
Franklin-Myers4.0
Huff3.5
Rankins3.0
J.Johnson2.5
Clemons2.0
Quinc.Williams2.0
Martin1.5
Shepherd1.5
Mosley1.0
Alexander0.5
Sherwood0.5
TEAM40.0
OPPONENTS38.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Mann75351846.940.322720
TEAM75351846.940.322720
OPPONENTS69307844.639.126672

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Berrios17020311.9220
TEAM17020311.9220
OPPONENTS30035511.884t2

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Berrios2454922.9420
Knight11818.0180
T.Johnson33913.0190
Moore199.090
TEAM2961521.2420
OPPONENTS1122720.6440

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Berrios100
Carter200
Conklin200
Flacco500
Bre.Hall100
Joyner001
Knight100
Lawson001
Mann110
Mitchell010
Mosley001
Streveler100
Uzomah010
Vera-Tucker010
White100
Quinn.Williams001
G.Wilson220
Z.Wilson110
TEAM1874
OPPONENTS16128

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM4087511060284
OPPONENTS5610370530282

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Zuerlein000028292631600106
Bre.Hall541000000030
G.Wilson404000000024
Carter330000000018
Conklin303000000018
Berrios220000000012
C.Davis202000000012
Parks200000000012
Uzomah202000000012
Z.Wilson211000000012
T.Johnson11000000006
Knight11000000006
Moore10100000006
Robinson10100000006
White11000000006
J.Johnson00000000012
TEAM301315028292631602262
OPPONENTS291413227292736590255

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Zuerlein0/05/58/87/96/9
TEAM0/05/58/87/96/9
OPPONENTS0/06/66/610/155/9

