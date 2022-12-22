Statistics after 15 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Z.Wilson
|242
|132
|54.5
|1688
|6.98
|6
|2.5
|7
|2.9
|79
|72.8
|White
|129
|80
|62.0
|952
|7.38
|3
|2.3
|2
|1.6
|60
|85.8
|Flacco
|158
|92
|58.2
|902
|5.71
|5
|3.2
|3
|1.9
|66t
|77.0
|Streveler
|15
|10
|66.7
|90
|6.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|30
|82.6
|Mann
|2
|1
|50.0
|17
|8.5
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|17
|79.2
|Berrios
|1
|1
|100.0
|2
|2.0
|1
|100.0
|0
|0.0
|2t
|118.8
|G.Wilson
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|39.6
|TEAM
|548
|316
|57.7
|3370
|6.66
|15
|2.7
|12
|2.2
|79
|77.9
|OPPONENTS
|496
|309
|62.3
|2932
|6.43
|13
|2.6
|12
|2.4
|56t
|79.5
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Bre.Hall
|80
|463
|5.8
|62t
|4
|Carter
|110
|396
|3.6
|25
|3
|Knight
|65
|251
|3.9
|48
|1
|T.Johnson
|17
|102
|6.0
|32t
|1
|Z.Wilson
|28
|102
|3.6
|18
|1
|Berrios
|9
|91
|10.1
|25
|2
|Robinson
|29
|85
|2.9
|16
|0
|Streveler
|9
|54
|6.0
|14
|0
|White
|6
|9
|1.5
|4
|1
|Flacco
|3
|6
|2.0
|7
|0
|Moore
|5
|5
|1.0
|10
|0
|G.Wilson
|4
|4
|1.0
|7
|0
|Conklin
|2
|3
|1.5
|2
|0
|A.Davis
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|368
|1573
|4.3
|62t
|13
|OPPONENTS
|422
|1708
|4.0
|36t
|14
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|G.Wilson
|71
|996
|14.0
|60
|4
|Conklin
|50
|459
|9.2
|29
|3
|Carter
|37
|284
|7.7
|37
|0
|Moore
|34
|417
|12.3
|42
|1
|C.Davis
|28
|474
|16.9
|66t
|2
|Bre.Hall
|19
|218
|11.5
|79
|1
|Uzomah
|18
|208
|11.6
|40t
|2
|Berrios
|17
|121
|7.1
|25
|0
|Knight
|11
|83
|7.5
|16
|0
|Mims
|11
|186
|16.9
|63
|0
|T.Johnson
|9
|64
|7.1
|16
|0
|Smith
|8
|134
|16.8
|50
|0
|Robinson
|2
|5
|2.5
|7t
|1
|Z.Wilson
|1
|2
|2.0
|2t
|1
|TEAM
|316
|3651
|11.6
|79
|15
|OPPONENTS
|309
|3191
|10.3
|56t
|13
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Joyner
|3
|31
|10.3
|27
|0
|Gardner
|2
|19
|9.5
|16
|0
|Whitehead
|2
|5
|2.5
|5
|0
|Carter
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A.Davis
|1
|14
|14.0
|14
|0
|Mosley
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Reed
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|12
|69
|5.8
|27
|0
|OPPONENTS
|12
|248
|20.7
|41
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Quinn.Williams
|12.0
|Lawson
|6.0
|Franklin-Myers
|4.0
|Huff
|3.5
|Rankins
|3.0
|J.Johnson
|2.5
|Clemons
|2.0
|Quinc.Williams
|2.0
|Martin
|1.5
|Shepherd
|1.5
|Mosley
|1.0
|Alexander
|0.5
|Sherwood
|0.5
|TEAM
|40.0
|OPPONENTS
|38.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Mann
|75
|3518
|46.9
|40.3
|22
|72
|0
|TEAM
|75
|3518
|46.9
|40.3
|22
|72
|0
|OPPONENTS
|69
|3078
|44.6
|39.1
|26
|67
|2
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Berrios
|17
|0
|203
|11.9
|22
|0
|TEAM
|17
|0
|203
|11.9
|22
|0
|OPPONENTS
|30
|0
|355
|11.8
|84t
|2
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Berrios
|24
|549
|22.9
|42
|0
|Knight
|1
|18
|18.0
|18
|0
|T.Johnson
|3
|39
|13.0
|19
|0
|Moore
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|TEAM
|29
|615
|21.2
|42
|0
|OPPONENTS
|11
|227
|20.6
|44
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Berrios
|1
|0
|0
|Carter
|2
|0
|0
|Conklin
|2
|0
|0
|Flacco
|5
|0
|0
|Bre.Hall
|1
|0
|0
|Joyner
|0
|0
|1
|Knight
|1
|0
|0
|Lawson
|0
|0
|1
|Mann
|1
|1
|0
|Mitchell
|0
|1
|0
|Mosley
|0
|0
|1
|Streveler
|1
|0
|0
|Uzomah
|0
|1
|0
|Vera-Tucker
|0
|1
|0
|White
|1
|0
|0
|Quinn.Williams
|0
|0
|1
|G.Wilson
|2
|2
|0
|Z.Wilson
|1
|1
|0
|TEAM
|18
|7
|4
|OPPONENTS
|16
|12
|8
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|40
|87
|51
|106
|0
|284
|OPPONENTS
|56
|103
|70
|53
|0
|282
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Zuerlein
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|31
|60
|0
|106
|Bre.Hall
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|G.Wilson
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Carter
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Conklin
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Berrios
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|C.Davis
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Parks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Uzomah
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Z.Wilson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|T.Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Knight
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Moore
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Robinson
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|White
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|J.Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|TEAM
|30
|13
|15
|0
|26
|31
|60
|2
|262
|OPPONENTS
|29
|14
|13
|2
|27
|36
|59
|0
|255
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Zuerlein
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|8/
|8
|7/
|9
|6/
|9
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|8/
|8
|7/
|9
|6/
|9
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|6/
|6
|10/
|15
|5/
|9
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
