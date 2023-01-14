AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Randle4335.4347-763.455113-334230-308.747103724.1
Brunson4033.6319-675.47370-178179-209.85688722.2
Barrett3734.2257-601.42867-202154-203.75973519.9
Quickley4327.1184-439.41968-20992-109.84452812.3
Grimes3229.0116-257.45161-16739-48.81333210.4
Reddish2021.961-136.44917-5629-33.8791688.4
Robinson3526.9111-161.6890-038-71.5352607.4
Toppin2816.474-179.41336-10416-19.8422007.1
Fournier1918.443-123.35025-8016-19.8421276.7
Rose2612.961-155.39419-6011-12.9171525.8
Hartenstein4318.993-191.4878-3330-40.7502245.2
McBride3114.041-117.35021-7713-19.6841163.7
Sims3212.353-68.7790-08-10.8001143.6
Mykhailiuk123.36-12.5006-103-5.600211.8
Arcidiacono102.51-5.2001-30-0.00030.3
Keels11.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM43242.91767-3883.455512-1514858-1105.7764904114.0
OPPONENTS43242.91719-3811.451553-1624792-1034.7664783111.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Randle9235644810.41623.813113211616
Brunson191241433.62596.590038856
Barrett331712045.51092.989018876
Quickley271501774.11433.388039525
Grimes26831093.4652.0870263714
Reddish724311.6201.032015158
Robinson1521643169.0351.01080301762
Toppin1482963.4291.030012206
Fournier237392.1281.535012173
Rose832401.5461.81807225
Hartenstein1181492676.231.71020263530
McBride61622.7351.128020141
Sims57781354.211.351061219
Mykhailiuk077.61.110120
Arcidiacono044.42.230210
Keels0111.00.000000
TEAM5611478203947.497622.78931284532181
OPPONENTS4711426189744.1105524.59220253549195

