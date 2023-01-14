|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Randle
|43
|35.4
|347-763
|.455
|113-334
|230-308
|.747
|1037
|24.1
|Brunson
|40
|33.6
|319-675
|.473
|70-178
|179-209
|.856
|887
|22.2
|Barrett
|37
|34.2
|257-601
|.428
|67-202
|154-203
|.759
|735
|19.9
|Quickley
|43
|27.1
|184-439
|.419
|68-209
|92-109
|.844
|528
|12.3
|Grimes
|32
|29.0
|116-257
|.451
|61-167
|39-48
|.813
|332
|10.4
|Reddish
|20
|21.9
|61-136
|.449
|17-56
|29-33
|.879
|168
|8.4
|Robinson
|35
|26.9
|111-161
|.689
|0-0
|38-71
|.535
|260
|7.4
|Toppin
|28
|16.4
|74-179
|.413
|36-104
|16-19
|.842
|200
|7.1
|Fournier
|19
|18.4
|43-123
|.350
|25-80
|16-19
|.842
|127
|6.7
|Rose
|26
|12.9
|61-155
|.394
|19-60
|11-12
|.917
|152
|5.8
|Hartenstein
|43
|18.9
|93-191
|.487
|8-33
|30-40
|.750
|224
|5.2
|McBride
|31
|14.0
|41-117
|.350
|21-77
|13-19
|.684
|116
|3.7
|Sims
|32
|12.3
|53-68
|.779
|0-0
|8-10
|.800
|114
|3.6
|Mykhailiuk
|12
|3.3
|6-12
|.500
|6-10
|3-5
|.600
|21
|1.8
|Arcidiacono
|10
|2.5
|1-5
|.200
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.3
|Keels
|1
|1.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|43
|242.9
|1767-3883
|.455
|512-1514
|858-1105
|.776
|4904
|114.0
|OPPONENTS
|43
|242.9
|1719-3811
|.451
|553-1624
|792-1034
|.766
|4783
|111.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Randle
|92
|356
|448
|10.4
|162
|3.8
|131
|1
|32
|116
|16
|Brunson
|19
|124
|143
|3.6
|259
|6.5
|90
|0
|38
|85
|6
|Barrett
|33
|171
|204
|5.5
|109
|2.9
|89
|0
|18
|87
|6
|Quickley
|27
|150
|177
|4.1
|143
|3.3
|88
|0
|39
|52
|5
|Grimes
|26
|83
|109
|3.4
|65
|2.0
|87
|0
|26
|37
|14
|Reddish
|7
|24
|31
|1.6
|20
|1.0
|32
|0
|15
|15
|8
|Robinson
|152
|164
|316
|9.0
|35
|1.0
|108
|0
|30
|17
|62
|Toppin
|14
|82
|96
|3.4
|29
|1.0
|30
|0
|12
|20
|6
|Fournier
|2
|37
|39
|2.1
|28
|1.5
|35
|0
|12
|17
|3
|Rose
|8
|32
|40
|1.5
|46
|1.8
|18
|0
|7
|22
|5
|Hartenstein
|118
|149
|267
|6.2
|31
|.7
|102
|0
|26
|35
|30
|McBride
|6
|16
|22
|.7
|35
|1.1
|28
|0
|20
|14
|1
|Sims
|57
|78
|135
|4.2
|11
|.3
|51
|0
|6
|12
|19
|Mykhailiuk
|0
|7
|7
|.6
|1
|.1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Arcidiacono
|0
|4
|4
|.4
|2
|.2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Keels
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|561
|1478
|2039
|47.4
|976
|22.7
|893
|1
|284
|532
|181
|OPPONENTS
|471
|1426
|1897
|44.1
|1055
|24.5
|922
|0
|253
|549
|195
