|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Randle
|33
|34.0
|253-543
|.466
|77-232
|167-219
|.763
|750
|22.7
|Barrett
|33
|34.8
|235-543
|.433
|60-181
|144-189
|.762
|674
|20.4
|Brunson
|33
|32.4
|237-518
|.458
|50-137
|140-160
|.875
|664
|20.1
|Quickley
|33
|23.9
|119-290
|.410
|47-138
|61-71
|.859
|346
|10.5
|Grimes
|22
|25.5
|66-140
|.471
|34-91
|23-30
|.767
|189
|8.6
|Reddish
|20
|21.9
|61-136
|.449
|17-56
|29-33
|.879
|168
|8.4
|Toppin
|25
|17.1
|72-171
|.421
|34-97
|14-17
|.824
|192
|7.7
|Robinson
|25
|25.1
|80-111
|.721
|0-0
|24-45
|.533
|184
|7.4
|Fournier
|13
|20.0
|31-90
|.344
|19-57
|9-11
|.818
|90
|6.9
|Rose
|23
|12.9
|56-141
|.397
|18-53
|10-10
|1.000
|140
|6.1
|Hartenstein
|33
|20.3
|81-158
|.513
|7-28
|23-29
|.793
|192
|5.8
|Sims
|25
|12.5
|44-56
|.786
|0-0
|8-10
|.800
|96
|3.8
|McBride
|21
|11.3
|27-68
|.397
|11-43
|5-9
|.556
|70
|3.3
|Mykhailiuk
|11
|3.5
|6-12
|.500
|6-10
|3-5
|.600
|21
|1.9
|Arcidiacono
|8
|2.8
|1-5
|.200
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.4
|Keels
|1
|1.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|33
|243.0
|1369-2983
|.459
|381-1127
|660-838
|.788
|3779
|114.5
|OPPONENTS
|33
|243.0
|1334-2955
|.451
|422-1241
|601-787
|.764
|3691
|111.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Randle
|66
|245
|311
|9.4
|119
|3.6
|102
|1
|23
|87
|8
|Barrett
|30
|151
|181
|5.5
|99
|3.0
|80
|0
|18
|83
|6
|Brunson
|14
|92
|106
|3.2
|212
|6.4
|78
|0
|36
|68
|5
|Quickley
|18
|112
|130
|3.9
|95
|2.9
|62
|0
|33
|44
|4
|Grimes
|16
|56
|72
|3.3
|40
|1.8
|61
|0
|14
|23
|11
|Reddish
|7
|24
|31
|1.6
|20
|1.0
|32
|0
|15
|15
|8
|Toppin
|14
|80
|94
|3.8
|26
|1.0
|28
|0
|10
|19
|5
|Robinson
|103
|103
|206
|8.2
|21
|.8
|71
|0
|17
|15
|46
|Fournier
|2
|25
|27
|2.1
|22
|1.7
|28
|0
|9
|14
|3
|Rose
|8
|29
|37
|1.6
|43
|1.9
|15
|0
|7
|20
|5
|Hartenstein
|98
|132
|230
|7.0
|28
|.8
|83
|0
|22
|28
|28
|Sims
|46
|59
|105
|4.2
|8
|.3
|41
|0
|6
|10
|16
|McBride
|5
|12
|17
|.8
|30
|1.4
|16
|0
|14
|8
|0
|Mykhailiuk
|0
|7
|7
|.6
|1
|.1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Arcidiacono
|0
|4
|4
|.5
|2
|.3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Keels
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|427
|1132
|1559
|47.2
|766
|23.2
|700
|1
|227
|437
|145
|OPPONENTS
|375
|1084
|1459
|44.2
|827
|25.1
|702
|0
|205
|435
|155
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.