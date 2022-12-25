AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Randle3334.0253-543.46677-232167-219.76375022.7
Barrett3334.8235-543.43360-181144-189.76267420.4
Brunson3332.4237-518.45850-137140-160.87566420.1
Quickley3323.9119-290.41047-13861-71.85934610.5
Grimes2225.566-140.47134-9123-30.7671898.6
Reddish2021.961-136.44917-5629-33.8791688.4
Toppin2517.172-171.42134-9714-17.8241927.7
Robinson2525.180-111.7210-024-45.5331847.4
Fournier1320.031-90.34419-579-11.818906.9
Rose2312.956-141.39718-5310-101.0001406.1
Hartenstein3320.381-158.5137-2823-29.7931925.8
Sims2512.544-56.7860-08-10.800963.8
McBride2111.327-68.39711-435-9.556703.3
Mykhailiuk113.56-12.5006-103-5.600211.9
Arcidiacono82.81-5.2001-30-0.00030.4
Keels11.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM33243.01369-2983.459381-1127660-838.7883779114.5
OPPONENTS33243.01334-2955.451422-1241601-787.7643691111.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Randle662453119.41193.6102123878
Barrett301511815.5993.080018836
Brunson14921063.22126.478036685
Quickley181121303.9952.962033444
Grimes1656723.3401.8610142311
Reddish724311.6201.032015158
Toppin1480943.8261.028010195
Robinson1031032068.221.8710171546
Fournier225272.1221.72809143
Rose829371.6431.91507205
Hartenstein981322307.028.8830222828
Sims46591054.28.341061016
McBride51217.8301.41601480
Mykhailiuk077.61.110120
Arcidiacono044.52.320210
Keels0111.00.000000
TEAM4271132155947.276623.27001227437145
OPPONENTS3751084145944.282725.17020205435155

