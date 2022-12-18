AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Randle2933.6217-475.45769-205148-186.79665122.4
Brunson2932.0211-451.46844-123128-144.88959420.5
Barrett2934.1192-466.41249-158125-163.76755819.2
Quickley2923.798-252.38934-11654-64.8442849.8
Reddish2021.961-136.44917-5629-33.8791688.4
Grimes1924.457-117.48727-7215-18.8331568.2
Toppin2517.172-171.42134-9714-17.8241927.7
Robinson2124.468-96.7080-017-35.4861537.3
Fournier1320.031-90.34419-579-11.818906.9
Rose2213.155-138.39918-5210-101.0001386.3
Hartenstein2920.576-145.5246-2423-29.7931816.2
Sims2112.738-49.7760-08-10.800844.0
McBride1710.619-50.3807-295-9.556502.9
Mykhailiuk103.25-10.5005-81-3.333161.6
Arcidiacono72.60-4.0000-20-0.00000.0
Keels11.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM29243.41200-2651.453329-1000586-732.8013315114.3
OPPONENTS29243.41173-2604.450374-1103540-711.7593260112.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Randle572032609.01043.689122786
Brunson1381943.21836.369033585
Barrett251371625.6852.968017685
Quickley171031204.1873.056030393
Reddish724311.6201.032015158
Grimes1547623.3331.750012188
Toppin1480943.8261.028010195
Robinson88851738.217.8620131339
Fournier225272.1221.72809143
Rose829371.7421.91507185
Hartenstein901152057.123.8750212625
Sims3849874.18.43705816
McBride41014.8261.51601170
Mykhailiuk077.70.010120
Arcidiacono044.62.320210
Keels0111.00.000000
TEAM3781000137847.567823.46281208384128
OPPONENTS332975130745.174325.66140184394142

