|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Randle
|29
|33.6
|217-475
|.457
|69-205
|148-186
|.796
|651
|22.4
|Brunson
|29
|32.0
|211-451
|.468
|44-123
|128-144
|.889
|594
|20.5
|Barrett
|29
|34.1
|192-466
|.412
|49-158
|125-163
|.767
|558
|19.2
|Quickley
|29
|23.7
|98-252
|.389
|34-116
|54-64
|.844
|284
|9.8
|Reddish
|20
|21.9
|61-136
|.449
|17-56
|29-33
|.879
|168
|8.4
|Grimes
|19
|24.4
|57-117
|.487
|27-72
|15-18
|.833
|156
|8.2
|Toppin
|25
|17.1
|72-171
|.421
|34-97
|14-17
|.824
|192
|7.7
|Robinson
|21
|24.4
|68-96
|.708
|0-0
|17-35
|.486
|153
|7.3
|Fournier
|13
|20.0
|31-90
|.344
|19-57
|9-11
|.818
|90
|6.9
|Rose
|22
|13.1
|55-138
|.399
|18-52
|10-10
|1.000
|138
|6.3
|Hartenstein
|29
|20.5
|76-145
|.524
|6-24
|23-29
|.793
|181
|6.2
|Sims
|21
|12.7
|38-49
|.776
|0-0
|8-10
|.800
|84
|4.0
|McBride
|17
|10.6
|19-50
|.380
|7-29
|5-9
|.556
|50
|2.9
|Mykhailiuk
|10
|3.2
|5-10
|.500
|5-8
|1-3
|.333
|16
|1.6
|Arcidiacono
|7
|2.6
|0-4
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Keels
|1
|1.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|29
|243.4
|1200-2651
|.453
|329-1000
|586-732
|.801
|3315
|114.3
|OPPONENTS
|29
|243.4
|1173-2604
|.450
|374-1103
|540-711
|.759
|3260
|112.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Randle
|57
|203
|260
|9.0
|104
|3.6
|89
|1
|22
|78
|6
|Brunson
|13
|81
|94
|3.2
|183
|6.3
|69
|0
|33
|58
|5
|Barrett
|25
|137
|162
|5.6
|85
|2.9
|68
|0
|17
|68
|5
|Quickley
|17
|103
|120
|4.1
|87
|3.0
|56
|0
|30
|39
|3
|Reddish
|7
|24
|31
|1.6
|20
|1.0
|32
|0
|15
|15
|8
|Grimes
|15
|47
|62
|3.3
|33
|1.7
|50
|0
|12
|18
|8
|Toppin
|14
|80
|94
|3.8
|26
|1.0
|28
|0
|10
|19
|5
|Robinson
|88
|85
|173
|8.2
|17
|.8
|62
|0
|13
|13
|39
|Fournier
|2
|25
|27
|2.1
|22
|1.7
|28
|0
|9
|14
|3
|Rose
|8
|29
|37
|1.7
|42
|1.9
|15
|0
|7
|18
|5
|Hartenstein
|90
|115
|205
|7.1
|23
|.8
|75
|0
|21
|26
|25
|Sims
|38
|49
|87
|4.1
|8
|.4
|37
|0
|5
|8
|16
|McBride
|4
|10
|14
|.8
|26
|1.5
|16
|0
|11
|7
|0
|Mykhailiuk
|0
|7
|7
|.7
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Arcidiacono
|0
|4
|4
|.6
|2
|.3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Keels
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|378
|1000
|1378
|47.5
|678
|23.4
|628
|1
|208
|384
|128
|OPPONENTS
|332
|975
|1307
|45.1
|743
|25.6
|614
|0
|184
|394
|142
