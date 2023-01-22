AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Randle4735.6386-846.456121-362253-339.746114624.4
Brunson4434.1357-759.47077-193200-235.85199122.5
Barrett4134.6289-671.43173-224173-228.75982420.1
Quickley4727.4204-477.42875-226105-122.86158812.5
Grimes3629.2131-288.45570-18945-56.80437710.5
Reddish2021.961-136.44917-5629-33.8791688.4
Robinson3826.9118-175.6740-039-77.5062757.2
Fournier1918.443-123.35025-8016-19.8421276.7
Toppin3215.979-196.40338-11116-19.8422126.6
Rose2612.961-155.39419-6011-12.9171525.8
Hartenstein4718.598-201.4888-3331-41.7562355.0
Sims3413.060-76.7890-08-10.8001283.8
McBride3513.444-128.34423-8313-19.6841243.5
Mykhailiuk133.16-12.5006-103-5.600211.6
Arcidiacono112.41-5.2001-30-0.00030.3
Keels11.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM47243.21938-4249.456553-1631942-1215.7755371114.3
OPPONENTS47243.21892-4185.452613-1788868-1125.7725265112.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Randle10639650210.71843.914413412517
Brunson271311583.62786.31010439411
Barrett361872235.41172.997020976
Quickley301581884.01473.1101040556
Grimes31931243.4732.0960284115
Reddish724311.6201.032015158
Robinson1651733388.9371.01110341868
Fournier237392.1281.535012173
Toppin18941123.5321.032013206
Rose832401.5461.81807225
Hartenstein1271602876.133.71070263632
Sims62851474.313.457081321
McBride91827.8401.133021141
Mykhailiuk077.51.110120
Arcidiacono044.42.230210
Keels0111.00.000000
TEAM6281600222847.4105122.49681304570199
OPPONENTS5261542206844.0116024.710080276586224

