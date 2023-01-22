|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Randle
|47
|35.6
|386-846
|.456
|121-362
|253-339
|.746
|1146
|24.4
|Brunson
|44
|34.1
|357-759
|.470
|77-193
|200-235
|.851
|991
|22.5
|Barrett
|41
|34.6
|289-671
|.431
|73-224
|173-228
|.759
|824
|20.1
|Quickley
|47
|27.4
|204-477
|.428
|75-226
|105-122
|.861
|588
|12.5
|Grimes
|36
|29.2
|131-288
|.455
|70-189
|45-56
|.804
|377
|10.5
|Reddish
|20
|21.9
|61-136
|.449
|17-56
|29-33
|.879
|168
|8.4
|Robinson
|38
|26.9
|118-175
|.674
|0-0
|39-77
|.506
|275
|7.2
|Fournier
|19
|18.4
|43-123
|.350
|25-80
|16-19
|.842
|127
|6.7
|Toppin
|32
|15.9
|79-196
|.403
|38-111
|16-19
|.842
|212
|6.6
|Rose
|26
|12.9
|61-155
|.394
|19-60
|11-12
|.917
|152
|5.8
|Hartenstein
|47
|18.5
|98-201
|.488
|8-33
|31-41
|.756
|235
|5.0
|Sims
|34
|13.0
|60-76
|.789
|0-0
|8-10
|.800
|128
|3.8
|McBride
|35
|13.4
|44-128
|.344
|23-83
|13-19
|.684
|124
|3.5
|Mykhailiuk
|13
|3.1
|6-12
|.500
|6-10
|3-5
|.600
|21
|1.6
|Arcidiacono
|11
|2.4
|1-5
|.200
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.3
|Keels
|1
|1.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|47
|243.2
|1938-4249
|.456
|553-1631
|942-1215
|.775
|5371
|114.3
|OPPONENTS
|47
|243.2
|1892-4185
|.452
|613-1788
|868-1125
|.772
|5265
|112.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Randle
|106
|396
|502
|10.7
|184
|3.9
|144
|1
|34
|125
|17
|Brunson
|27
|131
|158
|3.6
|278
|6.3
|101
|0
|43
|94
|11
|Barrett
|36
|187
|223
|5.4
|117
|2.9
|97
|0
|20
|97
|6
|Quickley
|30
|158
|188
|4.0
|147
|3.1
|101
|0
|40
|55
|6
|Grimes
|31
|93
|124
|3.4
|73
|2.0
|96
|0
|28
|41
|15
|Reddish
|7
|24
|31
|1.6
|20
|1.0
|32
|0
|15
|15
|8
|Robinson
|165
|173
|338
|8.9
|37
|1.0
|111
|0
|34
|18
|68
|Fournier
|2
|37
|39
|2.1
|28
|1.5
|35
|0
|12
|17
|3
|Toppin
|18
|94
|112
|3.5
|32
|1.0
|32
|0
|13
|20
|6
|Rose
|8
|32
|40
|1.5
|46
|1.8
|18
|0
|7
|22
|5
|Hartenstein
|127
|160
|287
|6.1
|33
|.7
|107
|0
|26
|36
|32
|Sims
|62
|85
|147
|4.3
|13
|.4
|57
|0
|8
|13
|21
|McBride
|9
|18
|27
|.8
|40
|1.1
|33
|0
|21
|14
|1
|Mykhailiuk
|0
|7
|7
|.5
|1
|.1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Arcidiacono
|0
|4
|4
|.4
|2
|.2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Keels
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|628
|1600
|2228
|47.4
|1051
|22.4
|968
|1
|304
|570
|199
|OPPONENTS
|526
|1542
|2068
|44.0
|1160
|24.7
|1008
|0
|276
|586
|224
