AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Randle5835.9487-1058.460157-463311-413.753144224.9
Brunson5435.0455-949.47999-243264-312.846127323.6
Barrett5134.7361-839.43094-282208-278.748102420.1
Quickley5727.8253-580.43697-278116-141.82371912.6
Hart126.03-6.5002-33-4.7501111.0
Grimes4730.5171-381.44985-24654-68.79448110.2
Reddish2021.961-136.44917-5629-33.8791688.4
Robinson3826.9118-175.6740-039-77.5062757.2
Fournier2218.753-150.35333-10118-21.8571577.1
Toppin4314.9101-244.41450-14323-31.7422756.4
Rose2612.961-155.39419-6011-12.9171525.8
Hartenstein5819.5126-246.5128-3438-51.7452985.1
Sims4516.078-101.7720-112-16.7501683.7
McBride4513.055-163.33730-10421-30.7001613.6
Mykhailiuk133.16-12.5006-103-5.600211.6
Arcidiacono112.41-5.2001-30-0.00030.3
Keels11.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM58243.92390-5201.460698-20281150-1492.7716628114.3
OPPONENTS58243.92347-5146.456754-21671085-1405.7726533112.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Randle12749862510.82424.217913916617
Brunson341581923.63376.212605110914
Barrett472242715.31442.81310241158
Quickley391902294.01803.2117049638
Hart4377.044.040410
Grimes391231623.4932.01210315020
Reddish724311.6201.032015158
Robinson1651733388.9371.01110341868
Fournier441452.0351.643014193
Toppin211161373.237.943014216
Rose832401.5461.81807225
Hartenstein1632173806.651.91460334747
Sims901272174.824.5870152327
McBride103040.9541.244026202
Mykhailiuk077.51.110120
Arcidiacono044.42.230210
Keels0111.00.000000
TEAM7581968272647.0130722.512061359692233
OPPONENTS6401889252943.6143624.812220346699264

