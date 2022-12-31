|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Randle
|36
|34.7
|290-617
|.470
|92-265
|183-241
|.759
|855
|23.8
|Brunson
|34
|32.5
|247-537
|.460
|52-142
|141-162
|.870
|687
|20.2
|Barrett
|35
|34.1
|241-565
|.427
|62-187
|147-193
|.762
|691
|19.7
|Quickley
|36
|25.1
|140-345
|.406
|55-165
|71-84
|.845
|406
|11.3
|Grimes
|25
|27.4
|83-184
|.451
|44-120
|31-39
|.795
|241
|9.6
|Reddish
|20
|21.9
|61-136
|.449
|17-56
|29-33
|.879
|168
|8.4
|Toppin
|25
|17.1
|72-171
|.421
|34-97
|14-17
|.824
|192
|7.7
|Robinson
|28
|25.8
|92-127
|.724
|0-0
|30-55
|.545
|214
|7.6
|Fournier
|14
|19.8
|35-96
|.365
|20-60
|11-13
|.846
|101
|7.2
|Rose
|25
|13.0
|59-150
|.393
|19-57
|11-12
|.917
|148
|5.9
|Hartenstein
|36
|19.7
|86-168
|.512
|8-31
|23-29
|.793
|203
|5.6
|McBride
|24
|13.3
|34-91
|.374
|14-56
|11-17
|.647
|93
|3.9
|Sims
|28
|12.5
|48-61
|.787
|0-0
|8-10
|.800
|104
|3.7
|Mykhailiuk
|11
|3.5
|6-12
|.500
|6-10
|3-5
|.600
|21
|1.9
|Arcidiacono
|8
|2.8
|1-5
|.200
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.4
|Keels
|1
|1.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|36
|243.5
|1495-3266
|.458
|424-1250
|713-910
|.784
|4127
|114.6
|OPPONENTS
|36
|243.5
|1462-3210
|.455
|464-1354
|670-878
|.763
|4058
|112.7
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Randle
|72
|276
|348
|9.7
|134
|3.7
|111
|1
|26
|94
|9
|Brunson
|14
|95
|109
|3.2
|223
|6.6
|80
|0
|36
|69
|5
|Barrett
|30
|161
|191
|5.5
|104
|3.0
|83
|0
|18
|85
|6
|Quickley
|21
|120
|141
|3.9
|118
|3.3
|71
|0
|35
|47
|5
|Grimes
|22
|63
|85
|3.4
|50
|2.0
|74
|0
|17
|29
|12
|Reddish
|7
|24
|31
|1.6
|20
|1.0
|32
|0
|15
|15
|8
|Toppin
|14
|80
|94
|3.8
|26
|1.0
|28
|0
|10
|19
|5
|Robinson
|120
|124
|244
|8.7
|28
|1.0
|80
|0
|20
|16
|50
|Fournier
|2
|27
|29
|2.1
|22
|1.6
|28
|0
|11
|15
|3
|Rose
|8
|31
|39
|1.6
|45
|1.8
|18
|0
|7
|22
|5
|Hartenstein
|102
|135
|237
|6.6
|28
|.8
|86
|0
|23
|31
|28
|McBride
|5
|14
|19
|.8
|33
|1.4
|21
|0
|16
|10
|0
|Sims
|52
|67
|119
|4.2
|9
|.3
|48
|0
|6
|11
|17
|Mykhailiuk
|0
|7
|7
|.6
|1
|.1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Arcidiacono
|0
|4
|4
|.5
|2
|.3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Keels
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|469
|1229
|1698
|47.2
|843
|23.4
|763
|1
|243
|466
|153
|OPPONENTS
|401
|1185
|1586
|44.1
|894
|24.8
|769
|0
|219
|461
|169
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.