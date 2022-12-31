AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Randle3634.7290-617.47092-265183-241.75985523.8
Brunson3432.5247-537.46052-142141-162.87068720.2
Barrett3534.1241-565.42762-187147-193.76269119.7
Quickley3625.1140-345.40655-16571-84.84540611.3
Grimes2527.483-184.45144-12031-39.7952419.6
Reddish2021.961-136.44917-5629-33.8791688.4
Toppin2517.172-171.42134-9714-17.8241927.7
Robinson2825.892-127.7240-030-55.5452147.6
Fournier1419.835-96.36520-6011-13.8461017.2
Rose2513.059-150.39319-5711-12.9171485.9
Hartenstein3619.786-168.5128-3123-29.7932035.6
McBride2413.334-91.37414-5611-17.647933.9
Sims2812.548-61.7870-08-10.8001043.7
Mykhailiuk113.56-12.5006-103-5.600211.9
Arcidiacono82.81-5.2001-30-0.00030.4
Keels11.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM36243.51495-3266.458424-1250713-910.7844127114.6
OPPONENTS36243.51462-3210.455464-1354670-878.7634058112.7
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Randle722763489.71343.7111126949
Brunson14951093.22236.680036695
Barrett301611915.51043.083018856
Quickley211201413.91183.371035475
Grimes2263853.4502.0740172912
Reddish724311.6201.032015158
Toppin1480943.8261.028010195
Robinson1201242448.7281.0800201650
Fournier227292.1221.628011153
Rose831391.6451.81807225
Hartenstein1021352376.628.8860233128
McBride51419.8331.421016100
Sims52671194.29.348061117
Mykhailiuk077.61.110120
Arcidiacono044.52.320210
Keels0111.00.000000
TEAM4691229169847.284323.47631243466153
OPPONENTS4011185158644.189424.87690219461169

