AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Randle7735.5658-1432.459218-636402-531.757193625.1
Brunson6835.0587-1195.491134-322325-392.829163324.0
Barrett7333.9510-1176.434121-390290-392.740143119.6
Quickley8128.9419-936.448168-454203-248.819120914.9
Grimes7129.9282-602.468157-40778-98.79679911.3
Hart2530.092-157.58627-5245-57.78925610.2
Reddish2021.961-136.44917-5629-33.8791688.4
Robinson5927.0188-280.6710-059-122.4844357.4
Toppin6715.7187-419.44685-24738-47.8094977.4
Fournier2717.056-166.33735-11418-21.8571656.1
Rose2712.561-159.38419-6311-12.9171525.6
Hartenstein8219.8175-327.5358-3748-71.6764065.0
McBride6411.977-215.35840-13428-42.6672223.5
Sims5215.683-107.7760-112-16.7501783.4
Mykhailiuk133.16-12.5006-103-5.600211.6
Keels32.71-4.2501-40-0.00031.0
Arcidiacono112.41-5.2001-30-0.00030.3
TEAM82243.43444-7328.4701037-29301589-2087.7619514116.0
OPPONENTS82243.43343-7229.4621068-29921520-1943.7829274113.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Randle14162676710.03164.123314921621
Brunson402012413.54216.215206114215
Barrett603083685.02012.817903116415
Quickley582793374.22793.416608010014
Grimes491802293.21502.11770476926
Hart471291767.0903.6621343812
Reddish724311.6201.032015158
Robinson2672885559.453.916005641109
Toppin291581872.8661.0680233812
Fournier445491.8361.346016223
Rose832401.5461.71807225
Hartenstein2093275366.51021.22130536664
McBride133750.8721.160037258
Sims991432424.725.5960152728
Mykhailiuk077.51.110120
Keels022.70.000000
Arcidiacono044.42.230210
TEAM10312790382146.6188022.916662527988340
OPPONENTS8302617344742.0206225.116941496988370

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you