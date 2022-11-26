|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Brunson
|19
|33.1
|147-298
|.493
|25-82
|87-97
|.897
|406
|21.4
|Randle
|19
|33.0
|134-289
|.464
|39-116
|90-117
|.769
|397
|20.9
|Barrett
|19
|34.6
|123-312
|.394
|28-106
|75-98
|.765
|349
|18.4
|Quickley
|19
|23.4
|59-157
|.376
|25-78
|38-44
|.864
|181
|9.5
|Reddish
|16
|23.3
|54-119
|.454
|16-49
|24-27
|.889
|148
|9.3
|Toppin
|19
|17.8
|59-139
|.424
|28-77
|10-11
|.909
|156
|8.2
|Fournier
|13
|20.0
|31-90
|.344
|19-57
|9-11
|.818
|90
|6.9
|Rose
|17
|13.2
|45-109
|.413
|16-43
|10-10
|1.000
|116
|6.8
|Hartenstein
|19
|22.9
|53-100
|.530
|4-17
|17-20
|.850
|127
|6.7
|Robinson
|11
|20.6
|31-43
|.721
|0-0
|7-18
|.389
|69
|6.3
|Sims
|14
|14.4
|28-38
|.737
|0-0
|8-10
|.800
|64
|4.6
|Grimes
|9
|15.3
|15-36
|.417
|5-22
|3-4
|.750
|38
|4.2
|McBride
|8
|6.6
|8-20
|.400
|1-9
|1-4
|.250
|18
|2.3
|Mykhailiuk
|5
|2.6
|3-3
|1.000
|3-3
|1-3
|.333
|10
|2.0
|Arcidiacono
|5
|2.8
|0-3
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Keels
|1
|1.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|19
|243.9
|790-1757
|.450
|209-662
|380-474
|.802
|2169
|114.2
|OPPONENTS
|19
|243.9
|790-1740
|.454
|264-742
|367-483
|.760
|2211
|116.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Brunson
|8
|59
|67
|3.5
|124
|6.5
|46
|0
|21
|32
|3
|Randle
|43
|121
|164
|8.6
|57
|3.0
|65
|0
|16
|57
|4
|Barrett
|18
|84
|102
|5.4
|57
|3.0
|43
|0
|10
|44
|2
|Quickley
|10
|76
|86
|4.5
|62
|3.3
|36
|0
|24
|25
|3
|Reddish
|7
|23
|30
|1.9
|16
|1.0
|27
|0
|14
|11
|8
|Toppin
|13
|60
|73
|3.8
|21
|1.1
|23
|0
|9
|16
|4
|Fournier
|2
|25
|27
|2.1
|22
|1.7
|28
|0
|9
|14
|3
|Rose
|7
|23
|30
|1.8
|36
|2.1
|10
|0
|5
|16
|5
|Hartenstein
|58
|80
|138
|7.3
|16
|.8
|53
|0
|16
|17
|21
|Robinson
|33
|32
|65
|5.9
|9
|.8
|38
|0
|5
|6
|22
|Sims
|32
|35
|67
|4.8
|6
|.4
|31
|0
|5
|6
|15
|Grimes
|4
|14
|18
|2.0
|16
|1.8
|18
|0
|2
|6
|3
|McBride
|0
|2
|2
|.2
|7
|.9
|6
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Mykhailiuk
|0
|3
|3
|.6
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Arcidiacono
|0
|2
|2
|.4
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Keels
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|235
|640
|875
|46.1
|450
|23.7
|425
|0
|141
|252
|93
|OPPONENTS
|233
|657
|890
|46.8
|513
|27.0
|417
|0
|128
|264
|98
