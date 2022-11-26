AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Brunson1933.1147-298.49325-8287-97.89740621.4
Randle1933.0134-289.46439-11690-117.76939720.9
Barrett1934.6123-312.39428-10675-98.76534918.4
Quickley1923.459-157.37625-7838-44.8641819.5
Reddish1623.354-119.45416-4924-27.8891489.3
Toppin1917.859-139.42428-7710-11.9091568.2
Fournier1320.031-90.34419-579-11.818906.9
Rose1713.245-109.41316-4310-101.0001166.8
Hartenstein1922.953-100.5304-1717-20.8501276.7
Robinson1120.631-43.7210-07-18.389696.3
Sims1414.428-38.7370-08-10.800644.6
Grimes915.315-36.4175-223-4.750384.2
McBride86.68-20.4001-91-4.250182.3
Mykhailiuk52.63-31.0003-31-3.333102.0
Arcidiacono52.80-3.0000-20-0.00000.0
Keels11.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM19243.9790-1757.450209-662380-474.8022169114.2
OPPONENTS19243.9790-1740.454264-742367-483.7602211116.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Brunson859673.51246.546021323
Randle431211648.6573.065016574
Barrett18841025.4573.043010442
Quickley1076864.5623.336024253
Reddish723301.9161.027014118
Toppin1360733.8211.12309164
Fournier225272.1221.72809143
Rose723301.8362.11005165
Hartenstein58801387.316.8530161721
Robinson3332655.99.83805622
Sims3235674.86.43105615
Grimes414182.0161.8180263
McBride022.27.960310
Mykhailiuk033.60.000010
Arcidiacono022.41.210200
Keels0111.00.000000
TEAM23564087546.145023.7425014125293
OPPONENTS23365789046.851327.0417012826498

