AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Randle2333.1168-361.46550-150103-133.77448921.3
Brunson2332.3174-359.48532-96102-117.87248221.0
Barrett2333.5148-364.40735-12495-122.77942618.5
Quickley2322.877-192.40128-9147-56.83922910.0
Reddish2021.961-136.44917-5629-33.8791688.4
Toppin2317.769-161.42933-9113-15.8671848.0
Robinson1522.748-67.7160-012-29.4141087.2
Fournier1320.031-90.34419-579-11.818906.9
Rose2113.654-135.40017-4910-101.0001356.4
Hartenstein2321.260-111.5414-1819-23.8261436.2
Grimes1319.630-64.46911-374-5.800755.8
Sims1613.632-42.7620-08-10.800724.5
McBride116.09-24.3751-112-6.333211.9
Mykhailiuk73.34-7.5714-51-3.333131.9
Arcidiacono62.70-3.0000-20-0.00000.0
Keels11.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM23243.3965-2117.456251-788454-573.7922635114.6
OPPONENTS23243.3960-2108.455323-909435-574.7582678116.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Randle501441948.4793.477017654
Brunson1169803.51466.358024394
Barrett22991215.3703.052011492
Quickley15871024.4703.041024323
Reddish724311.6201.032015158
Toppin1475893.9241.027010195
Robinson55561117.412.84707930
Fournier225272.1221.72809143
Rose829371.8422.01407175
Hartenstein65911566.817.7600192123
Grimes726332.5231.8310793
Sims3442764.87.43205715
McBride033.3131.270520
Mykhailiuk055.70.000010
Arcidiacono022.32.320210
Keels0111.00.000000
TEAM290778106846.454723.85080162300105
OPPONENTS285788107346.762327.14920149306115

