|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Randle
|23
|33.1
|168-361
|.465
|50-150
|103-133
|.774
|489
|21.3
|Brunson
|23
|32.3
|174-359
|.485
|32-96
|102-117
|.872
|482
|21.0
|Barrett
|23
|33.5
|148-364
|.407
|35-124
|95-122
|.779
|426
|18.5
|Quickley
|23
|22.8
|77-192
|.401
|28-91
|47-56
|.839
|229
|10.0
|Reddish
|20
|21.9
|61-136
|.449
|17-56
|29-33
|.879
|168
|8.4
|Toppin
|23
|17.7
|69-161
|.429
|33-91
|13-15
|.867
|184
|8.0
|Robinson
|15
|22.7
|48-67
|.716
|0-0
|12-29
|.414
|108
|7.2
|Fournier
|13
|20.0
|31-90
|.344
|19-57
|9-11
|.818
|90
|6.9
|Rose
|21
|13.6
|54-135
|.400
|17-49
|10-10
|1.000
|135
|6.4
|Hartenstein
|23
|21.2
|60-111
|.541
|4-18
|19-23
|.826
|143
|6.2
|Grimes
|13
|19.6
|30-64
|.469
|11-37
|4-5
|.800
|75
|5.8
|Sims
|16
|13.6
|32-42
|.762
|0-0
|8-10
|.800
|72
|4.5
|McBride
|11
|6.0
|9-24
|.375
|1-11
|2-6
|.333
|21
|1.9
|Mykhailiuk
|7
|3.3
|4-7
|.571
|4-5
|1-3
|.333
|13
|1.9
|Arcidiacono
|6
|2.7
|0-3
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Keels
|1
|1.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|23
|243.3
|965-2117
|.456
|251-788
|454-573
|.792
|2635
|114.6
|OPPONENTS
|23
|243.3
|960-2108
|.455
|323-909
|435-574
|.758
|2678
|116.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Randle
|50
|144
|194
|8.4
|79
|3.4
|77
|0
|17
|65
|4
|Brunson
|11
|69
|80
|3.5
|146
|6.3
|58
|0
|24
|39
|4
|Barrett
|22
|99
|121
|5.3
|70
|3.0
|52
|0
|11
|49
|2
|Quickley
|15
|87
|102
|4.4
|70
|3.0
|41
|0
|24
|32
|3
|Reddish
|7
|24
|31
|1.6
|20
|1.0
|32
|0
|15
|15
|8
|Toppin
|14
|75
|89
|3.9
|24
|1.0
|27
|0
|10
|19
|5
|Robinson
|55
|56
|111
|7.4
|12
|.8
|47
|0
|7
|9
|30
|Fournier
|2
|25
|27
|2.1
|22
|1.7
|28
|0
|9
|14
|3
|Rose
|8
|29
|37
|1.8
|42
|2.0
|14
|0
|7
|17
|5
|Hartenstein
|65
|91
|156
|6.8
|17
|.7
|60
|0
|19
|21
|23
|Grimes
|7
|26
|33
|2.5
|23
|1.8
|31
|0
|7
|9
|3
|Sims
|34
|42
|76
|4.8
|7
|.4
|32
|0
|5
|7
|15
|McBride
|0
|3
|3
|.3
|13
|1.2
|7
|0
|5
|2
|0
|Mykhailiuk
|0
|5
|5
|.7
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Arcidiacono
|0
|2
|2
|.3
|2
|.3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Keels
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|290
|778
|1068
|46.4
|547
|23.8
|508
|0
|162
|300
|105
|OPPONENTS
|285
|788
|1073
|46.7
|623
|27.1
|492
|0
|149
|306
|115
