|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Randle
|12
|33.4
|83-182
|.456
|22-69
|58-77
|.753
|246
|20.5
|Barrett
|12
|35.2
|87-198
|.439
|22-70
|46-59
|.780
|242
|20.2
|Brunson
|12
|33.4
|88-180
|.489
|15-49
|46-54
|.852
|237
|19.8
|Toppin
|12
|18.0
|46-99
|.465
|20-52
|9-9
|1.000
|121
|10.1
|Fournier
|12
|20.0
|31-85
|.365
|19-54
|9-11
|.818
|90
|7.5
|Quickley
|12
|21.3
|31-89
|.348
|13-46
|15-19
|.789
|90
|7.5
|Hartenstein
|12
|25.3
|39-71
|.549
|2-12
|8-10
|.800
|88
|7.3
|Reddish
|12
|20.4
|31-76
|.408
|11-34
|9-11
|.818
|82
|6.8
|Rose
|12
|13.0
|28-75
|.373
|11-32
|7-7
|1.000
|74
|6.2
|Robinson
|9
|19.3
|23-33
|.697
|0-0
|6-14
|.429
|52
|5.8
|Mykhailiuk
|3
|2.0
|3-3
|1.000
|3-3
|0-1
|.000
|9
|3.0
|Grimes
|4
|8.0
|3-7
|.429
|2-6
|2-2
|1.000
|10
|2.5
|Sims
|7
|8.9
|7-7
|1.000
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|15
|2.1
|Arcidiacono
|3
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Keels
|1
|1.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|McBride
|4
|2.5
|0-2
|.000
|0-2
|0-2
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|12
|244.2
|500-1109
|.451
|140-431
|216-278
|.777
|1356
|113.0
|OPPONENTS
|12
|244.2
|494-1122
|.440
|166-485
|220-292
|.753
|1374
|114.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Randle
|30
|78
|108
|9.0
|41
|3.4
|44
|0
|8
|37
|3
|Barrett
|12
|57
|69
|5.8
|37
|3.1
|24
|0
|6
|27
|2
|Brunson
|5
|40
|45
|3.8
|82
|6.8
|29
|0
|12
|20
|2
|Toppin
|11
|38
|49
|4.1
|14
|1.2
|11
|0
|8
|11
|3
|Fournier
|2
|25
|27
|2.2
|20
|1.7
|27
|0
|8
|14
|3
|Quickley
|8
|55
|63
|5.2
|37
|3.1
|20
|0
|12
|18
|1
|Hartenstein
|43
|58
|101
|8.4
|11
|.9
|36
|0
|8
|13
|16
|Reddish
|3
|18
|21
|1.8
|12
|1.0
|22
|0
|5
|8
|5
|Rose
|4
|19
|23
|1.9
|24
|2.0
|7
|0
|5
|13
|2
|Robinson
|28
|23
|51
|5.7
|8
|.9
|29
|0
|3
|5
|18
|Mykhailiuk
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Grimes
|1
|2
|3
|.8
|2
|.5
|6
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Sims
|7
|9
|16
|2.3
|0
|.0
|13
|0
|1
|2
|6
|Arcidiacono
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Keels
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McBride
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|2
|.5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|154
|427
|581
|48.4
|291
|24.3
|270
|0
|77
|171
|62
|OPPONENTS
|149
|416
|565
|47.1
|319
|26.6
|253
|0
|90
|155
|64
