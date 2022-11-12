AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Randle1233.483-182.45622-6958-77.75324620.5
Barrett1235.287-198.43922-7046-59.78024220.2
Brunson1233.488-180.48915-4946-54.85223719.8
Toppin1218.046-99.46520-529-91.00012110.1
Fournier1220.031-85.36519-549-11.818907.5
Quickley1221.331-89.34813-4615-19.789907.5
Hartenstein1225.339-71.5492-128-10.800887.3
Reddish1220.431-76.40811-349-11.818826.8
Rose1213.028-75.37311-327-71.000746.2
Robinson919.323-33.6970-06-14.429525.8
Mykhailiuk32.03-31.0003-30-1.00093.0
Grimes48.03-7.4292-62-21.000102.5
Sims78.97-71.0000-01-2.500152.1
Arcidiacono32.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
Keels11.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
McBride42.50-2.0000-20-2.00000.0
TEAM12244.2500-1109.451140-431216-278.7771356113.0
OPPONENTS12244.2494-1122.440166-485220-292.7531374114.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Randle30781089.0413.44408373
Barrett1257695.8373.12406272
Brunson540453.8826.829012202
Toppin1138494.1141.21108113
Fournier225272.2201.72708143
Quickley855635.2373.120012181
Hartenstein43581018.411.936081316
Reddish318211.8121.0220585
Rose419231.9242.0705132
Robinson2823515.78.92903518
Mykhailiuk022.70.000010
Grimes123.82.560021
Sims79162.30.0130126
Arcidiacono022.71.310100
Keels0111.00.000000
McBride000.02.510000
TEAM15442758148.429124.327007717162
OPPONENTS14941656547.131926.625309015564

