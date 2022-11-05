|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Brunson
|8
|34.0
|57-119
|.479
|10-32
|28-36
|.778
|152
|19.0
|Barrett
|8
|35.1
|56-134
|.418
|11-46
|24-31
|.774
|147
|18.4
|Randle
|8
|33.1
|49-114
|.430
|7-34
|36-51
|.706
|141
|17.6
|Toppin
|8
|16.5
|34-64
|.531
|14-30
|4-4
|1.000
|86
|10.8
|Fournier
|8
|23.1
|27-69
|.391
|16-43
|6-7
|.857
|76
|9.5
|Quickley
|8
|23.0
|22-63
|.349
|10-33
|13-17
|.765
|67
|8.4
|Hartenstein
|8
|24.5
|29-55
|.527
|2-11
|6-8
|.750
|66
|8.3
|Reddish
|8
|18.0
|26-50
|.520
|8-20
|6-7
|.857
|66
|8.3
|Rose
|8
|12.8
|21-44
|.477
|9-20
|3-3
|1.000
|54
|6.8
|Robinson
|8
|21.8
|23-33
|.697
|0-0
|6-14
|.429
|52
|6.5
|Mykhailiuk
|1
|2.0
|1-1
|1.000
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|3.0
|Grimes
|2
|10.0
|0-2
|.000
|0-2
|2-2
|1.000
|2
|1.0
|Arcidiacono
|1
|2.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Keels
|1
|1.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|McBride
|2
|1.5
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-2
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Sims
|3
|2.7
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|8
|246.3
|345-749
|.461
|88-273
|134-182
|.736
|912
|114.0
|OPPONENTS
|8
|246.3
|330-786
|.420
|107-328
|143-195
|.733
|910
|113.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Brunson
|3
|29
|32
|4.0
|55
|6.9
|22
|0
|8
|14
|2
|Barrett
|9
|40
|49
|6.1
|20
|2.5
|16
|0
|2
|16
|2
|Randle
|18
|54
|72
|9.0
|28
|3.5
|30
|0
|8
|23
|3
|Toppin
|6
|21
|27
|3.4
|9
|1.1
|7
|0
|1
|8
|1
|Fournier
|1
|20
|21
|2.6
|13
|1.6
|21
|0
|5
|8
|2
|Quickley
|6
|42
|48
|6.0
|30
|3.8
|11
|0
|6
|16
|1
|Hartenstein
|30
|34
|64
|8.0
|8
|1.0
|21
|0
|8
|8
|13
|Reddish
|2
|14
|16
|2.0
|8
|1.0
|16
|0
|4
|7
|4
|Rose
|2
|13
|15
|1.9
|18
|2.3
|6
|0
|1
|11
|2
|Robinson
|28
|23
|51
|6.4
|8
|1.0
|29
|0
|3
|5
|18
|Mykhailiuk
|0
|2
|2
|2.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grimes
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|2
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Arcidiacono
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Keels
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McBride
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sims
|1
|1
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|106
|295
|401
|50.1
|199
|24.9
|184
|0
|46
|116
|49
|OPPONENTS
|114
|280
|394
|49.2
|209
|26.1
|173
|0
|61
|97
|43
