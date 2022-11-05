AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Brunson834.057-119.47910-3228-36.77815219.0
Barrett835.156-134.41811-4624-31.77414718.4
Randle833.149-114.4307-3436-51.70614117.6
Toppin816.534-64.53114-304-41.0008610.8
Fournier823.127-69.39116-436-7.857769.5
Quickley823.022-63.34910-3313-17.765678.4
Hartenstein824.529-55.5272-116-8.750668.3
Reddish818.026-50.5208-206-7.857668.3
Rose812.821-44.4779-203-31.000546.8
Robinson821.823-33.6970-06-14.429526.5
Mykhailiuk12.01-11.0001-10-0.00033.0
Grimes210.00-2.0000-22-21.00021.0
Arcidiacono12.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
Keels11.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
McBride21.50-0.0000-00-2.00000.0
Sims32.70-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM8246.3345-749.46188-273134-182.736912114.0
OPPONENTS8246.3330-786.420107-328143-195.733910113.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Brunson329324.0556.92208142
Barrett940496.1202.51602162
Randle1854729.0283.53008233
Toppin621273.491.170181
Fournier120212.6131.6210582
Quickley642486.0303.81106161
Hartenstein3034648.081.02108813
Reddish214162.081.0160474
Rose213151.9182.3601112
Robinson2823516.481.02903518
Mykhailiuk0222.00.000000
Grimes011.521.030001
Arcidiacono000.00.010000
Keels0111.00.000000
McBride000.00.010000
Sims112.70.000000
TEAM10629540150.119924.918404611649
OPPONENTS11428039449.220926.11730619743

