|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Randle
|60
|35.9
|503-1094
|.460
|161-477
|318-421
|.755
|1485
|24.8
|Brunson
|56
|35.1
|480-989
|.485
|106-258
|275-328
|.838
|1341
|23.9
|Barrett
|53
|34.5
|369-863
|.428
|94-291
|213-285
|.747
|1045
|19.7
|Hart
|3
|26.0
|18-29
|.621
|9-14
|6-8
|.750
|51
|17.0
|Quickley
|59
|27.7
|262-599
|.437
|101-287
|122-148
|.824
|747
|12.7
|Grimes
|49
|30.2
|175-393
|.445
|89-256
|56-70
|.800
|495
|10.1
|Reddish
|20
|21.9
|61-136
|.449
|17-56
|29-33
|.879
|168
|8.4
|Robinson
|38
|26.9
|118-175
|.674
|0-0
|39-77
|.506
|275
|7.2
|Fournier
|23
|18.0
|53-151
|.351
|33-102
|18-21
|.857
|157
|6.8
|Toppin
|45
|14.9
|106-255
|.416
|53-151
|23-31
|.742
|288
|6.4
|Rose
|26
|12.9
|61-155
|.394
|19-60
|11-12
|.917
|152
|5.8
|Hartenstein
|60
|19.7
|132-255
|.518
|8-34
|40-53
|.755
|312
|5.2
|Sims
|47
|16.3
|80-104
|.769
|0-1
|12-16
|.750
|172
|3.7
|McBride
|47
|12.6
|55-163
|.337
|30-104
|22-32
|.688
|162
|3.4
|Mykhailiuk
|13
|3.1
|6-12
|.500
|6-10
|3-5
|.600
|21
|1.6
|Arcidiacono
|11
|2.4
|1-5
|.200
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.3
|Keels
|1
|1.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|60
|243.8
|2480-5379
|.461
|727-2105
|1187-1540
|.771
|6874
|114.6
|OPPONENTS
|60
|243.8
|2422-5321
|.455
|771-2222
|1125-1459
|.771
|6740
|112.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Randle
|130
|516
|646
|10.8
|248
|4.1
|184
|1
|40
|170
|18
|Brunson
|36
|167
|203
|3.6
|347
|6.2
|130
|0
|51
|114
|15
|Barrett
|47
|230
|277
|5.2
|146
|2.8
|138
|0
|25
|118
|8
|Hart
|5
|11
|16
|5.3
|8
|2.7
|10
|0
|5
|2
|1
|Quickley
|40
|198
|238
|4.0
|187
|3.2
|123
|0
|50
|63
|8
|Grimes
|40
|128
|168
|3.4
|94
|1.9
|125
|0
|32
|50
|20
|Reddish
|7
|24
|31
|1.6
|20
|1.0
|32
|0
|15
|15
|8
|Robinson
|165
|173
|338
|8.9
|37
|1.0
|111
|0
|34
|18
|68
|Fournier
|4
|41
|45
|2.0
|35
|1.5
|43
|0
|14
|19
|3
|Toppin
|21
|118
|139
|3.1
|38
|.8
|45
|0
|14
|21
|7
|Rose
|8
|32
|40
|1.5
|46
|1.8
|18
|0
|7
|22
|5
|Hartenstein
|168
|228
|396
|6.6
|52
|.9
|152
|0
|34
|49
|50
|Sims
|93
|137
|230
|4.9
|24
|.5
|91
|0
|15
|24
|27
|McBride
|10
|30
|40
|.9
|56
|1.2
|45
|0
|26
|21
|2
|Mykhailiuk
|0
|7
|7
|.5
|1
|.1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Arcidiacono
|0
|4
|4
|.4
|2
|.2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Keels
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|774
|2045
|2819
|47.0
|1341
|22.4
|1251
|1
|365
|709
|240
|OPPONENTS
|658
|1950
|2608
|43.5
|1479
|24.7
|1259
|0
|355
|713
|274
