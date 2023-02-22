AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Randle6035.9503-1094.460161-477318-421.755148524.8
Brunson5635.1480-989.485106-258275-328.838134123.9
Barrett5334.5369-863.42894-291213-285.747104519.7
Hart326.018-29.6219-146-8.7505117.0
Quickley5927.7262-599.437101-287122-148.82474712.7
Grimes4930.2175-393.44589-25656-70.80049510.1
Reddish2021.961-136.44917-5629-33.8791688.4
Robinson3826.9118-175.6740-039-77.5062757.2
Fournier2318.053-151.35133-10218-21.8571576.8
Toppin4514.9106-255.41653-15123-31.7422886.4
Rose2612.961-155.39419-6011-12.9171525.8
Hartenstein6019.7132-255.5188-3440-53.7553125.2
Sims4716.380-104.7690-112-16.7501723.7
McBride4712.655-163.33730-10422-32.6881623.4
Mykhailiuk133.16-12.5006-103-5.600211.6
Arcidiacono112.41-5.2001-30-0.00030.3
Keels11.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM60243.82480-5379.461727-21051187-1540.7716874114.6
OPPONENTS60243.82422-5321.455771-22221125-1459.7716740112.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Randle13051664610.82484.118414017018
Brunson361672033.63476.213005111415
Barrett472302775.21462.81380251188
Hart511165.382.7100521
Quickley401982384.01873.2123050638
Grimes401281683.4941.91250325020
Reddish724311.6201.032015158
Robinson1651733388.9371.01110341868
Fournier441452.0351.543014193
Toppin211181393.138.845014217
Rose832401.5461.81807225
Hartenstein1682283966.652.91520344950
Sims931372304.924.5910152427
McBride103040.9561.245026212
Mykhailiuk077.51.110120
Arcidiacono044.42.230210
Keels0111.00.000000
TEAM7742045281947.0134122.412511365709240
OPPONENTS6581950260843.5147924.712590355713274

