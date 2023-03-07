AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Randle6636.0571-1221.468193-544342-451.758167725.4
Brunson6135.2519-1066.487117-285300-360.833145523.9
Barrett5934.2409-948.431105-318232-310.748115519.6
Quickley6528.0308-684.450122-333135-165.81887313.4
Hart928.437-60.61713-2215-23.65210211.3
Grimes5529.4192-429.448102-28457-72.7925439.9
Reddish2021.961-136.44917-5629-33.8791688.4
Robinson4427.5145-206.7040-044-92.4783347.6
Fournier2318.053-151.35133-10218-21.8571576.8
Toppin5114.6115-280.41155-16527-35.7713126.1
Rose2712.561-159.38419-6311-12.9171525.6
Hartenstein6619.4141-271.5208-3442-56.7503325.0
Sims4915.880-104.7690-112-16.7501723.5
McBride5111.955-167.32930-10722-32.6881623.2
Mykhailiuk133.16-12.5006-103-5.600211.6
Keels22.01-3.3331-30-0.00031.5
Arcidiacono112.41-5.2001-30-0.00030.3
TEAM66244.22755-5902.467822-23301289-1683.7667621115.5
OPPONENTS66244.22662-5866.454855-24691237-1583.7817416112.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Randle13455468810.42744.219814318819
Brunson371832203.63786.213805512315
Barrett522533055.21642.815202813410
Quickley432212644.12043.11330587212
Hart1041515.7293.227011135
Grimes401361763.21041.91370335422
Reddish724311.6201.032015158
Robinson1862194059.238.91290412574
Fournier441452.0351.543014193
Toppin241261502.942.852016289
Rose832401.5461.71807225
Hartenstein1802524326.558.91690365451
Sims931392324.724.5920152628
McBride103242.8561.148026212
Mykhailiuk077.51.110120
Keels0221.00.000000
Arcidiacono044.42.230210
TEAM8282266309446.9147522.313721401797263
OPPONENTS7142126284043.0162624.613821398788300

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you