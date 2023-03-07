|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Randle
|66
|36.0
|571-1221
|.468
|193-544
|342-451
|.758
|1677
|25.4
|Brunson
|61
|35.2
|519-1066
|.487
|117-285
|300-360
|.833
|1455
|23.9
|Barrett
|59
|34.2
|409-948
|.431
|105-318
|232-310
|.748
|1155
|19.6
|Quickley
|65
|28.0
|308-684
|.450
|122-333
|135-165
|.818
|873
|13.4
|Hart
|9
|28.4
|37-60
|.617
|13-22
|15-23
|.652
|102
|11.3
|Grimes
|55
|29.4
|192-429
|.448
|102-284
|57-72
|.792
|543
|9.9
|Reddish
|20
|21.9
|61-136
|.449
|17-56
|29-33
|.879
|168
|8.4
|Robinson
|44
|27.5
|145-206
|.704
|0-0
|44-92
|.478
|334
|7.6
|Fournier
|23
|18.0
|53-151
|.351
|33-102
|18-21
|.857
|157
|6.8
|Toppin
|51
|14.6
|115-280
|.411
|55-165
|27-35
|.771
|312
|6.1
|Rose
|27
|12.5
|61-159
|.384
|19-63
|11-12
|.917
|152
|5.6
|Hartenstein
|66
|19.4
|141-271
|.520
|8-34
|42-56
|.750
|332
|5.0
|Sims
|49
|15.8
|80-104
|.769
|0-1
|12-16
|.750
|172
|3.5
|McBride
|51
|11.9
|55-167
|.329
|30-107
|22-32
|.688
|162
|3.2
|Mykhailiuk
|13
|3.1
|6-12
|.500
|6-10
|3-5
|.600
|21
|1.6
|Keels
|2
|2.0
|1-3
|.333
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|Arcidiacono
|11
|2.4
|1-5
|.200
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.3
|TEAM
|66
|244.2
|2755-5902
|.467
|822-2330
|1289-1683
|.766
|7621
|115.5
|OPPONENTS
|66
|244.2
|2662-5866
|.454
|855-2469
|1237-1583
|.781
|7416
|112.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Randle
|134
|554
|688
|10.4
|274
|4.2
|198
|1
|43
|188
|19
|Brunson
|37
|183
|220
|3.6
|378
|6.2
|138
|0
|55
|123
|15
|Barrett
|52
|253
|305
|5.2
|164
|2.8
|152
|0
|28
|134
|10
|Quickley
|43
|221
|264
|4.1
|204
|3.1
|133
|0
|58
|72
|12
|Hart
|10
|41
|51
|5.7
|29
|3.2
|27
|0
|11
|13
|5
|Grimes
|40
|136
|176
|3.2
|104
|1.9
|137
|0
|33
|54
|22
|Reddish
|7
|24
|31
|1.6
|20
|1.0
|32
|0
|15
|15
|8
|Robinson
|186
|219
|405
|9.2
|38
|.9
|129
|0
|41
|25
|74
|Fournier
|4
|41
|45
|2.0
|35
|1.5
|43
|0
|14
|19
|3
|Toppin
|24
|126
|150
|2.9
|42
|.8
|52
|0
|16
|28
|9
|Rose
|8
|32
|40
|1.5
|46
|1.7
|18
|0
|7
|22
|5
|Hartenstein
|180
|252
|432
|6.5
|58
|.9
|169
|0
|36
|54
|51
|Sims
|93
|139
|232
|4.7
|24
|.5
|92
|0
|15
|26
|28
|McBride
|10
|32
|42
|.8
|56
|1.1
|48
|0
|26
|21
|2
|Mykhailiuk
|0
|7
|7
|.5
|1
|.1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Keels
|0
|2
|2
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arcidiacono
|0
|4
|4
|.4
|2
|.2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|TEAM
|828
|2266
|3094
|46.9
|1475
|22.3
|1372
|1
|401
|797
|263
|OPPONENTS
|714
|2126
|2840
|43.0
|1626
|24.6
|1382
|1
|398
|788
|300
