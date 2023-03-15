AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Randle7135.9608-1328.458203-592373-495.754179225.2
Brunson6234.9525-1078.487120-290304-365.833147423.8
Barrett6434.1453-1047.433110-347254-341.745127019.8
Quickley7028.5336-755.445134-370151-183.82595713.7
Hart1430.254-92.58719-3428-37.75715511.1
Grimes6029.3208-465.447110-31164-81.7905909.8
Reddish2021.961-136.44917-5629-33.8791688.4
Robinson4927.3161-234.6880-047-98.4803697.5
Fournier2318.053-151.35133-10218-21.8571576.8
Toppin5614.4130-312.41761-18629-37.7843506.3
Rose2712.561-159.38419-6311-12.9171525.6
Hartenstein7119.6146-284.5148-3643-58.7413434.8
McBride5612.067-186.36037-11926-38.6841973.5
Sims4915.880-104.7690-112-16.7501723.5
Mykhailiuk133.16-12.5006-103-5.600211.6
Keels22.01-3.3331-30-0.00031.5
Arcidiacono112.41-5.2001-30-0.00030.3
TEAM71243.92951-6351.465879-25231392-1820.7658173115.1
OPPONENTS71243.92871-6310.455916-26441313-1687.7787971112.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Randle13959373210.32944.121714620119
Brunson371852223.63806.113805512415
Barrett542763305.21732.715802914213
Quickley512402914.22243.21440617712
Hart2673997.1543.937017245
Grimes411471883.11131.91520356125
Reddish724311.6201.032015158
Robinson2092354449.140.81380452979
Fournier441452.0351.543014193
Toppin261331592.844.854017309
Rose832401.5461.71807225
Hartenstein1942764706.6691.01840415654
McBride133447.8631.152033217
Sims931392324.724.5920152628
Mykhailiuk077.51.110120
Keels0221.00.000000
Arcidiacono044.42.230210
TEAM9022441334347.1158222.314631433850282
OPPONENTS7582280303842.8174924.614791427839317

