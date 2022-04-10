|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Randle
|72
|35.3
|512-1246
|.411
|120-390
|303-401
|.756
|1447
|20.1
|Barrett
|70
|34.5
|487-1194
|.408
|138-404
|290-406
|.714
|1402
|20.0
|Fournier
|79
|29.4
|400-954
|.419
|239-610
|80-113
|.708
|1119
|14.2
|Rose
|26
|24.5
|122-274
|.445
|37-92
|30-31
|.968
|311
|12.0
|Burks
|80
|28.5
|281-721
|.390
|155-385
|217-264
|.822
|934
|11.7
|Walker
|37
|25.6
|149-370
|.403
|73-199
|60-71
|.845
|431
|11.6
|Quickley
|77
|22.9
|272-698
|.390
|133-385
|171-193
|.886
|848
|11.0
|Robinson
|72
|25.7
|261-343
|.761
|0-0
|88-181
|.486
|610
|8.5
|Toppin
|71
|16.8
|235-445
|.528
|46-155
|90-120
|.750
|606
|8.5
|Reddish
|15
|14.3
|27-65
|.415
|8-31
|29-32
|.906
|91
|6.1
|Grimes
|46
|17.1
|95-235
|.404
|72-189
|13-19
|.684
|275
|6.0
|Gibson
|51
|18.2
|85-162
|.525
|15-37
|42-52
|.808
|227
|4.5
|Knox
|13
|8.5
|15-40
|.375
|10-28
|7-10
|.700
|47
|3.6
|Noel
|25
|22.5
|32-60
|.533
|0-3
|21-30
|.700
|85
|3.4
|McBride
|40
|9.3
|32-108
|.296
|17-68
|8-12
|.667
|89
|2.2
|Sims
|40
|12.9
|36-50
|.720
|0-0
|12-29
|.414
|84
|2.1
|Dotson
|2
|10.5
|2-4
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|4
|2.0
|Selden
|3
|6.3
|1-4
|.250
|1-2
|2-4
|.500
|5
|1.7
|Arcidiacono
|9
|5.9
|4-7
|.571
|3-5
|0-0
|.000
|11
|1.2
|Hall
|1
|2.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|House
|1
|3.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Hunt
|1
|2.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Mooney
|1
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|81
|241.2
|3048-6982
|.437
|1067-2986
|1463-1968
|.743
|8626
|106.5
|OPPONENTS
|81
|241.2
|3118-6958
|.448
|1026-2990
|1385-1815
|.763
|8647
|106.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Randle
|125
|591
|716
|9.9
|370
|5.1
|205
|2
|53
|245
|39
|Barrett
|66
|342
|408
|5.8
|208
|3.0
|142
|0
|43
|151
|16
|Fournier
|34
|173
|207
|2.6
|166
|2.1
|178
|0
|77
|105
|18
|Rose
|21
|57
|78
|3.0
|103
|4.0
|15
|0
|22
|39
|12
|Burks
|45
|346
|391
|4.9
|231
|2.9
|210
|0
|84
|87
|26
|Walker
|14
|97
|111
|3.0
|131
|3.5
|37
|0
|26
|48
|7
|Quickley
|30
|207
|237
|3.1
|263
|3.4
|165
|0
|54
|96
|3
|Robinson
|295
|322
|617
|8.6
|38
|.5
|195
|0
|58
|60
|133
|Toppin
|68
|190
|258
|3.6
|74
|1.0
|101
|0
|25
|54
|32
|Reddish
|5
|16
|21
|1.4
|10
|.7
|15
|0
|12
|13
|4
|Grimes
|24
|70
|94
|2.0
|44
|1.0
|72
|0
|31
|28
|11
|Gibson
|86
|140
|226
|4.4
|32
|.6
|135
|1
|21
|26
|38
|Knox
|8
|14
|22
|1.7
|3
|.2
|5
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Noel
|48
|93
|141
|5.6
|23
|.9
|67
|0
|30
|20
|31
|McBride
|4
|38
|42
|1.0
|41
|1.0
|45
|0
|14
|5
|1
|Sims
|58
|97
|155
|3.9
|20
|.5
|64
|0
|9
|17
|22
|Dotson
|0
|2
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Selden
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arcidiacono
|0
|7
|7
|.8
|2
|.2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Hall
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|House
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hunt
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Mooney
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|TEAM
|931
|2803
|3734
|46.1
|1761
|21.7
|1655
|3
|564
|1070
|394
|OPPONENTS
|757
|2778
|3535
|43.6
|1955
|24.1
|1654
|1
|562
|1025
|377
